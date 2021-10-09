Northern Ireland's World Cup hopes all but end amid controversy over Jamal Lewis' sending off in defeat to Switzerland

Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Craiga Cathcart will be the senior man in defence with Jonny Evans missing. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th October 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's captain Paddy McNair leads the team out on his 50th cap in Saturday nights World Cup Qualifier against Switzerland at the Stade de Genève in Geneva. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 09th October 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Switzerland’s Nico Elvedi with Northern Ireland’s Conor Washington during Saturday nights World Cup Qualifier at the Stade de Genève in Geneva. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Switzerland’s Kevin Mbabu with Northern Ireland’s Dan Ballard during Saturday night's World Cup qualifier at the Stade de Genève in Geneva. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Jamal Lewis' first booking came for this foul on Breel Embolo but it was the second that cause controversy. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Just four years on from a ludicrous penalty award by Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan sent Northern Ireland crashing out of the World Cup at the hands of Switzerland, his counterpart from Slovenia, Slavko Vincic made a similar harsh decision in the Stade de Geneve which had a devastating impact.

Northern Ireland left back Jamal Lewis, on 37 minutes, was shown a second yellow card for time wasting at a throw-in, despite the Newcastle United defender only having the ball in his hands for 17 seconds.

Switzerland were again the beneficiaries and Northern Ireland with a clear disadvantage soon found themselves a goal down through Steven Zuber and their World Cup play-off hopes were shattered.

In second half injury time, after a courageous backs against the wall display by the men in white, substitute Christian Fassnacht was sent clear and slotted past Bailey Peacock-Farrell to seal Northern Ireland’s fate.

But the main talking point and decisive factor was the second yellow for Lewis.

The Swiss were in the ascendancy for much of the first half, but still, how many times have Northern Ireland soaked up pressure and hit teams on the break, especially away from home, to capture the points. A draw, while making it tough, would have kept slim World Cup hopes alive.

Northern Ireland, as the away side, were trying to slow the game down but there was nothing outrageous, despite the home fans booing and jeering at every opportunity.

With 10 men, against a side ranked 15th in the world, and already far from full strength due to the withdrawals from Baraclough’s initial squad, there was no way back.

Baraclough and his players were incensed at the verdict while it was also a crushing blow to the 400 members of the Green and White Army who had finally been allowed to venture to foreign climes for an away trip following an absence of 23 months.

With three games remaining, and the Swiss six points ahead, it is still mathematically possible for Northern Ireland to finish in second in the group, but realistically, it’s over.

Baraclough’s men are now battling with Bulgaria, who they face on Tuesday night in Sofia, for third place.

The Northern Ireland manager with seven players, including Jonny Evans, Michael Smith and Shayne Lavery, missing from his original squad, made just three changes from the team that started the scoreless draw with the Swiss last month in Belfast.

Stuart Dallas, Paddy McNair and George Saville all returned to the line-up as Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown retained his place alongside Daniel Ballard and Craig Cathcart in a back three.

However, it was skipper for the night McNair rather than Dallas who operated at right wing back with the Leeds ace pushed up to play just behind striker Conor Washington.

However, the most surprising selection was Morecambe midfielder Alfie McCalmont on the subs bench, considering on Friday he was playing for the under-21s in Russia.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin made five changes from the team he started in Belfast with Harris Seferovic, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Frei all out injured and Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo coming back in.

In a frenetic opening period, Northern Ireland were constantly pegged back, making block after block with every part of their anatomy and desperately trying to clear their lines as the Swiss bombarded their goal.

VAR came to Northern Ireland’s rescue inside four minutes after Denis Zakaria had drilled the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal from 35 yards following poor defending from Northern Ireland, but Kevin Mbabu was adjudged to have been an offside, much to the relief of the men in white, who were already set up for the re-start after ref Vincic had signalled for the goal.

The Swiss were then guilty of some slack defending, a poor back header which was latched on to by Washington, forcing keeper Jan Sommer to race off his line, narrow the angle and make a good save from the Northern Ireland striker.

Lewis, in the 10th minute, was then forced into a last ditch challenge to deny Renato Steffan while less than 60 seconds later Shaqiri was guilty of trying to take all glory when he raced in and tried to beat Peacock-Farrell at close range when a pull-back would have likely have secured a goal. The Northern Ireland keeper was equal to the effort.

The pitch was heavily watered with sprinklers prior to kick-off and this seemed to effect the footing of the Northern Ireland players and even the Slovenian referee Murat Yakin slipped over, much to the amusement of the home spectators.

With the Swiss storming down the flanks it was only a matter of time before one of Northern Ireland’s over zealous challenges was cautioned and Lewis picked up his first yellow card for a foul on the speedy Embolo.

Brave Brown threw himself to deny Shaqiri’s thunderous goal bound effort on 27 minutes following a pull-back, but for a few nervous moments VAR intervened to check for a possible penalty before referee’s decision to award a corner was upheld.

As the game was finally started to settle down and Northern Ireland were coping with the pressure, eight minutes from the interval the men in white were left shellshocked by the bizarre decision of ref Vincic and young Lewis paid the price.

With Lewis going over to take a throw there was 23 seconds in between the ball going out and the Newcastle man releasing the ball back into ball. He had it in his hands for 17 seconds. The ref seemed reluctant then to show the card realising he was about to send off Lewis, due to two yellow cards, but he had made his decision - much to the derision of the Northern Ireland players, bench and supporters.

Dallas was immediately deployed in Lewis’ position and despite being a man down, Northern Ireland actually ventured down field on occasions.

However, to compound their first half misery, Switzerland hit them on the break in the third and final minute of injury time to take the lead through SZuber. And of course there was a touch of good fortune for the Swiss as when Zuber and Embolo raced forward following Shaqiri’s pass, it came off Cathcart and then Embolo’s touch got a lucky deflection into the path of Zuber who took full advantage and finished with aplomb.

The first open play goal between the two sides in eight hours of action.

In the second half it was all about Northern Ireland defending for their lives and there was only a few rare occasions when they ventured forward.

Embolo had enough chances to score a hat-trick but either Peacock Farrell made some great saves or the Borussia Monchengladbach ace was off target.

Baraclough threw on Shane Ferguson, Jordan Jones,m Josh Magennis and Conor Bradley in the second half but they could only stem the bleeding.

Swiss sub Fassnacht made sure of all three points when he finished well in injury time.

Referee Vincic raced down the tunnel at the final whistle, seemingly well aware his judgement call had a huge bearing on a game between these two sides.

Just like four years ago...

Here's the game as it happened on Gareth Hanna's live blog: