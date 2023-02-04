Oisin Barr of H&W Welders haunts old side Glenavon in Irish Cup shock

Glenavon 0 H&W Welders 1

H&W Welder's Manager Paul Kee and his assistant celebrate at the final whistle of their Irish Cup win over Glenavon

Oisin Barr sets off in celebration after finding the net for H&W Welders against Glenavon

The 21-year-old nicked the only goal of the game to dump his former club out of the competition — and it was no more than the Championship side deserved.

Indeed, if Michael McLellan had shown the same clinical edge in the second-half when he had only goalkeeper Rory Brown to beat, Paul Kee’s boys would have made things easier for themselves.

Kee just couldn’t wipe the smile off his face at the finish.

“Oisin has been out for some time after sustaining a hamstring injury back in October, he has worked hard to get back again, that was his first game,” said Kee. “I was wanting to keep him on because he got the goal and he had his family in the stand, but he needed a rest. He certainly put in a good shift for his first match back.

“He showed a cool head for his goal. Oisin has a lot of quality. Sometimes you can question his application, but he’s definitely got quality and ability that I like as a player.”

Barr, who was released by Glenavon in July 2020, produced his party piece in the 55th minute — although there was more than a hint of offside when he burst on to a lofted pass from Jack Kinner.

When confronted by the out-rushing Brown, he produced the most delicious of lobs, sending the entourage in the Welders’ dugout into raptures.

McLellan should really have sealed the deal when he was sent clear by a clever reverse pass from Matthew Ferguson, but he tried to dink the ball over Brown, who got a telling touch.

“It was a great day for the club and a fantastic occasion,” added Kee. “It was perhaps a good time to come to Glenavon because they’ve had a few disappointing results of late.

“Glenavon hit us with everything over the last 15 minutes. I don’t know how many forward players they brought on. We may have rode our luck at times, but our back four were tremendous, especially big Kyle Owens.

“I couldn’t fault any of the boys. We had 11 outstanding performances and that’s what you need to these type of Cup games.”

It was another sorry day at the office for Gary Hamilton.

“I’m totally gutted, devastated,” said the Lurgan Blues chief, who introduced himself to the action late on. “I thought we were dominant in the first-half and created a few decent chances. The longer it went on the more I began to worry. I told the boys at half-time we needed a bit more composure.

“When we conceded early in the second-half, that gave them the lift they needed. For me, the goal was offside — quite a bit offside — which makes it even more frustrating.

“That’s what happens in Cup football. The Welders came here with nothing to lose. They gave everything and they got a bit of luck with the offside decision.

“But the reality is we had more than enough chances to win the game. We are disappointed and we’ve let a lot of people down.”

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Kerr 6 (Hamilton, 85 mins, 5), Birney 6, Snoddy 6 (Baird, 58 mins, 6), O’Connor 6, Fitzpatrick 6, Campbell 6, Prendergast 6 (Bradley, 58 mins, 6), Wallace 6, Rogers 6 (Ward, 58 mins, 6), Garrett 6 (Doran, 78 mins, 5). Unused subs: Doyle, Matthews.

H&W Welders: Argyrides 7, Patterson 7 (Farren, 58 mins, 6), McCarthy 7, Byers 7, Owens 8, Kinner 7, McClay 7 (McGuiggan, 90 mins, 5), Harris 7, Ferguson 6, McLellan 6, Barr 7 (Flynn, 85 mins, 5). Unused subs:Lanouette, McMurray, Akassou, Frazer.

REFEREE:Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 6.