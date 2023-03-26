Northern Ireland Football League chiefs would like to see drug testing in Irish League

The Northern Ireland Football League have spoken to the Irish FA about the possibility of introducing drug testing to the Irish League in the future.

Sunday Life Sport can reveal that there has been communication between the parties on the issue and it is understood to be part of NIFL’s ongoing plan to raise the levels of professionalism in the game here.

Drug testing takes place in Leagues across the world including the Premier League and Football League in England and in international football, with Northern Ireland players randomly tested after games.

For it to be brought into the Irish League, further discussions would have to take place between NIFL and the IFA with agreement reached between them. Other sporting bodies in the UK are also likely to be involved in any future talks about the subject.