Northern Ireland fans should focus on players, not me, says Michael O’Neill as he returns to Windsor Park

Michael O'Neill is set to manage his first game in Belfast since returning as Northern Ireland boss

Michael O’Neill has urged the Green and White Army to focus on roaring the Northern Ireland players on rather than himself for his big homecoming at Windsor Park.

The atmosphere inside the national stadium will be electric for Sunday’s Euro qualifier against Finland with O’Neill managing in Belfast for the first time since his return as boss in December.

O’Neill says he won’t be emotional about his Windsor comeback, preferring to concentrate on the Group H clash which offers Northern Ireland the opportunity to make it six points out of six after winning in San Marino on Thursday.

“You lot are desperate to see me in tears. I’m not an emotional person really with regard to that,” said O’Neill in his pre-match briefing when the ‘emotional return’ question came up.

“At the end of the day it’s a game of football and you have to keep things in perspective.

“I don’t really know how it will affect me but I know I have to remain focused.

“My primary objective is to make sure my head is in the game. When Northern Ireland are at their best there is a strong bond between the fans and players. It is something that has developed and something we have to reconnect. I will get most satisfaction if that happens and maybe a bit of emotion might come out then.

“The fans have been terrific but it’s about the team so focus on the team. We will have some young players on the pitch against Finland and they will need to feel they have the support of the crowd. That’s vital. Our supporters are always great and if they bring an extra decibel to the noise we will respond to that.”

Captain Craig Cathcart joked: “Maybe he will give us a tear or two if we qualify. I have only ever seen him come close to crying after a few late nights!”

For the Watford defender, it will be a proud moment leading the team out on home turf. He said: “I have enjoyed the role of being captain. It was great to lead the side out in San Marino but it will be extra special at Windsor Park. It is Michael’s first game back so the atmosphere will be brilliant.”