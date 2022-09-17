Northern Ireland star Conor McMenamin takes the plaudits as Glentoran defeat Coleraine

Glentoran 1-0 Coleraine

Glentoran had to dig out a win in a dogged affair against Coleraine at The Oval yesterday with Conor McMenamin coming up trumps with the winning goal.

The Northern Ireland player's second half strike ensured Glentoran stayed at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership after five wins and a draw from their opening six games.

The Bannsiders were profligate in front of goal but manager Oran Kearney felt his team should have had a penalty when Matthew Shevlin went down in the box under an Aaron McCarey challenge.

In a game with little goalmouth action, Glentoran created more and were clinical on 62 minutes when McMenamin followed up to slot home after Marty Gallagher blocked a Jay Donnelly shot.

Coleraine had plenty of possession but struggled to penetrate a Glentoran defence that has conceded just one goal in the league to date, and Mick McDermott felt his side did enough to claim a fifth straight league victory.

“I thought we deserved the win, no doubt”, said the Glentoran boss. “I'm not sure they had a shot on target. They had some play, they're a footballing team so you expect that.

“Teams can knock the ball about these days so you have to be patient, try and limit the opposition and manage the game out.

“I'm not happy with the entire performance but I thought we did more than enough to win it. There's a lot to work on and I think we will improve.

“We're happy with where we are but we're only six games in, there's another 32 to go, so we'll just keep going.

“It's three points at the end of the day. We've had hard games, every game has been hard. Coleraine are a good team and when I saw the signings Oran made I knew they would do well because they are quality.

“It's another three points, I don't care who it's against, you've got to get three points.”

The opening 45 minutes was evenly poised but Glentoran created two chances as Gallagher denied McMenamin on 22 minutes then Shay McCartan rifled just wide from 25 yards two minutes later.

After the break, Coleraine were pressing inside the box when Paddy McClean cut out a Lee Lynch cutback to Jamie Glackin to set up a lightning counter attack.

McMenamin controlled a long ball beautifully to release Donnelly, who carried into the box and fired. Gallagher parried but only to McMenamin twelve yards out and the Downpatrick man calmly swept the ball home.

Coleraine substitute Michael McCrudden should have done better with two chances he was presented with while Glentoran sub Danny Purkis pulled the ball wide of the mark from another break late on.

After the game, Kearney was left feeling his team should have had a decision that would have altered the game, in his opinion.

“We weathered a storm in the second half and I thought we should have had a penalty when Matthew Shevlin made contact with the ball”, said the Bannsiders manager.

“Their goalkeeper made no contact on the ball but big contact on Shevy. That's my view after watching it back, it's a big moment for us, it puts us in the lead and that means they have to concoct different formations and do everything we had to do late on.

“That's probably the most frustrating aspect of it for us. Otherwise, it went exactly as I thought it would pan out; two sides who have started the season well, two sides who had an opportunity to reinforce that.

“Them being the home team you expect it to be a bit tougher for us but I thought we were maybe one pass away from making a gilt-edged opportunity and restricted them to one shot on target in the first half.”

The result leaves Glentoran leading Cliftonville by a point while Coleraine drop to fourth, four points behind the Glens.

Glentoran; McCarey 6, Kane 6 (R Donnelly 45, 6), Wilson 7, Burns 6, McCartan 7 (Crowe 85, 6), Marshall 7, J Donnelly 6 (Purkis 78, 6), Plum 5 (Murray 78, 6), McClean 8, Devlin 6, McMenamin 7 Subs not used; Roy, Webber, Wightman.

Coleraine; Gallagher 7, Kane 6, D Jarvis 7, A Jarvis 5(McDermott 71,6), McKendry 5 (McCrudden 71, 5), Carson 5, Farren 6, O'Donnell (c) 6, Lynch 6 (E McLaughlin 84, 6), Glackin 6, Shevlin 6. Subs not used; McDowell, Mullan, J McLaughlin, O'Mahony..

Referee; Jamie Robinson (Belfast) 6