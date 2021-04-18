Northern Ireland Under-19 boss Lyttle in the frame to become new manager at struggling Dundalk

Northern Ireland Under-19 manager Gerard Lyttle is a leading candidate for the manager's job at Dundalk, should Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli, as expected, leave the club in the coming days.

With Giovagnoli set to depart, former Cliftonville and Sligo Rovers manager Lyttle has been heaviliy linked with a move south of the border to join up with his old Irish FA boss Jim Magilton at Oriel Park in the League of Ireland.

After four defeats in their opening four games of the new Airtricity League campaign, manager Shane Keegan left the club on Friday night ahead of last night's clash with St Pat's.

No formal approach has been made by Dundalk to speak to Lyttle and it understood the Belfast man is happy in his underage coaching role.

However, Lyttle worked closely with Dundalk Sporting Director Magilton in the IFA Academy and it would be no surprise if he was sounded out about taking on the job.