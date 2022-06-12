Northern Ireland have no excuses for poor results, but we can end on a high at Windsor: Steven Davis

No excuses from Steven Davis. Speaking to the media yesterday, the Northern Ireland captain said that results in the Nations League have not been good enough and performances have not matched expectations.

The Rangers star didn’t even blame the demanding schedule when offered the chance to do so.

It’s not just the midfielder’s magnificent performances over 137 caps and 17 years of international football that have made him such a huge favourite with the Green and White Army. Honest and open assessments before and after matches have also endeared him to the support.

He gets it that the current squad has a host of inexperienced youngsters and manager Ian Baraclough has had to chop and change in this month’s three games, but ultimately admits that losing 1-0 at home to Greece and 3-2 away to Kosovo and drawing in Cyprus is a poor return, declaring the need to give frustrated Northern Ireland supporters something to cheer against the Cypriots at Windsor Park this afternoon.

“There’s no hiding away from it, we’ve been disappointed with the results, it wasn’t what we aimed for,” said Davis, who will play his 100th competitive international this afternoon.

“We’ve got to be honest about where we are as a squad but, at the same time, you have to be optimistic about trying to achieve something and we haven’t performed to the level we want. If we are at our own level, we are capable of winning games.

“Results have been disappointing and you take into consideration the stage of the season, the inexperience of the team and a lot of us playing together for the first time. They are all factors but we are not using them as excuses because ultimately we feel we should have done better.

“I think for the senior players within the squad, we need to take massive responsibility. We haven’t been happy with the results and some of the performances within the games.

“There are positives we can take from Kosovo, certainly after going 2-0 behind it would have been very easy to let our heads drop, especially off the back of the two previous results and not getting what we wanted, but we showed the crowd we want to keep doing the right things and got a couple of goals.

“Obviously it was not enough in the end but we just have to remain together and believe in the quality we have. Ultimately we should be doing better and we need to take that on the chin.

“Hopefully we can eradicate the errors and put on a performance against Cyprus and have something to show for the past few weeks.

“We just want to finish the camp on a high and give the fans something to cheer about and something to build on for the future.”

Davis was born in 1985 in between Billy Bingham’s golden years as Northern Ireland manager second time around.

At Euro 2016, the Bingham family were delighted to see Davis lead the country out, bringing back memories of the 1982 and 1986 World Cups when Billy was in charge.

The Northern Ireland skipper wants the team to put on a show today to honour the great man who passed away on Thursday at the age of 90.

“It would be a really good mark of respect for us to go out and put in a big performance against Cyprus and get a positive result to mark his incredible legacy and to do it for his family,” said Davis.

“As a team, we send condolences to the family. I was never fortunate enough to meet Billy in person but obviously everybody knows the legacy he leaves behind. What the country achieved in that period was incredible.

“The fans remember him very fondly for everything he did for the country and he’s a sporting hero for what he did.

“For a nation of our size to qualify for back-to-back World Cups under his stewardship was incredible and very inspiring.”

Asked if Bingham’s remarkable success — which included two Home Championship triumphs — showed what could be done, Davis referenced current assistant boss Jimmy Nicholl, who was a key player for Northern Ireland in the 1980s.

“Speaking to Jimmy who was obviously part of his squad, that has certainly been the case,” added Davis.

“It was about changing the mentality, having that belief in themselves just shows how far that can take you, obviously combined with the quality they had in the squad as well.”