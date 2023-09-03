Northern Ireland need five wins out of six to reach Euro 2024: Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill has set a target of five victories for Northern Ireland to remain in contention for the Euro Finals

Northern Ireland need to claim FIVE victories from their remaining six games in Group H to have any chance of qualifying for the 2024 Euro Finals.

That’s the verdict of manager Michael O’Neill, who believes the younger players in his squad need to develop a winning mentality at international level.

After O’Neill was appointed in December 2022 for a second time as Northern Ireland boss, there was optimism amongst the fans that the team could challenge for a place in Euro 2024, believing that, having guided the nation to a first major tournament in 30 years in 2016, the former Stoke City supremo was the man to take the Green and White Army back to the promised land.

The team started the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory in San Marino, but that result was followed by 1-0 defeats at home to Finland and Kazakhstan and away to Denmark, leaving them in fifth place in the table – six points off the top two places, which would seal a place in Germany.

Next up for O’Neill’s men is a trip to Slovenia on Thursday and a visit to Kazakhstan three days later. Then comes a home double-header in October, versus San Marino and Slovenia, with a journey to Finland and a match at Windsor against Denmark to finish in November.

“The group is tight, so we have to find a way to keep it alive because three of the last four games are at home, so when those games come around, we are looking to still have the belief or mathematical opportunity to finish in the top two positions,” said O’Neill, who has been hampered by injuries to key players throughout the qualifying campaign.

“Realistically, you are probably going to need 18 points, so we have to win five out of our last six games, which is a big challenge, but while the games are still there, we have to aspire to do that.

“When I look at the matches, I don’t think any of them are not winnable. It’s not that type of group.

“We can’t keep losing games narrowly as has been the case in this group. We have to turn that back in our favour. The frustrating thing for me is even if we were a couple of points better off, we would be in a stronger position.”

O’Neill has had to do without Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans for the first four qualifiers, and is not expecting them to return for the next six.

Their absence and that of Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Daniel Ballard, Shayne Lavery, Jamal Lewis and Shane Ferguson at different times in the early fixtures has led to O’Neill using a number of inexperienced players.

He is disappointed to be missing Liverpool’s Conor Bradley this time around. Despite his youth, the 20-year-old has become a key figure in the side – but a pre-season injury means he may not play again in the campaign.

O’Neill adds: “I think for this group of players, especially the younger players, it’s getting them into that mindset of turning up and winning. They probably have not had that.

“The older players have been in that situation and were in a team that qualified (for Euro 2016) and then had a Play-Off, so they were used to getting results and had that consistency.

“We’ve then had a period where results were harder to come by with younger players coming into the squad, and they have to develop that winning mindset.

“I don’t believe they don’t have it but, unfortunately, the experience of not winning is a cycle, and you have to try and break it. We have to do that as often as we can in the final six games.”