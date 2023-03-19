Northern Ireland lose another top teenager as Omari Kellyman opts for England

Omari Kellyman was born in England but has played for Northern Ireland at U17 and U19 level — © Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Northern Ireland are set to lose a second talented 17-year-old with Aston Villa youngster Omari Kellyman poised to leave the Irish FA set-up and opt for England.

The news follows the decision of highly-rated Cliftonville winger Sean Moore to choose the Republic of Ireland over Northern Ireland, for whom he played at Under-18 level last year, and join the FAI’s Under-19 squad for this month’s Euro qualifiers.

Kellyman, from Derby but who qualifies through his Northern Ireland-born mother, can operate as an attacking midfielder or forward and previously shone for the Irish FA’s Under-17 and Under-19 sides, but Sunday Life Sport understands that he now feels his future lies with the country of his birth.

This is a serious blow for Northern Ireland as the teenager is regarded as one of Villa’s brightest prospects and has been starring for them in the Under-21 Premier League after moving to the club from Derby County in 2022.

The Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17 teams are involved in the Elite qualifying stages of the European Championships this week.