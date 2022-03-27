Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis salutes side’s character in victory over Luxembourg as he relishes return to full Windsor Park

Steven Davis delivering for Northern Ireland is like night following day. Standard. He has 133 caps and counting and now 13 goals to his name at the highest level.

Only the Rangers midfielder’s close friends David Healy (36) and Kyle Lafferty (20) have scored more for the Green and White Army.

What a player. After his brilliant performance in November’s 0-0 draw with Italy at Windsor Park in a World Cup qualifier, the fans feared that may have been the last they would see of him in a green shirt.

Thankfully the 37-year-old all-time great decided to continue and while he has not played the number of games he would have liked at club level this season due to injury and Giovanni van Bronckhorst opting for others, Davis remains an influential and instrumental force for his country.

Coming on in the 63rd minute, the way he calmed things down when Northern Ireland were losing their way against Luxembourg in Friday’s friendly outlined why he remains so important to team-mates and manager alike.

Also the way he read the play to push forward and score, restoring Northern Ireland’s advantage, suggested that in the high-pressure run-in in the Scottish season, Rangers would be well served using his experience and know-how with a League title, Scottish Cup and Europa League glory on the line.

Early on in Luxembourg, striking duo Shayne Lavery and Josh Magennis were a constant threat with the latter displaying the finishing prowess of Mo Salah to give Ian Baraclough’s side a deserved half-time lead.

Not for the first time under Baraclough though, the team started the second period slowly, allowing Marvin Martins to equalise from a corner before the hour mark. At that point Luxembourg fancied their chances of winning, just as they had done against Northern Ireland in an infamous 2013 World Cup qualifier.

Enter Davis, who played in that fixture. Goal No.13 at international level came in the 83rd minute with fellow substitute Gavin Whyte making it 3-1 shortly after. Game over.

On the previous trip to Luxembourg, Davis was 28. Since then the midfield general has inspired Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 Finals, become the nation’s most capped performer and the most capped British male footballer of all time and last season he was sensational as Rangers claimed a 55th Scottish Premiership.

Northern Ireland supporters find it impossible to imagine life without a player who made his international debut in 2005. As always he will receive a reception fit for a king at Windsor Park when Northern Ireland host Hungary in a friendly on Tuesday night.

“It’s an important week for me having missed a bit of time since the new year with a couple of injuries,” said Davis, who would love to put himself in contention for the Old Firm derby versus Celtic on April 2.

“I was delighted to get out there against Luxembourg and to get the goal was the icing on the cake. It was pleasing to come away from home and score three goals, that’s always a positive. There are parts of our game we can improve on but overall we’re delighted.

“Luxembourg have technical players and if you give them time and space they can hurt you. We have seen an improvement in them since we played them last. It was important we showed character and got the win.

“It is good to be back with the boys. It’s our longest period without a game and now we can look forward to a home game in front of a full crowd. Hungary are a team that’s improving, they’ve got some good young players. It will be a good test and one we’re really looking forward to.”

Baraclough admitted after the victory that Northern Ireland weren’t at their best, but it’s crucial for the Nations League matches and Euro 2024 qualifiers in the months and years ahead that his team find a winning habit.

Another victory over Hungary in Belfast would set the squad up nicely for a hectic schedule in June when games with points at stake will be on the agenda.

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood made his international debut on Friday, coming on at half-time for Conor Hazard. Southwood may have conceded a goal but did make a couple of important saves and increases the competition with No.1 Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Hazard.

It will be interesting to see if Trai Hume, Paddy Lane and Caolan Boyd-Munce land their first caps on Tuesday. Baraclough is quite right in his thinking that international appearances must be earned, not thrown about.

Davis has worked his socks off to have 133. Magnificent footballer he may be, but without his exemplary attitude, commitment and honesty to give it everything every time he plays, he wouldn’t have reached anything close to that mark. As the 3-1 victory in Luxembourg illustrated for the umpteenth time, Northern Ireland are mighty lucky to have him.