Northern Ireland will reap benefits of changes I have made and players I have brought through, says manager Ian Baraclough ahead of new Nations League campaign

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has admitted that the bar must be raised by his players and coaching staff if the team is to qualify for a major tournament during his time in charge.

Since taking over from Michael O’Neill in June 2020, there have been some encouraging performances as he has bedded in young players — but not enough positive results.

That has to change for the Green and White Army to dare to dream about going to the Finals of a European Championships again or the glamour stages of a World Cup.

With numerous squad regulars missing for the upcoming Nations League games, Baraclough has brought Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann, Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer and versatile Manchester City ace Shea Charles into the senior squad for the first time.

All are gifted youngsters, while Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin is another newbie who should relish and learn from the experience of working with the likes of Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Kyle Lafferty.

Northern Ireland have yet to win a Nations League fixture. That statistic has to be altered over the next fortnight otherwise Baraclough will come under serious scrutiny.

At the squad announcement he was asked, given all the absentees for the forthcoming games, if he was still confident the players were behind “the project”.

The reply? “Without doubt. For sure.”

Referencing the number of younger players he has brought into the fold and the cyclical nature of the international scene, Baraclough added: “What has happened over the last couple of years is something that needed to happen.

“The senior players involved in previous regimes have welcomed the competition and also the youthful exuberance those players have brought around the squad.

“It happens with all nations and, for us with our population, to have a constant flow of players to keep the nation in the top 40 of world football is unrealistic. It is something that has to go in cycles.

“You know there is probably going to be a downturn in results but I don’t think performances have dropped off at all. They are getting better all the time and that is something young players and all the squad can look back on with pride and see we are growing.

“There have been certain parts of games that have been frustrating but that is what happens when you are developing teams and bringing in new players and you are not going to have that level of consistency all the time.

“The challenge for us all, coaches and players, is to get that consistency and raise the bar and keep that consistency and raise it again and then you build a team that is ready for a major tournament.”

Baraclough feels the hectic schedule of next month’s Nations League programme needs to be addressed for the future but he appreciates that fans will look at results regardless and knows topping the table in this competition could lead to a back door route to the Euros.

“I think I’ve got a really good relationship with players and I try and look after them, but I also want to be selfish about it and make sure we’ve got the best squad possible to get results at international level, otherwise I won’t have my job, that’s the bottom line really,” he says.

“Results will be looked at for sure, but a big part of my job at the moment is to build again for the next cycle, for the next quest to get to a Euros or a World cup.

“Hopefully that’s what we are building towards, the next Euros, or the next World Cup, we’ll benefit from it — it took 30 years to get to another major tournament, the Euros, with the group from 2016.

“Let’s hope we are not waiting another 30 years, let’s hope that comes down to the next two, four or six years and we’re speaking about a team that can reach the Euros because we’ve been able to build on that in the next cycle of players.

“To build a group of players and bring them through and build a squad that’s ready to compete for a major tournament or the next few major tournaments is something that’s part of my remit.

“Yes, I’ll be judged on results and in years to come, if it’s a 50 or 40 or 30 or 20% win ratio, that’s quite simplistic.

“Hopefully, whether I’m here in two years’ time, or four years’, six years’ time, I’m sure that I’ll be judged by the football people as to, ‘Yes, it was a benefit to Northern Ireland because of the nurturing of these young players and bringing them through’. That’s something that can’t be judged purely on results.”