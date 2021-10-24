Northern Ireland had England worried at Wembley, insists proud manager Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels claimed that Northern Ireland had England worried before finally succumbing to a 4-0 defeat in their Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier at Wembley.

Despite coming under immense pressure as the game progressed, the Northern Ireland defence held out for 64 minutes and it was only when England introduced Beth Mead and Beth England from the bench that the Lionesses pounced with four goals in 14 minutes.

Mead banged in a hat-trick while England scored from just inches out — her goal, the second of the match, allowing her team to power on to victory.

Northern Ireland attacked only on rare occasions, but could have scored early in the second half when Lauren Wade’s teasing low cross from the left was taken off the toe of Caragh Hamilton.

While the match statistics showed that Northern Ireland had less than a quarter of the possession in the game, that chance did come in a spell when they were on the ball much more than before and it was soon after that close call that England turned to their subs to make the key impact.

“I don’t think we played anywhere near what we can,” said Shiels.

“England have superior fitness, superior strength, superior size and superior speed, which restricted our normal game — and if you look at the full-time and the part-time there is a perfect example of it.

“We couldn’t get close to them and they beat us through their athleticism and their stronger bench.

“At 0-0 they were worried because the first 15 minutes of the second half we were threatening spasmodically and there were occasions when we had two chances at the back post and we weren’t clinical enough in that area.

“You could see the strength and power that they had and we can’t disagree with the final outcome of 4-0, but we showed a lot of courage and I felt for the first hour... I wouldn’t say we were comfortable, but we negated everything that they threw at us, and then they scored with a fluke, a cross, and that was it.

“The players from the bench were too strong and too quick and there wasn’t much we could do about it.”

Shiels entered the match with a clear game plan to frustrate England and look for opportunities to break on the counter attack.

It was a plan that the manager felt worked in the aspect of holding out for over an hour, but clearly attacking-wise England also executed their plan superbly too and prevented a single shot on target in the 90 minutes.

“I thought tactically we were outstanding,” said Shiels.

“Our preparation was so good.

“When you see the game, the girls will see it more than everyone else, but the nullification of any threats that they had, we didn’t do it in totality, but we did it in a lot of areas.

“Before England’s first goal I could see how our game plan was working. I could see it so vividly.”

Attention will now turn immediately to the second part of the double-header at home to Austria on Tuesday night, when Northern Ireland will face another tough assignment against a team who made the Semi-Finals of Euro 2017.

“We have to pick a team that is fresh and ready to go again on Tuesday night — and that will be tough,” said Shiels.