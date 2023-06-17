Northern Ireland star Trai Hume wants to do his family proud at Windsor Park

Trai Hume says he and his family will be immensely proud if he is handed a first Windsor Park start for Northern Ireland against Kazakhstan on Monday night.

Fresh from a brilliant season with Sunderland, the former Linfield defender began an international for the first time in Denmark on Friday having previously made two appearances for his country as substitute.

Due to injury issues, Hume started in an unfamiliar role as left wing back. Typically he gave it his all and would relish a further opportunity on home turf.

“I’d be over the moon. My family will be there and it would be a proud moment for them to see me start my first game at Windsor. Hopefully I can do that, because it would be a proud day,” said Hume.

“If we can get three points against Kazakhstan that would put us on six and the way the group is at the minute that will probably put us in the top three, so that’s the plan. We want to get as many wins and results as we can. We will have confidence that we can go and win the game.”

Northern Ireland thought they had secured a fabulous 1-1 draw in Copenhagen only for Callum Marshall’s injury time strike, which sparked crazy scenes of celebration between the players and fans, to be ruled out after a five minute VAR check.

“It was a tough one to take,” admitted Hume.

“I was overjoyed when Callum scored. I’ve gone into the crowd and tried to pull him down from the stand.

“Obviously he’s loving it, he’s a young boy making his debut and he’s scored but when the VAR check was going on for such a long time you think it must be tight.

“They were obviously looking for something and when it goes on that long it’s not good. We were just standing there for what felt like forever.

“Denmark are a great side and we were proud of our performance. We gave them a good game and we almost got a point away from home which would have been great, but VAR ruled that out.”

On starting at left wing back, the 21-year-old said: “I played there with the Under-21s before in one game against Spain but that was it.

“It was tough, they have good players coming at you all the time and obviously when you’re sitting in it's a tough shift and at left-back you have to be up and down, and up and down but I enjoyed it.

“I’m trying my best to get into the team and if I have to play there, I’m happy to do it.”