Old Bleach keeping cool heads in Irish Cup defence, insists Marty McHugh
Holders Old Bleach marched confidently into the Semi-Finals of the IBA Connect Health Irish Cup following an impressive 29-shot win over PGL rivals Ballymena at Randalstown.
Having lifted the trophy for only the second time in the club’s history last season, the Bleach Boys appear to have no intention of releasing their grip on the coveted piece of silverware.
Even though they crashed out of the PGL Senior Cup in midweek — beaten by Dunbarton — it could still be a big season for the County Antrim club.
They face a demanding finale to the campaign. Not only do they have an IBA Cup Semi-Final date against Bangor on August 12, but Old Bleach trail Belmont by only five and a half points at the top of the PGL Division One table with six matches remaining.
“It’s a boring old mantra, but we take one game at a time,” said Old Bleach’s Marty McHugh, who will represent Ireland in the World Bowls Championships in Queensland, Australia in September.
“We are now coming into the business end of the season, so the pressure is on in every game. We were disappointed with the midweek defeat, but the guys really responded with a great performance against Ballymena.
“But we can park our Cup commitments for a few weeks and focus on the League challenge. We have some big games coming up.”
It was McHugh who led the charge against the Sky Blues, skipping his rink to an impressive 28-15 victory over Andy Duncan’s combination.
Neil Mulholland, Stephen Kirkwood and Robert Kirkwood also made a significant contribution by beating Jim Baker (21-15), Stephen Coleman (19-18) and Nigel Robinson (24-15).
Bangor became the first team to book a Semi-Final slot as their game with Dublin side Crumlin had a 1pm start.
The Seasiders made no mistake, running out 20-shot winners. Keith Taylor was in top form against Nicky Smyth, clocking up a 21-11 win. Mark Shannon and Matthew Crawford also defeated Richard Leonard (15-14) and Ian Darcy (23-22). Shane Leonard had some consolation by holding Gary Scott to a 19-19 draw.
IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION
CONNECTED HEALTH SENIOR CUP
QUARTER-FINALS
LARNE 64 BALLYMONEY 70
Rink 1: D McRandal 17 B McAlary 17
Rink 2: A McLean 15 W McCaw 16
Rink 3: A Kyle 18 B Smyth 18
D Witherspoon 14 A Tennant 19
BANGOR 88 CRUMLIN 66
Rink 1: G Scott 19 S Leonard 19
Rink 2: M Shannon 15 R Leonard 14
Rink 3: K Taylor 31 N Smyth 11
Rink 4: M Crawford 23 I Darcy 22
LIMAVADY 82 PORTRUSH 72
Rink 1: A Rankin 15 I McClure 25
Rink 2: R McMullan 25 E Curran 18
Rink 3: J Rankin 24 G McCloy 17
Rink 4: R Brown 18 R Allen 12
OLD BLEACH 92 BALLYMENA 63
Rink 1: N Mulholland 21 J Baker 15
Rink 2: S Kirkwood 19 S Coleman 18
