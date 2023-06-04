Northern Ireland to face Czech Republic ahead of Women’s Nations League bow

Northern Ireland last faced the Czech Republic in August 2016, when Rachel Furness netted an equaliser in a 1-1 draw

Northern Ireland are to face the Czech Republic in a final friendly before their inaugural Women’s Nations League campaign kicks off in September.

The game, which will be the second in a July double-header that will also involve a trip to Scotland, is scheduled to be played away from home on either Monday, July 17 or Tuesday, July 18 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Northern Ireland face the Scots the previous Friday, but just six weeks away from that game there is still no manager in place to succeed Kenny Shiels.

The Czechs are ranked 27th in the world, in between Scotland and Wales, who beat Northern Ireland 4-1 in Cardiff last month.

The teams last met in an August 2016 qualifier for the Women’s Euro 2017 finals, Rachel Furness equalising from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw at Mourneview Park.

Like Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic finished third in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, and lost to Switzerland on penalties in a Play-Off for the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals.