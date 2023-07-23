Old Bleach keeping cool heads in Irish Cup defence, insists Marty McHugh

Holders Old Bleach marched confidently into the Semi-Finals of the IBA Connect Health Irish Cup following an impressive 29-shot win over PGL rivals Ballymena at Randalstown.

Having lifted the trophy for only the second time in the club’s history last season, the Bleach Boys appear to have no intention of releasing their grip on the coveted piece of silverware.

Even though they crashed out of the PGL Senior Cup in midweek — beaten by Dunbarton — it could still be a big season for the County Antrim club.

They face a demanding finale to the campaign. Not only do they have an IBA Cup Semi-Final date against Bangor on August 12, but Old Bleach trail Belmont by only five and a half points at the top of the PGL Division One table with six matches remaining.

“It’s a boring old mantra, but we take one game at a time,” said Old Bleach’s Marty McHugh, who will represent Ireland in the World Bowls Championships in Queensland, Australia in September.

“We are now coming into the business end of the season, so the pressure is on in every game. We were disappointed with the midweek defeat, but the guys really responded with a great performance against Ballymena.

“But we can park our Cup commitments for a few weeks and focus on the League challenge. We have some big games coming up.”

It was McHugh who led the charge against the Sky Blues, skipping his rink to an impressive 28-15 victory over Andy Duncan’s combination.

Neil Mulholland, Stephen Kirkwood and Robert Kirkwood also made a significant contribution by beating Jim Baker (21-15), Stephen Coleman (19-18) and Nigel Robinson (24-15).

Bangor became the first team to book a Semi-Final slot as their game with Dublin side Crumlin had a 1pm start.

The Seasiders made no mistake, running out 20-shot winners. Keith Taylor was in top form against Nicky Smyth, clocking up a 21-11 win. Mark Shannon and Matthew Crawford also defeated Richard Leonard (15-14) and Ian Darcy (23-22). Shane Leonard had some consolation by holding Gary Scott to a 19-19 draw.

