Northern Ireland on right track despite latest disappointing defeats: Dion Charles

The striker was one of Michael O’Neill’s dejected side who trudged off Windsor Park empty handed last Monday, following a late winner by Kazakhstan in their Group H clash.

Injury-hit Northern Ireland have now lost their last three games by a single goal, while simultaneously firing blanks. That shock defeat to the Kazakhs was all the more improbable after such a spirited performance during the 1-0 loss away to Denmark three days previously. O’Neill’s men are slumped fifth in the table — but Charles retains faith in the face of current adversity.

“Every game I think we are improving, we’re learning. It’ll come good,” claimed the Bolton Wanderers forward. “That’s three games now where we’ve been beaten by sloppy goals. We’re disappointed with the goal we conceded against Kazakhstan. Moving ahead, we’ve just got to stick with it.

“That was very tough to take and we were the better team for large spells. They were effective in what they did, trying to hit us on the break and keeping a low block. But we dominated, had good spells and I thought we were the better team.”

Due to the casualty list, O’Neill has been forced to field a large number of younger players at senior international level lately, where Shea Charles, Isaac Price, Callum Marshall and Trai Hume, for instance, have all joined Charles in action against Denmark and Kazakhstan.

And like most observers, Charles (27) admits all these introductions is a gradual process, amid the team suffering from injures to Northern Ireland’s key figures such as Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans.

He added: “We’re a young squad and we are learning on the job. All the boys throughout this camp have been brilliant but we need a bit of time to gel. We’ve got a lot of experienced players out now that are injured, so that will make a massive difference when they come back.

“The injuries we’ve had has been a big factor. We miss a lot of big players and characters around the camp, especially for me and the others who enjoy working with them. The more experienced players have been there and done that and qualified for the Euros before. That’s something we are all inspired to do.

“I think, looking back, the boys put a lot into that Denmark game against really, really top opposition and maybe that was a factor. We gave a good account of ourselves over there; we ran ourselves into the ground and overall were very unlucky.”

The spirit might be obvious but the points are not for Northern Ireland in this Euro campaign which is running away from them. Charles, who won his 17th cap against Kazakhstan, admits the September double-header away to both Slovenia and the Kazakhs is crucial. It is also important to retain a sense of optimism.

“I think every game now is very important for us,” he explained. “We’ve just got to go again, work hard and regroup, and go over and really get into the games. It’s all about fine margins as you can see from the games we’ve played. If you’re not going to win the game, then don’t get beat. That’s something we really need to learn.

“I still think there’s a feeling of optimism when you compare the other teams with us at the moment. So, it’s just translating all that into improving and getting positive results. Michael told us that he’s proud of all the effort we’ve put it in so far.

“It’s been a long season for some of the players, a few have been in the international camp for three weeks. It’s just very frustrating to end the camp like that considering all the hard work that we’ve put in.”