Northern Ireland’s long overdue first Nations League win can’t keep Ian Baraclough’s side out of relegation trouble

Northern Ireland won their first ever match in the Nations League — at the 15th attempt — and were then immediately pitched into a relegation dogfight.

A dramatic late comeback, with goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis, secured a 2-1 victory over Kosovo at Windsor Park.

Vedat Muriqi had fired the visitors ahead in the 58th minute, but Ian Baraclough’s raft of substitutes changed the complexion of the game to ease the pressure on the Northern Ireland manager.

However, a much-needed victory has not secured their safety in the third tier of the Nations League as Cyprus’ shock 1-0 win over group winners Greece means Northern Ireland and the Cypriots are locked on five points entering the final games on Tuesday night.

Baraclough’s men, who have the better goal difference, will travel to Athens while Cyprus head to Kosovo.

Northern Ireland can still finish in second position if the men in green defeat Greece and Kosovo fail to overcome Cyprus.

However, if Northern Ireland finish bottom of the group they face a relegation play-off and would be consigned to Pot Five in the Euro qualifying draw next month.

Baraclough will be without Conor McMenamin, who joined Kyle Lafferty on the Irish FA banned list after the Glentoran star was withdrawn just over an hour before kick-off yesterday.

On the eve of the match, an historic video of McMenamin caused controversy on social media as it appeared to show the Downpatrick man allegedly singing a pro-IRA chant.

Lafferty had already been axed from the squad when a separate video appeared to show the Kilmarnock striker making an alleged sectarian comment.

While the Lafferty footage is believed to be recent, Baraclough stated that the McMenamin video was over a decade old.

In fact, Sunday Life Sport understands the video was recorded in 2015, when McMenamin was 19. Speaking directly after the 2-1 win over Kosovo, Baraclough said: “It’s a distraction you’d rather not have. To happen so close to kick-off time, I thought we did the right thing in pulling Conor out of the squad. It needs to be looked at.

“Clearly, it’s an historic video from social media from when he was 16 I think. I’m not sure where it’s going to go at this time.

“You just hope that it isn’t the start of something and more things don’t get churned up.

“I’d rather leave it at that and not elaborate on it too much. I was trying to concentrate on a game of football when we found out and that’s what we did. “It’s been tough for the boys because we lost two members of the squad, and they get close and they don’t like to see that happen to anyone. It’s tough. It could have played a major factor but they rallied and got a result.”

Reflecting on the late comeback, Baraclough said: “The first-half there was not a great deal in the game, not a great tempo, they were half-chances for either side.

“In the second-half, we asked for a quicker game, moving the ball quicker, shifting it side to side. We gave up too many chances where we needed a big performance from Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) and we got that but we also created our own chances.

“The character from going 1-0 down was immense, we’ve seen that before but it could have gone flat, it could have gone horrible, clearly we made subs that we thought would benefit the game and it came off tonight and credit to the lads that came on and went on to win it.”

Subs Shayne Lavery and Whyte combined for the first goal, while Whyte provided the cross for Josh Magennis’ injury-time winner.

Baraclough said: “The subs changed it but the starting XI created the platform for the injection of pace. To come back and get the winner was I thought what we deserved.”