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

CONNECTED HEALTH SENIOR CUP

QUARTER-FINALS

LARNE 64 BALLYMONEY 70

Rink 1: D McRandal 17 B McAlary 17

Rink 2: A McLean 15 W McCaw 16

Rink 3: A Kyle 18 B Smyth 18

D Witherspoon 14 A Tennant 19

BANGOR 88 CRUMLIN 66

Rink 1: G Scott 19 S Leonard 19

Rink 2: M Shannon 15 R Leonard 14

Rink 3: K Taylor 31 N Smyth 11

Rink 4: M Crawford 23 I Darcy 22

LIMAVADY 82 PORTRUSH 72

Rink 1: A Rankin 15 I McClure 25

Rink 2: R McMullan 25 E Curran 18

Rink 3: J Rankin 24 G McCloy 17

Rink 4: R Brown 18 R Allen 12

OLD BLEACH 92 BALLYMENA 63

Rink 1: N Mulholland 21 J Baker 15

Rink 2: S Kirkwood 19 S Coleman 18

Rink 3: M McHugh 28 A Duncan 15

Rink 4: R Kirkwood 24 N Robinson 15

IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP

QUARTER-FINALS

ULSTER TRANSPORT 106 NORTH DOWN 50

Rink 1: J Shannon 23 S Bewley 11

Rink 2: M Devlin 19 R Kayes 17

Rink 3: D McCartney 27 P McMeekin 10

Rink 4: M Trew 37 M McMeekin 12

FALLS 77 LIMAVADY B 81

Rink 1: M Leckey 17 M Cunningham 18

Rink 2: P Rooney 17 W Elder 21

Rink 3: P McEwan 18 S Martin 23

Rink 4: G McGetterick 18 S Clyde 19

DUNBARTON B 96 COLERAINE B 66

Rink 1: M Adamson 21 N Vauls 14

Rink 2: G Feeney 21 S Brewster 14

Rink 3: O Breen 17 J Logan 20

Rink 4: S Trainor 37 J Elder 18

CRUMLIN B 68 PICKIE 90

Rink 1: R Tonor 10 R Irwin 22

Rink 2: P Whitney 14 N Belch 28

Rink 3: F Woods 23 J Mooney 20

Rink 4: L Byrne 21 D Kennedy 20

IBA JUNIOR CUP

QUARTER-FINALS

NEWCASTLE 108 BLACKROCK B 50

Rink 1: I McKeown 24 R McAteer 13

Rink 2: J Cummings 20 N Henderson 12

Rink 3: D Scarlett 32 J McLoy 13

Rink 4: A McHugh 32 R Nesbitt 9

ANTRIM LAWN 82 FALLS B 65

Rink 1: M Teer 21 S Mullen 16

Rink 2: R Walker 21 F McCorry 17

Rink 3: R McCullough 19 F Graham 19

Rink 4: T Evans 22 C Gray 13

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS

LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS

DIVISION ONE

BELMONT B 74 (1) SALISBURY 82 (6)

Rink 1: W Cronie 13 G McGleave 15

Rink 2: D Mills 19 B Power 23

Rink 3: W Orr 24 G Eaton 10

Rink 4: W Thompson 18 C Mullan 24

MOSSLEY 53 (1) NICS 65 (6)

Rink 1: R Bell 9 A Weir 16

Rink 2: E Crawford 16 A Montgomery 20

Rink 3: D Thompson 12 C Childs 14

Rink 4: G Bell 16 S Bailie 15

OLD BLEACH 97 (6) ARDS 61 (1)

Rink 1: S Kirkwood 30 M Caughey 15

Rink 2: N Mulholland 13 D Erskine 18

Rink 3: M McHugh 28 G McKee 13

Rink 4: R Kirkwood 26 W Angus 15

NICS 53 (2) BELMONT B 65 (5)

Rink 1: A Weir 16 W Cronie 8

Rink 2: S Bailie 22 W orr 17

Rink 3: F Murdock 7 W Thompson 23

Rink 4: G Childs 8 D Mills 17

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

WILLOWFIELD 68 (5) PSNI 65 (2)

Rink 1: K Cockcroft 17 S Wilson 23

Rink 2: M Cockcroft 19 J Davey 17

Rink 3: W Brennan 15 A Meaney 16

Rink 4: J Moore 17 P Franks 9

FORTH RIVER 84 (6) PICKIE B 49 (1)

Rink 1: S Toy 23 N Henderson 11

Rink 2: G McClenaghan 29 J McCoy 10

Rink 3; F Higgins 19 R Irwin 12

Rink 4: B Anderson 13 W Dornan 16

NIPGL DIVISION FOUR

HILDEN B 57 (0.5) SHAFTESBURY 73 (6.5)

Rink 1: J Ligget 15 F Simpson 16

Rink 2: J Williams 14 J Hinds 18

Rink 3: D Harron 17 D Scott 17

Rink 4: H Murray 11 D McConkey 22

ALBERT FOUNDRY 63 (5) CAVEHILL 49 (2)

Rink 1: K Stewart 25 J Martin 9

Rink 2: K Toy 14 G Martin 16

Rink 3: R Morrison 11 M Mitchell 14

Rink 4: J Hollyoak 13 M Lambert 10

NIPGL DIVISION FIVE

BALOMRAL B 56 (5.5) CI-KNOCK 37 (0.5)

Rink 1: M McNeill 22 J Gourley 13

Rink 2: H Gibb 19 M McLaren 9

Rink 3: D Donaghy 15 G Barr 15

BELFAST 42 (0) ULSTER TRANSPORT 76 (6)

Rink 1: K Brown 21 L Brown 24

Rink 2: L Prozier 12 T Tinsley 24

Rink 3: R McLaughlin 9 G Dickey 28

MALONE 47 (6) WILLOWFIELD B 30 (0)

