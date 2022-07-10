Northern Ireland will go into remaining Euro 2022 games and do it for injured Simone Magill, says Demi Vance

Demi Vance has declared that Simone Magill’s injury will motivate Northern Ireland in their crucial Women’s Euro 2022 clash with Austria tomorrow night, which is now a must-win game.

It has now been confirmed that star striker Magill suffered cruciate ligament damage in Thursday’s 4-1 defeat to Norway, not only ending her tournament but also ruling her out for the rest of this year.

Vance sustained the same injury just over 18 months ago and fought back to play on the big stage and is one of half a dozen players in the squad who have experience of what Magill is currently going through.

“It’s unfortunate for Simone and us as a team that it has happened at a major tournament,” said Vance.

“We are no strangers to big injuries in this team, but we are a big family and we will rally round her like we always do with everyone else and the next two games will be for her.”

Magill yesterday admitted “words are a struggle right now” as she took to social media to thank supporters for their kind words.

“Words are a struggle right now,” Magill wrote on Twitter.

“Playing in a major tournament was always the dream. So glad I made it here — nothing will ever take that away from me.

“The fans, you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of.

“Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever. Thanks for all your messages.”

Magill, the first Northern Ireland international to sign a full-time professional contract in the women’s game, helped Everton reach two FA Cup Finals during a nine-year spell on Merseyside.

She switched Women’s Super League clubs after her Everton contract expired at the end of June.

“Everyone at Aston Villa extends our thoughts to Simone and wishes her the very best in her rehabilitation,” Magill’s new club said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, defending champions the Netherlands overcame a nightmare first half last night to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their Euro 2022 opener.

Jonna Andersson gave Sweden a half-time lead, with Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen forced off injured, but Jill Roord responded early in the second period and wasted a glorious chance for a winner in the closing stages.

The result — in front of an impressive crowd of 21,342 at Bramall Lane — leaves Group C all square after Portugal, late replacements due to Russia’s ban, came from 2-0 down to draw with Switzerland in the earlier game.

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured a great comeback for Portugal.

Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a point.

They might have taken all three points had substitute Telma Encarnacao not been thwarted.