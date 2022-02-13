Oisin Smyth explains why it was a ‘no brainer’ to reject Glentoran before move to Oxford United

Oisin Smyth has declared he would never have left Dungannon Swifts for a rival Irish League club in the January transfer window because of his loyalty to the Tyrone side.

But when Oxford United came calling late last month, the 21-year-old midfielder says his mind was made up instantly.

Smyth joined the League One U’s on January 31, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with Karl Robinson’s club.

He joins fellow Irish League graduates Gavin Whyte, Mark Sykes and Joel Cooper on the books and was on the bench for their recent 3-2 win over Portsmouth.

Glentoran tracked the Lurgan man through the month of January and made a bid for him in the final week, and Smyth explained his rationale for saying no to the Glens.

“It was a no-brainer for me to be honest, and for two reasons,” Smyth tells Sunday Life Sport.

“I wasn’t going to leave Dungannon for a rival Irish League club midway through the season, not after all the club has done for me.

“For me, it wouldn’t have been right to leave Dean Shiels for Glentoran or any other Irish League club in January, even though the interest was flattering.

“Secondly, I was afraid signing for another Irish League club might have jeopardised a move to England in the summer, and that has always been a dream for me.

“In my mind, it was either stay with Dungannon or move to England, nothing else.

“Glentoran have done brilliantly this season and a move would have been appealing, but England was always my priority and I am delighted it has happened, even if it took me by surprise.

“I couldn’t see the move coming. I heard some things before the game against Portadown and it was difficult to play in that game. We had to get a result and we did.

“My agent, Stephen Whelan, helped put my name out there and then the move materialised late in the window and I didn’t have to think twice.

“The bid was accepted by Dungannon on the Sunday night and I flew over the next morning.

“It’s such a big club and I was so excited because this was all I have wanted since I was no age. I still think I’m going to wake up and find out it was a dream, but it really is a dream come true.

“I used to work in a factory and play football part-time, and now I am a full-time professional in England at a great club.

“The manager rates players from Northern Ireland, and rightly so considering the players he has at the club; Gavin Whyte, Mark Sykes and Joel Cooper.

“I played against Mark and Joel, and all three have made me feel very welcome. They check in with me and make sure I’m alright and if I need anything.

“I was on the bench against Portsmouth days after I signed, but that was because of injuries so I’m not getting carried away.

“It will take me a while to get used to the full-time training and the club is working with me on that, and it will also take me a bit to get used to not being captain and main man in the team, but I’m here to learn and develop my game.”

Smyth was also quick to praise Swifts boss Shiels for giving him the licence to go and express himself this season through his favoured expansive style of play.

“At Dungannon, we are taught from a young age to get the ball down and play, which can be difficult in the Irish League because other teams do well playing different styles,” he explains.

“So when Dean came in and set about playing from the back and through the midfield, I was getting double the number of touches on the ball than I had been getting before.

“Dean also gave me and all the players the confidence to keep playing that way, assuring us that it would work and it couldn’t have worked out better for me.”