Rink 1: D Nelson 16 J Graham 14

Rink 2: B Campbell 18 D Hamilton 11

Rink 3: J Finlay 13 K Cockcroft 5

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS

LEAGUE SENIOR CUP

BELMONT 82 SALISBURY 79

Rink 1: S Bennett 21 G McGleave 16

Rink 2: M Foster 22 B Power 19

Rink 3: S Cavan 15 C Mullen 25

Rink 4: S Martin 2 T Crawford 19

DUNBARTON 73 OLD BLEACH 66

Rink 1: J Moffett 19 R Kirkwood 16

Rink 2: A Paul 18 N Mulholland 16

Rink 3: B Browne 13 J Talbot 20

Rink 4: DJ Wilson 23 S Kirkwood 14

FALLS 68 EWARTS 56

Rink 1: P Rooney 13 C Magee 18

Rink 2: G McGetterick 9 V Atkinson 18

Rink 3: M Leckey 26 J Templeton 10

Rink 4: P McEwan 20 A Duff 10

NIPLG JUNIOR CUP

DOWNPATRICK 53 CI-KNOCK 40

Rink 1: L Higgins 13 D McCluskey 14

Rink 2: K McMullan 23 P Reynolds 16

Rink 3: N Brown 17 T Wilson 10

FORTH RIVER 63 SAINTFIELD 38

Rink 1: G McClenaghan 17 G McMullan 18

Rink 2: S Toy 24 R Copes 8

Rink 3: F Higgins 22 D Matchett 12

MOSSLEY B 40 WILLOWFIELD B 64

Rink 1: N Blair 15 J Millar 17

Rink 2: G Hall 16 K Cockcroft 16

Rink 3: R Adamson 9 W Brennan 31

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

DONAGHADEE 50 (1) SYDENHAM 84 (6)

Rink 1: C Dorman 10 T Carson 31

Rink 2: C Gaw 12 L Carson 20

Rink 3: R Humphreys 9 T McClean 29

Rink 4: G Monahan 19 G McKee 14

CURRAN 91 (7) CARRICKFERGUS 52 (0)

Rink 1: R Gingles 22 B Kelly 13

Rink 2: M Lindsay 18 A Cromie 15

Rink 3: R Wallace 33 A Gilbert 10

Rink 4: I Gingles 18 J Boyd 14

WHITEHEAD 76 (5) LURGAN 73 (2)

Rink 1: C Todd 19 R Cregan 21

Rink 2: D Hill 15 S McCombes 22

Rink 3: J Caldwell 21 H Cosgrove 13

Rink 4: S Wallace 21 J Gilliland 17

LISNAGARVEY 39 (0) BANBRIDGE 99 (7)

Rink 1: A Johnston 12 G Blakely 22

Rink 2: G McCloughlin 8 K Blakely 23

Rink 3: B Carroll 8 J Kelly 35

Rink 4: A O’Rourke 11 P Cromie 19

LURGAN 82 (1) DONAGHADEE 87 (6)

Rink 1: S McCombes 15 R Humphreys 21

Rink 2: J Gilliland 13 G Monaghan 23

Rink 3: R Cregan 22 C Gaw 24

Rink 4: H Cosgrove 32 C Dorman 19

DUNDONALD 60 (0) CURRAN 80 (7)

Rink 1: J Frazer 13 R Gingles 19

Rink 2: D McBride 15 M Lindsay 16

Rink 3: N Large 17 R Wallace 26

Rink 4: C Irwin 15 I Gingles 19

SYDENHAM 65 (1) BANGOR 88 (6)

Rink 1: G McKee 18 M Crawford 31

Rink 2: T Carson 11 K Taylor 21

Rink 3: L Carson 18 G Scott 17

Rink 4: T McClean 18 M Shannon 19

NIBA DIVISION TWO

DUNGANNON 45 (0) NORTH DOWN 81(7)

Rink 1: A Rafferty 14 P McMeekin 17

Rink 2: K Wright 6 S Bewley 24

Rink 3: A Wright 13 R Kayes 21

Rink 4: J Carson. 12 N Swindle 19

MARKETHILL 96 (7) WHITEHEAD B 51 (0)

Rink 1: R Hunter 26 R Young 9

Rink 2: A Cassells 26 J Burns jnr 12

Rink 3: J Beattie 20 S Moran 12

Rink 4: S McCall 24 J Burns sen 18

DUNGANNON 97 (6.5) BETS 64 (0.5)

Rink 1: J Carson 23 C O’Neill 15

Rink 2: K Wright 34 P Canning 11

Rink 3: C Scott 22 R Beattie 20

Rink 4: A Rafferty 18 S Curran 18

BANBRIDGE B 87 (6) RATHFRILAND 62 (1)

