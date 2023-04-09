Northern Ireland women want new boss to be creative: Sarah McFadden

Within the next few months there will be a new start — a new era — for the Northern Ireland women’s team.

The players, however, want to ensure that one thing remains the same under whoever is appointed to take over the reins from Kenny Shiels — their style of play.

Shiels was credited with instilling a philosophy of creative passing football, with his defenders key in developing that by playing out from the back.

There were occasions — particularly in the first game under Shiels when Norway inflicted a heavy 6-0 defeat — when that approach went badly wrong but more often it went right, which is why the team went all the way to the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals.

Northern Ireland found it hard to bypass Wales’ high press in the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night and surrendered possession numerous times throughout the 4-1 friendly defeat, but the players are adamant that the new manager has to stick with the style that has brought them unprecedented success.

They now don’t know any other way and as far as long-serving defender Sarah McFadden is concerned, the modern game dictates such a way of playing, particularly at international level.

“It was very difficult at times to play out against Wales but we’ve done it before, we’ve done it in the biggest stadiums in the world and we’ve played out and we’ve done it right,” said McFadden.

“We know that if we can get that right then over the years we have created some amazing chances and some goals from it.

“We believe in the process of playing out. We can’t just go back to long ball, the game has moved on and we are confident we can do it.

“It’s more our fault that we didn’t do it enough, we didn’t have enough confidence to do it.

“It’s the way we want to play football, we don’t want to go back to the long ball.”

There was a contrast between the first-half performance and an improved display after the break. Northern Ireland had much more of the ball and might have scored earlier than they actually did had Caragh Hamilton or Chloe McCarron been more accurate with efforts.

It was much more reminiscent of recent performances in the second 45 minutes and the quality that the team possesses did show when Rachel Furness played a great pass for Lauren Wade to chase down and her finish from a tight angle on the left was the best goal of the match.

It was also reflective of the spirit in the team, as far as Wade is concerned.

“As a forward player it was difficult, but we had to stick together throughout that first period and when we came in at half-time we spoke about certain things that we needed to fix,” said Wade.

“I thought we came out in the second half and we competed and we showed what we could do.

“We have to be proud of that as well and take the positives, not just the negatives, because there were positives out of the game as well and that will help us learn and grow.”