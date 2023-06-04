Northern Ireland set to call up West Ham kid Patrick Kelly for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Patrick Kelly’s sharp career rise is set to take a further step up with a call to the Northern Ireland senior squad.

Sunday Life Sport revealed last week that Callum Marshall is in line to be selected by Michael O’Neill for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan and now his fellow West Ham United FA Youth Cup winner is understood to be a serious contender to get the nod too.

Kelly was part of the Under-21 squad that O’Neill brought in for training two weeks ago and he is thought to have impressed sufficiently for him to want another look at this week’s senior camp before selecting his final group to travel to Copenhagen.

It is less than a year ago that 18-year-old Kelly made the move from Coleraine to east London and he has continually impressed since, starting in their 5-1 Youth Cup Final win over Arsenal.