Northern Ireland need to be more creative if they are to clinch first Nations League win: Neil Lennon

Northern Ireland must show more creativity, energy, physicality and improve on their set-pieces against Cyprus if they are to finally earn a victory in the Nations League tonight.

That’s the verdict of ex-Northern Ireland captain Neil Lennon, who is the perfect man to assess the League C Group 2 encounter in Larnaca given he has just enjoyed a successful first three months as manager of Omonia Nicosia.

Taking over in March, Lennon inspired Omonia to Cypriot Cup glory in May and knows many of the players Ian Baraclough’s side will be facing this evening after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Greece at Windsor Park on Thursday when the 2022 Nations League campaign started with a whimper rather than a wow.

Northern Ireland have now gone 11 games without a victory in the competition. Anything other than a win against Cyprus, who lost 2-0 at home to Kosovo on Thursday, will be deemed a failure by the Green and White Army who have travelled in decent numbers to enjoy the sun and a positive result for their side.

Lennon has urged Baraclough to start Kyle Lafferty, a second-half substitute at Windsor, in attack alongside Shayne Lavery this evening in an attempt to carve out opportunities that were sadly lacking versus Greece.

“The first goal in Cyprus will be really important. It’s vital Northern Ireland get the first goal because the mentality isn’t the strongest in the Cypriot team,” says Lennon, who won 40 caps.

“Northern Ireland have to find a way to create more chances. It’s alright being defensive and I get that and we don’t concede a lot but we don’t look like scoring at the moment.

“I would definitely start Kyle Lafferty up front and I would put Shayne Lavery beside him. I think Lavery would feed off Kyle and give us more of a threat.

“If Northern Ireland are at themselves they should win the game but in the Greece match they lacked energy and looked pedestrian so they have to up the tempo and bring more physicality to the game.

“We have to show more variation in our play and more creativity. On Thursday Northern Ireland were very passive against a team who basically wanted to sit in and counter-attack. That’s how Greece play. Once they got their goal they were comfortable.”

The latest defeat in Baraclough’s reign has added to the scrutiny on the manager’s tactics. Following on from the glory years of Michael O’Neill was always going to be a test but even so, the former Motherwell boss needs to improve on his scores which aren’t good enough at this stage.

Speaking to Sunday Life Sport, Lennon said: “Michael knew what he had with his team and the group of players. There were times they weren’t going to play through teams so he knew getting up and at them and getting goals through set-plays was the way to go and it worked.

“The number of goals Northern Ireland got in Michael’s time through set-plays was ridiculous.

“You have to be pragmatic. In the modern game a lot of people want to play around the back… that’s alright if you have the players to do it. If you don’t, you must find another way.

“Against Greece we looked disjointed, tentative and not really sure of what we were doing and the set-plays were not good enough. They need to be better in Cyprus.”

Lennon was a committed player for Northern Ireland before he was shamefully forced to quit the international scene in 2002 on the back of receiving a death threat before a friendly at home to Cyprus when he was a player at Celtic.

All these years on, he still cares about seeing the team do well and in his role as a hard-hitting and honest pundit for Sky Sports during the last World Cup qualifying campaign, he won rave reviews and a host of new fans for his passionate assessments on Northern Ireland’s displays.

He was bang on the button with his comments following a second-half surrender in Bulgaria leading to a 2-1 defeat.

“The Bulgaria game might stick in people’s minds. In that match Northern Ireland were so comfortable in the first half and looked like a really good team and in the second half they just gave the game away. That’s unacceptable. That was not the manager’s fault, that was down to the players,” stated Lennon.

“I don’t mean to be critical of anyone and I know how hard it is to be a manager and understand what it’s like to play for Northern Ireland but we have to find a way of playing that gets results.”