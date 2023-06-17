Northern Irish clubs hold their own in All-Island Cup

If, as was suggested before the first all-Ireland competition in women’s football kicked off, there is a gap in the standards between the leagues north and south of the border it has yet to be exposed.

Indeed if the first round of matches in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup is anything to go by it is the teams in Northern Ireland who have a slight edge.

Further evidence as the tournament goes on may bring alternative conclusions, but after Crusaders Strikers defeated Treaty United 3-2 and Glentoran Women came away with a 1-1 draw against Wexford Youths in a game they could have won comfortably given the chances they created, particularly in the second half, the tournament doesn’t look like a step too far for Northern Ireland’s representatives.

Linfield Women, while not creating a lot of chances, reacted strongly after Jenna Slattery fired Galway United in front with a long-range strike only four minutes into their encounter at Midgley Park but couldn’t get an equalising goal, while Cliftonville Ladies edged the only scheduled group meeting between two Sports Direct Women’s Premiership clubs, beating Sion Swifts 2-1 at Solitude.

With seven current internationals in their starting line up the strength of the Glentoran team was clear and despite Wexford having a sprinkling of international and Women’s Super League experience themselves, albeit to not the same extent in terms of caps, the Glens were on top for large swathes of the game.

The late Saturday afternoon kick off lent itself to a family audience and the fans – both young and old – where cheering when they thought Emily Wilson had given the Glens the lead with a speculative shot from the left that dipped just over the bar and ruffled the net, but on the wrong side.

Glentoran did give the crowd something to celebrate after 17 minutes when they took what was a deserved lead. Caragh Hamilton, unsurprisingly, was the creator as she’s already caused plenty of problems for the Wexford defence. She made a strong run down the right before delivering a powerful low cross to the front post where Kerry Beattie stole in to finish, although Wexford claimed that goalkeeper Williams had the ball in her hands.

There were question marks too when Wexford, who had threatened just a few minutes earlier, grabbed a equaliser 10 minutes before the break.

Rianna Jarrett had already shown glimpses of the quality that took her to the WSL and more than a dozen Republic of Ireland caps, when she outstripped the Glens defence for pace and crashed a shot off the bar from a tight angle on the right and Ciara Rossiter was handily placed to force the ball over the line – although Glentoran claimed she used her arm to divert it home.

The ultimate feeling for the Glens though was that two points slipped away in the second half after a second half in which Hamilton, Chloe McCarron, Nadene Caldwell and Emma McMaster all had chances, but couldn’t test Williams and when called upon right at the death she managed to get a block on Beattie’s attempt to net a winner.

Amy McGivern had given Crusaders an early lead against Treaty before Faith Johnston put them 2-0 up. Although Caitlin Hamilton added a third in the second half they had to survive a late scare when Treaty brought it back to 3-2.

A late goal from Danielle Maxwell saw Cliftonville come from behind to beat Sion Swifts after Fi Morgan had cancelled out Zoe McGlynn’s opener.

RESULTS: Group A: Linfield Women 0 Galway United 1, Athlone Town 1 Shelbourne 4. Group B: Glentoran Women 1 Wexford Youths 1, Shamrock Rovers 2, Peamount 1. Group C: Cliftonville Ladies 2 Sion Swifts Ladies 1, Sligo Rovers 1 Bohemians 3. Group D: Crusaders Strikers 3 Treaty United 2, Cork City 2 DLR Waves 1.