Rink 3: M McHugh 28 A Duncan 15
Rink 4: R Kirkwood 24 N Robinson 15
IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP
QUARTER-FINALS
ULSTER TRANSPORT 106 NORTH DOWN 50
Rink 1: J Shannon 23 S Bewley 11
Rink 2: M Devlin 19 R Kayes 17
Rink 3: D McCartney 27 P McMeekin 10
Rink 4: M Trew 37 M McMeekin 12
FALLS 77 LIMAVADY B 81
Rink 1: M Leckey 17 M Cunningham 18
Rink 2: P Rooney 17 W Elder 21
Rink 3: P McEwan 18 S Martin 23
Rink 4: G McGetterick 18 S Clyde 19
DUNBARTON B 96 COLERAINE B 66
Rink 1: M Adamson 21 N Vauls 14
Rink 2: G Feeney 21 S Brewster 14
Rink 3: O Breen 17 J Logan 20
Rink 4: S Trainor 37 J Elder 18
CRUMLIN B 68 PICKIE 90
Rink 1: R Tonor 10 R Irwin 22
Rink 2: P Whitney 14 N Belch 28
Rink 3: F Woods 23 J Mooney 20
Rink 4: L Byrne 21 D Kennedy 20
IBA JUNIOR CUP
QUARTER-FINALS
NEWCASTLE 108 BLACKROCK B 50
Rink 1: I McKeown 24 R McAteer 13
Rink 2: J Cummings 20 N Henderson 12
Rink 3: D Scarlett 32 J McLoy 13
Rink 4: A McHugh 32 R Nesbitt 9
ANTRIM LAWN 82 FALLS B 65
Rink 1: M Teer 21 S Mullen 16
Rink 2: R Walker 21 F McCorry 17
Rink 3: R McCullough 19 F Graham 19
Rink 4: T Evans 22 C Gray 13
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS
LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS
DIVISION ONE
BELMONT B 74 (1) SALISBURY 82 (6)
Rink 1: W Cronie 13 G McGleave 15
Rink 2: D Mills 19 B Power 23
Rink 3: W Orr 24 G Eaton 10
Rink 4: W Thompson 18 C Mullan 24
MOSSLEY 53 (1) NICS 65 (6)
Rink 1: R Bell 9 A Weir 16
Rink 2: E Crawford 16 A Montgomery 20
Rink 3: D Thompson 12 C Childs 14
Rink 4: G Bell 16 S Bailie 15
OLD BLEACH 97 (6) ARDS 61 (1)
Rink 1: S Kirkwood 30 M Caughey 15
Rink 2: N Mulholland 13 D Erskine 18
Rink 3: M McHugh 28 G McKee 13
Rink 4: R Kirkwood 26 W Angus 15
NICS 53 (2) BELMONT B 65 (5)
Rink 1: A Weir 16 W Cronie 8
Rink 2: S Bailie 22 W orr 17
Rink 3: F Murdock 7 W Thompson 23
Rink 4: G Childs 8 D Mills 17
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
WILLOWFIELD 68 (5) PSNI 65 (2)
Rink 1: K Cockcroft 17 S Wilson 23
Rink 2: M Cockcroft 19 J Davey 17
Rink 3: W Brennan 15 A Meaney 16
Rink 4: J Moore 17 P Franks 9
FORTH RIVER 84 (6) PICKIE B 49 (1)
Rink 1: S Toy 23 N Henderson 11
Rink 2: G McClenaghan 29 J McCoy 10
Rink 3; F Higgins 19 R Irwin 12
Rink 4: B Anderson 13 W Dornan 16
NIPGL DIVISION FOUR
HILDEN B 57 (0.5) SHAFTESBURY 73 (6.5)
Rink 1: J Ligget 15 F Simpson 16
Rink 2: J Williams 14 J Hinds 18
Rink 3: D Harron 17 D Scott 17
Rink 4: H Murray 11 D McConkey 22
ALBERT FOUNDRY 63 (5) CAVEHILL 49 (2)
Rink 1: K Stewart 25 J Martin 9
Rink 2: K Toy 14 G Martin 16
Rink 3: R Morrison 11 M Mitchell 14
Rink 4: J Hollyoak 13 M Lambert 10
NIPGL DIVISION FIVE
BALOMRAL B 56 (5.5) CI-KNOCK 37 (0.5)
Rink 1: M McNeill 22 J Gourley 13
Rink 2: H Gibb 19 M McLaren 9
