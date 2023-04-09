Northern Ireland can have bright summer with Michael O’Neill, says Ciaron Brown

Disappointed Ciaron Brown insists that, despite the recent missed opportunity against Finland, Northern Ireland can still turn their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign around.

With a win over San Marino followed by defeat at Windsor Park to the Finns last month, Michael O’Neill’s side have fallen short in terms of points desired at the start of Group H — but defender Brown feels that improvements will come further down the track, particularly with the June double-header away to Denmark and a home tie against Kazakhstan.

Oxford United’s Brown, who made his international debut in a friendly with Luxembourg in 2019, won his 14th cap against Finland and knows Northern Ireland need to refocus during their next get-together at the end of the club season.

“There are definitely positives to take from the Finland game but, as a collective, it was an opportunity missed,” Brown tells Sunday Life Sport.

“Having said that, with Michael O’Neill coming back and trying to implement himself on a newish squad when we only had a week together, we can only get better with more camps to come.

“Every camp away is always a decent build-up to the first game and maybe a quick turnaround for the second game and it’s hard but that’s just the way it is. Both teams had it so I don’t think we can really put it down to that.”

With Northern Ireland missing key men Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Corry Evans and Stuart Dallas to injury, they looked off colour against Finland. So can they realistically improve by the time they face their toughest challenge, against group favourites Denmark in Copenhagen?

“Yes, 100%,” Brown insists.

“We go into every game with the same mindset, thinking that we can win, which is why it was so bittersweet to lose to Finland, but we can go on from here and I know we can turn it around in the summer.

“Obviously there’s now a bit of a break between camps but when we come back in the summer, we have all got to be focused and go on and try and pick up six points.

“We were always going to miss those players. Any nation would miss those kind of players but we’ve got young players coming through. When one misses out then it is another opportunity for someone else to step up.

“I think the manager would love to have them back but these things happen in football.”

Brown is also pleased with O’Neill back at the international helm as Northern Ireland attempt to reach Germany in 2024.

He explains: “Obviously a lot of the boys know him and the principles he brings, and I’d say the mindset of the camp is very focused. He has laid down what he wants to achieve, what he thinks we can achieve and what he wants from the group.

“And I think that all the players are on the same page. I just want the best for the team when I come away.

“We obviously set out to win six points in this particular camp at the start of the campaign and we’ve come out with three. It is definitely a missed opportunity but it’s not all negative, there’s still a long way to go.

“It is frustrating when you go back to your club and you keep thinking, ‘What if?’ but we’re going to have to sit and think about that for a few months. Everyone will come back with the right mindset.”

Meanwhile, it is a return to unfashionable business at the wrong end of League One for Brown.

The 25-year-old signed for Oxford last July on a free transfer from Cardiff, but it has been a taxing campaign for the Yellows, currently hovering above the relegation zone after finishing eighth in 2021-22.

“Things haven’t gone the way we wanted them to go,” Brown admits. “From a personal note, it’s actually going very well but there’s no time to relax.

“We have to try and turn around a bad run. We really shouldn’t be down there because some of our performances have been good, but the results have put us down there.

“We have a good squad and realistically we could win any game in that League. I just don’t think the consistency has been there to climb up that table. We’ll keep going to the end.”