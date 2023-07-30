Northern Ireland keeper Lilie Woods on verge of move to Glasgow City

Northern Ireland’s newest international star is on the cusp of being the next to move into full-time football.

Fresh from keeping a clean sheet on her debut against the Czech Republic less than a fortnight ago, Lilie Woods is the subject of interest from Scottish champions Glasgow City.

Sunday Life Sport understands that the 19-year-old impressed during a recent trial in Scotland — and the club’s interest in signing her was only enhanced by her performance in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 win against the Czechs.

Woods’ club Mid Ulster Ladies are now awaiting further contact from Glasgow, who are believed to be preparing an offer.

Meanwhile, another goalkeeper is on the move the opposite way across the Irish Sea with Sion Swifts Ladies completing a signing that gives them “the best goalkeeping combination in the League”.

The Swifts, who are currently level on points with Cliftonville Ladies in second place in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership, have beaten the summer mid-season transfer deadline to bring in America-born Scottish shot-stopper Ailey Tebbett, who was released by Hibernian last month.

The 23-year-old moved across Edinburgh from Hearts to Hibs last summer, but her season was ruined by injury before being released last month.

Tebbett will compete for the starting slot at Sion Swifts with fellow Scottish goalkeeper Jeni Currie, who ironically was signed by Hearts in January.

“We’ve been looking locally and further afield to strengthen the squad, but it’s been difficult,” said Swifts manager Tony McGinley. “We managed to pick up Ailey, she has a good pedigree and was highly thought of at Hibs despite being injured.

“I don’t think there is a better goalkeeper in the League than Jeni Currie and we now have the best goalkeeping combination in the League.”