Northern Ireland’s old guard has never been more important, believes manager Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill says Northern Ireland’s old guard has never been more important.

Even with Euro 2024 hopes all but over, O’Neill believes the likes of Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and co. still have a huge role to play.

Four defeats from five qualifiers have put paid to any chance of reaching next summer’s finals.

But with five more fixtures left in Group H, starting 3,000 miles from home in Kazakhstan this afternoon, O’Neill isn’t ready to look beyond the current campaign just yet.

He says the remaining games will provide valuable experience for a young squad leading into next year’s Nations League and, beyond that, the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

O’Neill admits “natural evolution” will likely mean the squad looks a little different after the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and beyond.

And so he is keen to draw on the knowledge and experience of his older stars as much as possible, saying they have never been more important.

“The next qualification campaign is in March 2025 and there is a lot of natural evolution in this squad between now and then – it’s 16 months away,” O’Neill said.

“I just have to look at that picture as it evolves over that period of time, in terms of where the older players are with their club career and that situation.

“It’s not like we have a full pipeline of players available to come in and replace the older players in the squad as well.

“So I think, if anything, they are more valuable to us than maybe at any point because their experience is obviously invaluable, but also their leadership and the influence that they have on the younger players in the squad as well.

“That is just something that will run between now and the World Cup qualification campaign, which seems a lifetime away from where we are at this minute in time.

“The biggest thing for me over the next period is the injured players – hopefully we see Stuart Dallas back in a Northern Ireland shirt soon, hopefully we see Corry Evans and Steven Davis back, and obviously we have Conor Bradley missing now, Jamal Lewis missing, Shane Ferguson missing and so on.

“Those are all things that over the next number of months and international windows (will improve).”

Having been handed a relatively kind draw, Northern Ireland’s qualifying campaign has gone horribly wrong, with supporters bidding auf Wiedersehen to dreams of Deutschland by the halfway stage.

Home defeats to Finland and today’s opponents Kazakstan in June – and an injury crisis – dealt heavy blows to O’Neill’s hopes.

Thursday’s defeat in Slovenia pretty much finished them off, although O’Neill is refusing to write off the rest of the qualifying campaign.

Asked what he wants to get out of the remaining matches, he said: “To try and win as many of the games as possible, as simple as that.

“Obviously we didn’t envisage that we’d be in the position that we’re in.

“From a results point of view it’s been a difficult campaign, it’s been a challenging campaign with the unavailability of players, but I think the squad as a whole has learned a lot.

“It’s a young squad in a lot of areas, it’s an inexperienced squad in a lot of areas as well.

“Between now and November, we’ll have three games at home after this game.

“I think it’s important to get in the habit of winning games away from home, so this gives us an opportunity as well to do that.

“That has to be our objective: just to make sure we finish as strongly as we can and obviously put a few more points and a few more wins on the board.”

In Ljubljana, O’Neill’s men conceded soft goals en route to a 4-2 defeat. He admits their positive attacking play came at a cost.

“I think to be fair it did, more because of how we were without the ball,” he added.

“It’s more of a structural thing rather than a risk v reward situation. We just went through some stuff with the players and the shape of our team out of possession could have been better.

“The strength in the Slovenian team is obviously the two strikers and it was important we dealt with that, maybe more from a secondary phase than a first phase, and as a team we didn’t deal with that well enough.

“Look, I think there is a balance there. We obviously have changed the system. We played with a similar system for the first four games and then changed the system for game five with not a lot of time to do that, if I’m honest.

“Maybe there were things in that that we didn’t get embedded in the players enough to be able to let them see that.

“The nature of the game with early goals meant the game was open for both teams, and we were in that situation where we had to chase the game a little bit which obviously leaves you more open as well.”