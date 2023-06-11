Northern Ireland’s young guns won’t be daunted by Danish superstars, says Michael O’Neill

Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen. Just three of the superstar names Northern Ireland will come up against in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Manager Michael O’Neill respects them all and the rest of the Denmark players but insists his youthful squad will have no fear going to Copenhagen.

Like Northern Ireland, the Danes only have three points from their first two Group H matches but they remain big favourites to top the table leaving the rest to fight for that second qualification spot.

Manchester United midfielder Eriksen and AC Milan defender Kjaer already have well over 100 caps and Nice goalkeeper Schmeichel is on his way to a century while several other players also have vast experience and knowledge of playing in major tournaments.

Throw in the mega-talent of much wanted 20-year-old Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund and it is a formidable outfit O’Neill’s players are facing in the Parken Stadium.

The Northern Ireland boss says: “The thing as a coach is, you kind of have to not draw attention to that, it’s how you put a slant on that. You write ‘very experienced’, we could say they possibly don’t have the energy that perhaps they did have.

“The narrative around how we describe that to the players is very, very important.

“First of all, it’s a brilliant place to play, the Parken Stadium, both as a player and a coach – I was there before in a European match against FC Copenhagen when I was at Shamrock Rovers so it’ll be a great game for the lads to be involved in.

“We can’t dwell too much on what their experience is, we have to put confidence into the players that we have, and if we over talk about Denmark and what they have, we may create a little bit of insecurity.

“Within our group, Craig Cathcart and Jonny Evans in particular, have the experience to deal with it. Paddy McNair is another who has played big, big games at club and international level.”

With a number of big hitters missing due to injury, those three are the only players in O’Neill’s 27-man squad with more than 50 caps. There are 14 with fewer than 10 or none at all.

O’Neill continues: “I do look at some of the young players and think they are fearless. If I was to throw in the likes of a Dale Taylor, for example, he doesn’t strike me as a boy who would be fazed by that.

“I’ve watched Trai Hume play at Sunderland – not an easy place to play – and he plays with a calmness and assurance that might make you think he’s played 250 league games.

“You hope they can deal with the situations at their club and approach the international game in the same way.

“You give them confidence by making them feel they are as well prepared as possible, and given how the training camps went, I don’t think we could have done any more in terms of preparation to give them belief ahead of the two games coming up first against Denmark and then at home to Kazakhstan.”

The other nations in the group are Slovenia, Finland and San Marino so is O’Neill telling young players to strike while the iron is hot because in the future the draw could be much more difficult.

He replies: “Of course. I think that needs to come from within the group as well. We have players who have been down that course where they’ve gone to a major tournament and been to a play-off situation twice and had disappointment twice in the play-offs so they’ll hopefully hammer that message home to the younger players.

“The shame is that we don’t have more senior players in this squad. If you have Steven Davis talking to a player and saying I had to play for 12 or 13 years before I got the chance to go to a major tournament that resonates with a younger player to understand the significance of that.

“Yes, this group when you look around what you could have had seems an easier group than possibly some of our other groups were but I think with young players it is important that you manage each international break on its own rather than look too far ahead with what we’ll need and how we’ll get there.

“It’s about what can we get out of these two games. This is the minimum we want and that’s the maximum we would love.

“It’s different with a senior group of players because they have been over the course before and know where they’ve fallen short.

“With a younger group of players you have to make them focus on the game in front of them. I think they understand they have an opportunity and I don’t think they have any lack of belief. The one thing about younger players is they’re not scarred by the past.

“They’ll come in and approach the next game and think they can win it. We have to embrace their youth and exuberance and use it as a positive as much as we can.”