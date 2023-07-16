Northern Ireland debutant Fi Morgan has big dreams after stepping in for hero Sarah McFadden

Cliftonville Ladies defender Fi Morgan almost marked her first senior appearance for Northern Ireland with a late goal

They say you never meet your heroes... but what about playing football alongside them?

If that advice is given in order to guard against being disappointed by the experience, it doesn’t apply to Northern Ireland’s latest senior international.

Fi Morgan is loving life, thriving in an environment where she is now part of a squad packed with shining examples for her to follow – and one in particular.

Morgan’s first senior call-up had a happy ending when Sarah McFadden scored the only goal to give Northern Ireland victory over Italy last November.

The promising Cliftonville Ladies star, already an imposing and powerful defender at the age of just 19, still has one more thing she wants to achieve after making her debut in Friday night’s 3-0 reversal to Scotland – to play alongside McFadden, who she replaced for the final few minutes in Dundee.

That may well come on Tuesday evening, when Northern Ireland face Czechia in Opava.

“There are high standards when you go into the Northern Ireland squad, with the role models who are there who myself and the younger players look up to,” says Morgan.

“It was amazing being part of the squad that beat Italy 1-0.

“Sarah McFadden scoring the goal... she’s my role model. She’s a class player and it’s my ambition to get to that level.”

Morgan has long been viewed as a future senior international as she has developed through the age groups.

She has been part of the first-team squad at Cliftonville since she was 16, and first got called into the Northern Ireland panel for the last meeting with the Scots two years ago while still only 17 and at a time when she was captaining the Under-19 international side.

Previous boss Kenny Shiels brought her into the pre-Women’s Euro 2022 full-time training camp in the final weeks before the tournament, mainly for the experience rather than being in line for a surprise late call-up, and she has benefited greatly from that brief spell.

After playing a valuable part in Cliftonville’s Premiership title success last term, Morgan has helped keep seven clean sheets in nine top-flight games so far this campaign, netting seven League goals and adding to that collection with a stunning header in the League Cup triumph over Linfield Ladies which helped send the Reds into the Final.

Those performances not only impressed interim manager Gail Redmond enough to hand Morgan another call-up, but to then give her a first appearance.

A long international career is sure to follow under a new supremo.

Goals are a big part of her game, which is a big advantage for a centre-half, and Morgan was close to making her international debut even more special when she directed a late header just over the crossbar.

That ability inside the opposition’s box gives credence to another of her targets – emulating record caps holder Julie Nelson.

“I can’t wait to see who the new manager is,” adds Morgan.

“I have just been working on myself and strengthening the areas of my game where there might be weaknesses and cutting out any errors.

“I really want to get into the Northern Ireland team and be like those players who have been the role models for younger players.

“I look up to them, I will continue to do that and I want to do what they did. I want to get into the squad and stay in it and one day score a goal in a major tournament.”