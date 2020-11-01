Northern Ireland striker Magill keen to deliver on the big stage again and lead Everton to FA Cup glory

It seems that every time Simone Magill pulls on a pair of boots at the minute, the matches just get bigger and bigger.

At club and international level, every game right now has greater and greater importance.

With importance comes expectation, and with expectation comes pressure. Although, talking to Northern Ireland striker Simone, you get the feeling she doesn't know what pressure is.

She still approaches every game in the same way she did when running out at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown as the only girl in a boys' team - with a smile on her face and determination in her heart.

That attitude will help Simone take everything in her stride as she walks out at Wembley this afternoon with her Everton Women team-mates to face Manchester City in the delayed 2020 Women's FA Cup Final.

Having the experience of losing the 2014 Final to Arsenal will also play a part in keeping her eyes on the big prize.

"It's a massive occasion and a massive game," said Simone, who is hoping for the happiest of birthdays as she also turns 26 today.

"I was fortunate to get to the FA Cup Final in my first year at the club, but for a lot of the girls it's the first time and because it's on a big stage being at Wembley it could be easy to get wrapped up in the occasion.

"We have to focus on the task at hand, which is 90 minutes of football.

"We have done so well to get to this stage and now we just want to go all the way and lift the trophy."

Everton go into the Final ahead of holders City in the Women's Super League. Their 100% start to the campaign was only ended when they drew their last match against Brighton.

The billions invested at Manchester City have trickled down to the women's team as the club's owners set out to dominate both the male and female game.

If that means that Everton need to cause an upset, then Simone is ready to do exactly that.

"Manchester City have played on this big stage numerous times, but it's a Final and anything can happen," she said.

"On the day it often comes down to the team that wants it the most and we're hungry. We set out to win trophies this season and we've got to the Final.

"Manchester City have been in Finals before, they are a good team, but we will go into it like we go into any game and that is to win it."

Even after today's showpiece there will be no let up for Simone.

Having played an important role in Northern Ireland's 1-0 victory over Belarus on Tuesday night, the biggest games of her international career are now just over three weeks away.

Victory in the return game against Belarus and then the Faroe Islands a few days later will guarantee a Play-Off place for the Women's Euro 2021, which has only been a dream previously in her 10 years in the green shirt.

"There are lots of big games in a very tight turnaround and it's such an exciting time for all of us," she said.

"So many campaigns have come and gone when we were just seeing the final games out because we weren't in a position to play for anything, and now we have absolutely everything to play for.

"There's a Play-Off place there for us and we have to do everything to get that.

"Every game at the minute is like a Cup Final for us and we know that nothing less than a win will suffice, so it is really exciting.

"We recognise it is going to be tough, but we are really looking forward to it."