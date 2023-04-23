Old Bleach make a statement in season opening victory over champions Belmont

Old Bleach yesterday sent out a message of intent by pocketing five points at the home of NI Private Greens League champions Belmont on the opening day of the outdoor bowls season.

They may have been missing international pair, Sam Barkley and Adam McKeown, who are both bowling in Australia, but the Randalstown boys, who have never won the League title, still got off to a flyer, racking up an 88-71 victory.

“They don’t come much more difficult than visiting the home of the title holders in the first game of the season,” said Marty McHugh. “I think we adapted to the conditions well.

“It was a battle, but we knew what to expect. There are no easy games in this League, we’ve Belmont B, Larne and Dunbarton all coming up over the next few weeks, but we are thrilled with the start.”

It was the rink skipped by Neil Mulholland who turned the game in favour of the visitors. The Ireland international roared to a jaw-dropping 23-6 win over Stuart Bennett. Stephen Kirkwood also chipped in with an important 28-21 success against Raymond Barr.

Belmont hit back through Simon Martin and Mark Foster, who defeated Robert Kirkwood (24-20) and McHugh (20-17) respectively.

Meanwhile, dethroned champions Dunbarton stumbled at the first hurdle, beaten 79-64 at Ballymena, who had veteran Jim Baker back in action.

Barry Browne, making his debut for the Gilford side, was the only rink winner for the visitors, beating Stephen Coleman by two shots (17-15).

Baker battled out a 21-21 result with Alan Paul, but it was the rinks skipped by Nigel Robinson and Andy Duncan that did the damage, with wins against DJ Wilson (24-16) and Conor McCartan (19-10).

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

BELMONT 71 (2) OLD BLEACH 88 (5)

Rink 1: S Martin 24 R Kirkwood 20

Rink 2: R Barr 21 S Kirkwood 28

Rink 3: M Foster 20 M McHugh 17

Rink 4: S Bennett 6 N Mulholland 23

LARNE 90 (6) NICS 52 (1)

Rink 1: M Petticrew 25 S Bailie 15

Rink 2: A Kyle 29 A Montgomery 8

Rink 3: D Witherspoon 27 C Bailie 10

Rink 4: A McClean 9 G Childs 19

ARDS 59 (1) SALISBURY 80 (6)

Rink 1: B Thompson 6 T Crawford 20

Rink 2: G McKee 16 G Eaton 15

Rink 3: N Dorman 9 B Power 24

Rink 4: D Erskine 19 G McGleave 21

BALLYMENA 79 (5.5) DUNBARTON 64 (1.5)

Rink 1: N Robinson 24 DJ Wilson 16

Rink 2: J Baker 21 A Paul 21

Rink 3: A Duncan 19 C McCartan 10

Rink 4: S Coleman 15 B Browne 17

MOSSLEY 82 (2) BELMONT B 83 (5)

Rink 1: E Crawford 20 S Walker 23

Rink 2: R Bell 23 A Logan 21

Rink 3: G Bell 24 W Thompson 14

Rink 4: D Thompson 15 W Cronie 25

PGL DIVISION TWO

CLIFTONVILLE 107 (6.5) FALLS 49 (0.5)

Rink 1: G Robinson 38 M Morgan 8

Rink 2: M McKenna 23 P Rooney 12

Rink 3: E McKenna 18 G McGetterick 18

Rink 4: P Neeson 28 P McEwan 11

DUNBARTON B 82 (6) HILDEN 62 (1)

Rink 1: M Adamson 11 H McMullan 25

Rink 2: G Feeney 24 K Morrison 11

Rink 3: O Breen 24 J Gray 10

Rink 4: G Magennis 23 F Marsden 16

ULSTER TRANSPORT 81 (6) LARNE B 68 (1)

Rink 1: J Shannon 15 L King 25

Rink 2: M Devlin 23 R Liddle 14

Rink 3: M Trew 23 P McRandall 10

Rink 4: D McCartney 20 A McCord 19

OLD BLEACH B 90 (6) PICKIE 62 (1)

Rink 1: R McCune 25 P Davey 21

Rink 2: T Rainey 24 N Belch 13

Rink 3: D Elliott 25 D Kennedy 11

Rink 4: N McNally 16 R Irwin 17

PGL DIVISION THREE

PICKIE B 49 (0) BALMORAL 115 (7)