Rink 3: D Donaghy 15 G Barr 15
BELFAST 42 (0) ULSTER TRANSPORT 76 (6)
Rink 1: K Brown 21 L Brown 24
Rink 2: L Prozier 12 T Tinsley 24
Rink 3: R McLaughlin 9 G Dickey 28
MALONE 47 (6) WILLOWFIELD B 30 (0)
Rink 1: D Nelson 16 J Graham 14
Rink 2: B Campbell 18 D Hamilton 11
Rink 3: J Finlay 13 K Cockcroft 5
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS
LEAGUE SENIOR CUP
BELMONT 82 SALISBURY 79
Rink 1: S Bennett 21 G McGleave 16
Rink 2: M Foster 22 B Power 19
Rink 3: S Cavan 15 C Mullen 25
Rink 4: S Martin 2 T Crawford 19
DUNBARTON 73 OLD BLEACH 66
Rink 1: J Moffett 19 R Kirkwood 16
Rink 2: A Paul 18 N Mulholland 16
Rink 3: B Browne 13 J Talbot 20
Rink 4: DJ Wilson 23 S Kirkwood 14
FALLS 68 EWARTS 56
Rink 1: P Rooney 13 C Magee 18
Rink 2: G McGetterick 9 V Atkinson 18
Rink 3: M Leckey 26 J Templeton 10
Rink 4: P McEwan 20 A Duff 10
NIPLG JUNIOR CUP
DOWNPATRICK 53 CI-KNOCK 40
Rink 1: L Higgins 13 D McCluskey 14
Rink 2: K McMullan 23 P Reynolds 16
Rink 3: N Brown 17 T Wilson 10
FORTH RIVER 63 SAINTFIELD 38
Rink 1: G McClenaghan 17 G McMullan 18
Rink 2: S Toy 24 R Copes 8
Rink 3: F Higgins 22 D Matchett 12
MOSSLEY B 40 WILLOWFIELD B 64
Rink 1: N Blair 15 J Millar 17
Rink 2: G Hall 16 K Cockcroft 16
Rink 3: R Adamson 9 W Brennan 31
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING
ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
DONAGHADEE 50 (1) SYDENHAM 84 (6)
Rink 1: C Dorman 10 T Carson 31
Rink 2: C Gaw 12 L Carson 20
Rink 3: R Humphreys 9 T McClean 29
Rink 4: G Monahan 19 G McKee 14
CURRAN 91 (7) CARRICKFERGUS 52 (0)
Rink 1: R Gingles 22 B Kelly 13
Rink 2: M Lindsay 18 A Cromie 15
Rink 3: R Wallace 33 A Gilbert 10
Rink 4: I Gingles 18 J Boyd 14
WHITEHEAD 76 (5) LURGAN 73 (2)
Rink 1: C Todd 19 R Cregan 21
Rink 2: D Hill 15 S McCombes 22
Rink 3: J Caldwell 21 H Cosgrove 13
Rink 4: S Wallace 21 J Gilliland 17
LISNAGARVEY 39 (0) BANBRIDGE 99 (7)
Rink 1: A Johnston 12 G Blakely 22
Rink 2: G McCloughlin 8 K Blakely 23
Rink 3: B Carroll 8 J Kelly 35
Rink 4: A O’Rourke 11 P Cromie 19
LURGAN 82 (1) DONAGHADEE 87 (6)
Rink 1: S McCombes 15 R Humphreys 21
Rink 2: J Gilliland 13 G Monaghan 23
Rink 3: R Cregan 22 C Gaw 24
Rink 4: H Cosgrove 32 C Dorman 19
DUNDONALD 60 (0) CURRAN 80 (7)
Rink 1: J Frazer 13 R Gingles 19
Rink 2: D McBride 15 M Lindsay 16
Rink 3: N Large 17 R Wallace 26
Rink 4: C Irwin 15 I Gingles 19
SYDENHAM 65 (1) BANGOR 88 (6)
Rink 1: G McKee 18 M Crawford 31
Rink 2: T Carson 11 K Taylor 21
Rink 3: L Carson 18 G Scott 17
Rink 4: T McClean 18 M Shannon 19
NIBA DIVISION TWO
DUNGANNON 45 (0) NORTH DOWN 81(7)
Rink 1: A Rafferty 14 P McMeekin 17
Rink 2: K Wright 6 S Bewley 24
Rink 3: A Wright 13 R Kayes 21
Rink 4: J Carson. 12 N Swindle 19
MARKETHILL 96 (7) WHITEHEAD B 51 (0)
