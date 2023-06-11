Northern Ireland must tame Rasmus Hojlund, the Danes’ Erling Haaland: Michael O’Neill

Michael O'Neill knows Northern Ireland have a fight on their hands to keep Denmark quiet

Rasmus Hojlund has netted five times in four caps for Denmark and been compared to Norway and Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland

Michael O’Neill will tell his Northern Ireland players that to return from Copenhagen with anything in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier, they must stop Denmark’s explosive young striker Rasmus Hojlund who has been labelled as Erling Haaland Mk II.

Atalanta’s 20-year-old sensation has made a stunning start to his international career, scoring five times in his first four games.

“Hojlund’s a player who, at his age, must be on the wishlist of every big club in Europe. We’re going to have to deal with Hojlund on the night, and we have to be cute in how we set up,” said O’Neill.

All of Hojlund’s five goals have come in Group H games with a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Finland followed by a double in a 3-2 defeat away to Kazakhstan in March. Northern Ireland are next in the firing line for a forward who has the ability to destroy defences like Manchester City’s Norwegian superstar Haaland.

It will be a big ask to keep him quiet, though O’Neill feels his experienced defenders Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart are up to the task.

“He is something that has come back into the game, he’s a proper No.9, he’s physical, he plays on the shoulder and has the power and strength to play in behind. He always wants to threaten in behind,” added O’Neill.

“He does like that space so we have to make sure that we give him as little an opportunity to get into those spaces.

“As well as that, he has the ability to take chances when they come his way. We’ve seen Haaland score 50-odd goals for Manchester City this season which is a phenomenal amount, I don’t think you see that in Serie A to the same extent, the numbers are never quite as high in Italy.

“Hojlund is playing in a League that is more difficult for strikers to operate in, it’s maybe not as open as the Premier League can be at times.”

O’Neill is happy to have Leicester’s Evans and Watford’s Cathcart fit and available for what promises to be a severe test.

“I think Jonny and Craig have always dealt with top strikers. Like Jonny, Craig has played a lot of his football in the Premier League and you’re faced with that week in, week out. That’s a big help when you come to play international football, you’re not spooked by the player you are playing against,” stated O’Neill.

“They’ve played against the best, from (Robert) Lewandowski to (Sergio) Aguero.

“Still, it will be a challenge because there is a freshness about this player, a newness. He’s maybe not a household name yet, but he’s certainly well on the way to being one.

“That’s what international football is all about. It’s about stepping up, measuring yourself against these players and if we were to play a young centre-half I think it’s the same challenge.”

With so many youngsters in his squad, there is a transitional feel to this double-header for Northern Ireland though O’Neill doesn’t exactly see it that way.

“I’m not going to give players minutes for the sake of it and this isn’t a development group,” he said.

“If you’re going to be given the opportunity to play, as a young player you’ve got to be ready to play because you are in there because we believe you can help us win the game.

“I don’t particularly like the term transition. You get a group, you get five international windows, you have to try and get as many points in them as possible, that’s the nature of the game, and you have to plan a way to get the points.”