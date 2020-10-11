Northern Ireland football set for £9m boost if Baraclough's boys can beat Slovakia in Euro 2020 play-off final

Spot on: Liam Boyce is mobbed after netting the winning penalty in Bosnia

Ian Baraclough's qualification-seeking warriors could provide an immediate £9million legacy for football in Northern Ireland if they are able to overcome Slovakia in a winner-takes-all shoot-out to reach next summer's Euro Finals.

UEFA are ready to hand over the cash windfall to the Irish FA should Northern Ireland, who play Austria tonight, triumph at Windsor Park on November 12.

IFA President David Martin, who was in Sarajevo to watch Northern Ireland book their place in the Play-Off decider by beating Bosnia on penalties on Thursday night, accepts Slovakia will prove an incredibly tough proposition, but if successful the cash injection would greatly benefit the future of Northern Ireland football at all levels, with a possible National Training Centre finally constructed.

President Martin says: "If we did qualify, we'd be able to invest, just like we did after Euro 2016, more into the game in Northern Ireland.

"It would be fantastic, not just for our supporters, but the entire country to have the opportunity to compete at the top level of European football for the second time in five years having narrowly missed out for the World Cup in 2018."

Read more Jonny Evans: Big nights with Northern Ireland taste even sweeter with age

Northern Ireland would receive around £9m should they qualify for next summer, but their coffers could be supplemented further during group games at the tournament. Just as in 2016, UEFA will pay a substantial fee for winning a group game (£1.3m) and also drawing a match (£500k).

The draw has already been made for the Finals tournament and Northern Ireland know that if they beat Slovakia, then they'll take on Poland and Sweden in Dublin while they must travel to Bilbao to face Spain.

Should they reach the last-16, as in 2016, then UEFA put forward another £1.6m.

It is believed the Irish FA brought in close to £16m by competing in the tournament four years ago. Of course, expenses and player payments also come out of that huge pot.

Northern Ireland will hope to reach the Finals by being cheered on by a vociferous crowd at Windsor Park, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

At Windsor Park for the match against Austria tonight, 600 fans will be permitted in, but manager Baraclough is hoping the Northern Ireland Executive will agree to a lot more for the November 12 Final.

UEFA permit 30% which could allow for 6,000 fans in attendance.

"We have a responsibility as players and staff to set the right tone for this and we want to make it bigger and allow more fans in eventually," says Baraclough.

"Hopefully come next month, the Northern Ireland Executive sees that everyone is behaving themselves and we're able to have more fans in.

"It's a start with the 600 fans (for the Austria match). Everyone wants to be at the National Stadium at Windsor Park and we all want the place bouncing again.

"We all want to get back to some sort of normality in life and as long as it's safe to do so, the more fans we can get in, the better."