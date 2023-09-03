Northern Ireland lose another promising teenager as Premier League talent declares for England

Aston Villa’s teenage sensation Omari Kellyman has made a final decision to leave Northern Ireland for England despite the best efforts of Michael O’Neill and the Irish FA to persuade him to stay.

The 17-year-old forward was handed his first team debut for Villa in Thursday night’s Europa Conference League tie at home to Hibs, impressing as he set up a goal in a 3-0 victory that eased Unai Emery’s side to an 8-0 aggregate success, and on Friday received his first call up to the England Under-19 squad.

Sunday Life Sport revealed back in March that the IFA were set to lose the talented youngster to England and it has now been confirmed despite O’Neill talking to the player about including him in Northern Ireland’s senior panel for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

“It’s disappointing but all efforts were made to keep Omari,” said O’Neill.

Kellyman, who joined Villa from hometown club Derby County in 2022, qualified for the IFA under eligibility rules through his Northern Ireland born mum and shone at Under-17 and Under-19 level but from early this year felt his future lay with the country of his birth and now he has followed through on that choice.

Losing Kellyman is a crushing blow for Northern Ireland because the teenager is considered one of Villa’s brightest young prospects.

He was on the bench for Emery’s side earlier in the season in a Premier League match at Newcastle and after a sparkling debut in Europe on Thursday he had the Villa fans drooling about his ability.

It is believed that an initial international transfer request for Kellyman was made by the English FA in January.

O’Neill, who returned to manage Northern Ireland the month before, was determined not to give in without a fight and held discussions with the player, his parents and his agent which delayed the decision to switch.

Last month though, O’Neill and the IFA were informed that Kellyman was going to go ahead and proceed with the international transfer to England.

A conversation did take place about the 17-year-old’s involvement with the senior Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming camp but he was adamant that his longer term future was with England.

To that end he has been included in the English Under-19 squad for games against Germany and Switzerland this month.

Due to the existing FIFA rules, with Kellyman transferring his international allegiance there is no way back to Northern Ireland even if he doesn’t go on to play for the senior England team.

O’Neill has long since felt that the international rules regarding eligibility should be reviewed and changed and this latest development has cemented his outlook on that.

“I’ve been consistent in my opinion about the FIFA rules with regard to an issue like this and feel there needs to be a little more flexibility up until senior levels. I do think if a decision is made by a player before a certain age they should have the right to reconsider that decision.”

Joining Kellyman in England’s Under-19 squad is Tottenham striker Jamie Donley who also previously played for Northern Ireland at youth level. Donley hails from Antrim but two years ago opted to play for England where his mum was born.

International football has become a ruthless business in the 21st century in terms of countries seeking players through eligibility.

Two players in O’Neill’s squad for the forthcoming Euro double header, Isaac Price and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, were previously approached by England but opted for Northern Ireland.

O’Neill added: “With eligibility in international football you handle it the best way you can. You put your proposition to the player and where you see them going forward and why you want them as part of your squad and then it is down to them what decision they make.

“They are entitled to make that decision. I’ve always said international football is a choice. The player’s mindset is different to their club situation which is obviously their livelihood.

“It’s how you can try and influence that choice and you can only do it head on and sit with players and be up front and that’s what I have done in both spells in this job. Some you win and some you lose.”