Rink 1: B McArdle 16 J Niblock 14

Rink 2: W Steenson 19 H Malcomson 20

Rink 3: J Major 20 J Dobbin 17

Rink 4: D Peden 32 D Collom 11

PORTADOWN 60 (2) CASTLE 63 (5)

Rink 1: D Malcomson 13 M Stevenson 19

Rink 2: N Orr 8 J Corry 19

Rink 3: E McCartney 19 G Peters 15

Rink 4: W Martin 20 H McFarland 10

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

58TH OLD BOYS 32 (0) HOLYWOOD 103 (7)

Rink 1: C Hill 12 T Roberts 20

Rink 2: S Kay 12 B McCoy 20

Rink 3: S McFerran 2 P Douglas 35

Rink 4: R Noble jnr 6 P Getty 28

ORMEAU 113 (7) DUNDONALD B 38 (0)

Rink 1: G Porter 25 T Smyth 8

Rink 2: R Pauly 44 T Thompson 5

Rink 3: M McMillan 24 D Williamson 13

Rink 4: J Hill 20 C Williamson 12

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

LONDONDERRY PARK 91 (7) KILKEEL 43 (0)

Rink 1: J Marshall sen 16 J McCalla 13

Rink 2: J Marshall jnr 24 N Main 16

Rink 3: W Sweetlove 20 J Fenning 8

Rink 4: G Kearney 31 S McBride 5

NIBA JUNIOR 10-PLAYER JUNIOR CUP FINAL

LONDONDERRY PARK 114 NEWCASTLE B 39

Rink 1: G Kearney 27 E McGrady 15

Rink 2: J Marshall sen 28 A Poland 9

Rink 3: W Sweetlove 31 J Edmunds 8

Rink 4: J Marshall jnr 28 TJ Trainor 7

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL

BOWLING ASSOCIATION

PREMIER DIVISION

COLERAINE 75 (2) DUNLUCE 84 (5)

Rink 1: V Dallas 12 B Kane 28

Rink 2: R Millar 18 A Walker 23

Rink 3: J Calvin 21.25 U McKeeman 17

Rink 4: A Irwin 24 R Kane 16

DUNLUCE 77 (1) LIMAVADY 86 (6)

Rink 1: A Walker 16 R McMullan 20

Rink 2: R Kane 26 R Brown 16

Rink 3: P Moore 14 A Rankin 24

Rink 4: U McKeeman 21 J Rankin 26

NIPBA DIVISION ONE

BALLYCASTLE 94 (6) KILREA 65 (1)

Rink 1: J McKeegan 15 S O’Neill 18

Rink 2: J McCarry 29 K McNamee 12

Rink 3: F Morrow 31 D McCann 17

Rink 4: S Molloy 23 I Smyth 18

DUNGIVEN 60 (3.5) LIMAVADY B 60 (3.5)

Rink 1: D McMacken 16 K Nelson 12

Rink 2: G Mullan 15 L Harrison 16

Rink 3: J McGlone 10 W Elder 22

Rink 4: A Thompson 19 C Wylie 10

NIPBA DIVISON TWO

OMAGH 80 (6) FAIRHILL 53 (1)

Rink 1: T Wilson 16 S Jeffers 17

Rink 2: P O’Hagan 23 l Thornton 14

Rink 3: J McCutcheon 25 N Barnes 8

Rink 4: T Patton 16 S Kells 14

NIPBA DIVISON THREE

PORTGLENONE 47 (1) ROE VALLEY 69 (6)

Rink 1: J Shaw 15 G Stewart 10

Rink 2: G Merron 10 T O’Brien 23

Rink 3: D Shaw 10 U Galbraight 19

Rink 4: J Gaul 12 R Gamble 17

CULRATHAIN 62 (2) BALLYCASTLE B 68 (5)

Rink 1: F Monaghan 10 T Grainger 15

Rink 2: W Calvin 23 T McKeegan 18

Rink 3: A Carson 9 T McKeegan 18

Rink 4: J Camac 20 F McCandless 17