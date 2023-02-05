Northern Ireland to give Gerard Lyttle a short-term extension as Under-19 boss

Gerard Lyttle won't be able to manage both the Northern Ireland Under-17s and Under-19s due to a clash of dates

Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 boss Gerard Lyttle is set to be offered a new contract taking him through to the elite qualifying rounds of the 2023 European Championships next month, though he will only be able to manage one of the teams due to a clash of dates.

Lyttle’s current deal is up at the end of February and with the Irish FA undergoing a review of the structures at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level at present, sources suggest the former Cliftonville manager will be handed a short-term extension.

Sunday Life Sport also understands that Lyttle will be in charge of the Northern Ireland Under-19 side in the Euro 2023 elite qualifying stages when they play France, Romania and Norway between March 22 and 27 rather than the Under-17s who are scheduled to face Netherlands, England and Denmark on the same dates.

Lyttle is expected to work alongside assistant and Euro 2016 great Gareth McAuley with the Under-19s while the IFA’s Head of Coach Education Sean Paul Murray and Academy Head Coach Kris Lindsay are in line to be in charge of the Under-17s. There is a further suggestion that Head of the IFA Academy Andy Waterworth may be involved with the Under-19 set-up.

Discussions are taking place about calling up exciting and sought after Cliftonville teenager Sean Moore for the Northern Ireland Under-19 squad. Last month Moore, who is a target for the Republic of Ireland, was named in the Northern Ireland Under-18 Schoolboys panel for this year’s Centenary Shield.

Earlier this week, John Schofield left his position as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager and while that side’s next competitive fixture in the Euro 2025 qualifiers isn’t until September, moves to fill the post are under way.

Linfield boss David Healy and Grant McCann, who recently left Peterborough, have been under consideration but with neither believed to want the job at this point, the IFA are continuing their search.

New IFA Technical Director Aaron Hughes is leading the review into the Under-17s, 19s and 21s and like he did as a player has quickly established a strong working relationship with manager Michael O’Neill.