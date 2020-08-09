Northern Ireland will play Nations League fixtures after Executive grant team permission to travel to Romania

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty in action the last time they faced off against Romania

The Northern Ireland Executive have afforded the Irish FA special dispensation to play their opening Nations League game against Romania in Bucharest next month - despite serious restrictions on travelling to the east European country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ian Baraclough and his squad are scheduled to take on Romania in less than four weeks' time - on Friday, September 4 - before entertaining Norway at Windsor Park three days later and UEFA currently insist all games will go ahead as planned.

However, under UK government stipulations, only essential travel to Bucharest is advised and, as Romania is not on the exempt list, returning British nationals must quarantine for 14 days.

This would rule players out of not only the Norway match in Belfast but also the start of the new Premier League and Championship campaigns, beginning on September 12.

But the Irish FA have managed to persuade the Executive to excuse the Northern Ireland squad from the quarantine ruling provided they remain in a travel 'bubble'.

An Irish FA spokesperson told Sunday Life Sport: "We have been in regular dialogue with the Northern Ireland Executive around international travel regulations released last month, as part of preparations for upcoming away games."

e travel 'bubble' will consist of the Northern Ireland squad flying to Bucharest from Belfast on a charter flight just 24 hours prior to the game against Romania, staying in a fully sanitised hotel and then travelling back to Belfast, via charter, immediately after the match.

Baraclough, who will make his debut as senior international boss in Bucharest, says: "We will be guided by the medical people, we will be guided by UEFA, clearly the Executive has to be involved.

"The Executive have allowed us to travel in the bubble and put the onus on us to make sure that as soon as the players meet up, in the hotel, training ground, we have everything taken care of. People are working day and night at the IFA to make it happen.

"We are going to fly into Romania at the last minute, fly out straight after the game, and then when we come back to the team hotel, we'll prepare for the Norway game."

The new English League season will start the weekend after the conclusion of September's international matches.

Club managers are unlikely to be too enamoured at losing their players for 10 days prior to the first game of the campaign.

Baraclough accepts the scheduling is far from ideal but admits he so far hasn't had to have any uncomfortable conversations with club bosses who are concerned about their players travelling to Romania, or indeed spoken to squad members concerning their unavailability.

Baraclough states: "Clearly there are a lot of stakeholders in terms of the new season starting for clubs. It is an international window and we do have exclusivity to the players, but clearly we are not going to put players in danger so that when they come back they have to isolate for 14 days.

"The Premier League and Championship start on September 12 so, if the players are not available for their clubs, it's going to make a very difficult relationship between clubs, UEFA and international managers.

"First and foremost, the safety of everyone travelling is paramount, we wouldn't be allowed to travel and stay in a bubble if it would put anyone in danger."