Rink 1: R Hunter 26 R Young 9
Rink 2: A Cassells 26 J Burns jnr 12
Rink 3: J Beattie 20 S Moran 12
Rink 4: S McCall 24 J Burns sen 18
DUNGANNON 97 (6.5) BETS 64 (0.5)
Rink 1: J Carson 23 C O’Neill 15
Rink 2: K Wright 34 P Canning 11
Rink 3: C Scott 22 R Beattie 20
Rink 4: A Rafferty 18 S Curran 18
BANBRIDGE B 87 (6) RATHFRILAND 62 (1)
Rink 1: B McArdle 16 J Niblock 14
Rink 2: W Steenson 19 H Malcomson 20
Rink 3: J Major 20 J Dobbin 17
Rink 4: D Peden 32 D Collom 11
PORTADOWN 60 (2) CASTLE 63 (5)
Rink 1: D Malcomson 13 M Stevenson 19
Rink 2: N Orr 8 J Corry 19
Rink 3: E McCartney 19 G Peters 15
Rink 4: W Martin 20 H McFarland 10
NIBA DIVISION THREE A
58TH OLD BOYS 32 (0) HOLYWOOD 103 (7)
Rink 1: C Hill 12 T Roberts 20
Rink 2: S Kay 12 B McCoy 20
Rink 3: S McFerran 2 P Douglas 35
Rink 4: R Noble jnr 6 P Getty 28
ORMEAU 113 (7) DUNDONALD B 38 (0)
Rink 1: G Porter 25 T Smyth 8
Rink 2: R Pauly 44 T Thompson 5
Rink 3: M McMillan 24 D Williamson 13
Rink 4: J Hill 20 C Williamson 12
NIBA DIVISION THREE B
LONDONDERRY PARK 91 (7) KILKEEL 43 (0)
Rink 1: J Marshall sen 16 J McCalla 13
Rink 2: J Marshall jnr 24 N Main 16
Rink 3: W Sweetlove 20 J Fenning 8
Rink 4: G Kearney 31 S McBride 5
NIBA JUNIOR 10-PLAYER JUNIOR CUP FINAL
LONDONDERRY PARK 114 NEWCASTLE B 39
Rink 1: G Kearney 27 E McGrady 15
Rink 2: J Marshall sen 28 A Poland 9
Rink 3: W Sweetlove 31 J Edmunds 8
Rink 4: J Marshall jnr 28 TJ Trainor 7
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL
BOWLING ASSOCIATION
PREMIER DIVISION
COLERAINE 75 (2) DUNLUCE 84 (5)
Rink 1: V Dallas 12 B Kane 28
Rink 2: R Millar 18 A Walker 23
Rink 3: J Calvin 21.25 U McKeeman 17
Rink 4: A Irwin 24 R Kane 16
DUNLUCE 77 (1) LIMAVADY 86 (6)
Rink 1: A Walker 16 R McMullan 20
Rink 2: R Kane 26 R Brown 16
Rink 3: P Moore 14 A Rankin 24
Rink 4: U McKeeman 21 J Rankin 26
NIPBA DIVISION ONE
BALLYCASTLE 94 (6) KILREA 65 (1)
Rink 1: J McKeegan 15 S O’Neill 18
Rink 2: J McCarry 29 K McNamee 12
Rink 3: F Morrow 31 D McCann 17
Rink 4: S Molloy 23 I Smyth 18
DUNGIVEN 60 (3.5) LIMAVADY B 60 (3.5)
Rink 1: D McMacken 16 K Nelson 12
Rink 2: G Mullan 15 L Harrison 16
Rink 3: J McGlone 10 W Elder 22
Rink 4: A Thompson 19 C Wylie 10
NIPBA DIVISON TWO
OMAGH 80 (6) FAIRHILL 53 (1)
Rink 1: T Wilson 16 S Jeffers 17
Rink 2: P O’Hagan 23 l Thornton 14
Rink 3: J McCutcheon 25 N Barnes 8
Rink 4: T Patton 16 S Kells 14
NIPBA DIVISON THREE
PORTGLENONE 47 (1) ROE VALLEY 69 (6)
Rink 1: J Shaw 15 G Stewart 10
Rink 2: G Merron 10 T O’Brien 23
Rink 3: D Shaw 10 U Galbraight 19
Rink 4: J Gaul 12 R Gamble 17
CULRATHAIN 62 (2) BALLYCASTLE B 68 (5)
Rink 1: F Monaghan 10 T Grainger 15
Rink 2: W Calvin 23 T McKeegan 18
Rink 3: A Carson 9 T McKeegan 18
Rink 4: J Camac 20 F McCandless 17