Rink 1: J McCoy 13 M Albert 26

Rink 2: R McAteer 13 M Sproule 35

Rink 3: J Magill 6 A Harrison 34

Rink 4: N Henderson 19 C Craig 20

FORTH RIVER 69 (2) BALLYMENA B 71 (5)

Rink 1: G McClenaghan 19 D Hill 15

Rink 2: S Toy 19 F Gilchrist 15

Rink 3: C Burns 18 R Torrington 20

Rink 4: B Anderson 13 D McCullough 21

WILLOWFIELD 62 (2) ARDS B 66 (5)

Rink 1: M Cockcroft 16 C Ralph 17

Rink 2: K Cockcroft 16 N Morrison 14

Rink 3: J Moore 15 D Savage 21

Rink 4: J Millar 15 G Rodgers 14

CI-KNOCK 74 (5) COMBER 58 (2)

Rink 1: P Reynolds 10 B Boal 15

Rink 2: C Campbell 29 P Orr 10

Rink 3: T Wilson 18 T Harvey 11

Rink 4: D McCluskey 17 M Livings 22

PGL DIVISION FOUR

SHAFTESBURY 77 (5) MOSSLEY B 50 (2)

Rink 1: J Hinds 16 M Little 17

Rink 2: F Simpson 30 G Hall 4

Rink 3: D McConkey 11 C Mackender 20

Rink 4: D Scott 20 M Blair 9

CAVEHILL 59 (5) ULSTER TRANSPORT B 48 (2)

Rink 1: M Lambert 10 B May 15

Rink 2: M Mitchell 12 R Trew 13

Rink 3: G Martin 23 B Beveridge 8

Rink 4: J Martin 13 J Hammond 12

PGL DIVISION FIVE

BALMORAL B 56 (5) ULSTER TRANSPORT C 48 (1)

Rink 1: H Gibb 21 D Madden 13

Rink 2: K Pearson 21 L Brown 13

Rink 3: G Downey 14 T Thornbury 22

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

DONAGHADEE 97 (7) LISNAGARVEY 46 (0)

Rink 1: C Gaw 39 A O’Rourke 8

Rink 2: C Dorman 21 A Johnston 10

Rink 3: R Humphreys 20 B Carroll 17

Rink 4: D Ball 17 G McCloughlin 11

BANGOR 104 (7) WHITEHEAD 51 (0)

Rink 1: M Shannon 20 S Moran 14

Rink 2: G Scott 25 D Hill 13

Rink 3: M Crawford 30 CT odd 12

Rink 4: K Taylor 29 S Wallace 12

CURRAN 68 (6) LURGAN 54 (1)

Rink 1: R Gingles 24 A Roberts 12

Rink 2: M Lindsay 15 R Cregan 11

Rink 3: R Wallace 17 S McCombes 15

Rink 4: I Gingles 12 J Gilliland 16

CARRICKFERGUS 71 (0.5) DUNDONALD 84 (6.5)

Rink 1: C Mullen 19 D McBride 19

Rink 2: D Mullen 17 N Large 18

Rink 3: R Anderson 18 C Irwin 26

Rink 4: A Cromie 17 J Frazer 21

NIBA DIVISION TWO

BETS 89 (6) PORTADOWN 55.5 (1)

Rink 1: R Beattie 18 W Martin 14

Rink 2: P Canning 31 P Malcomson 13

Rink 3: A Neill 12 E McCartney 21

Rink 4: S Curran 28 K Mulholland 7.5

WHITEHEAD B 83 (5.5) NORTH DOWN 67 (1.5)

Rink 1: J Crooks 17 R Kayes 17

Rink 2: J Burns jnr 24 A Bailie 16

Rink 3: J Burns sen 17 S Bewley 18

Rink 4: C Knox 25 J McMeekin 16

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

58TH OLD BOYS WARRENPOINT

HOLYWOOD 45 (1) DIVIS 72 (6)

Rink 1: P Getty 9 W Ward 24

Rink 2: P Douglas 15 L Wright 11

Rink 3: T Gordon 11 L Cullen 16

T Roberts 10 S Templeton 21

LISNAGARVEY B 83 (6) DONAGHADEE B 58 (1)

Rink 1: B Hobson 24 T Smyth 10

Rink 2: M Wilson 14 D Williamson 13

Rink 3: C Corry 31 T Thompson 8

Rink 4: S McDowell 4 C Williamson 27

ORMEAU 89 (6) DROMORE 72 (1)

Rink 1: B McMillan 14 D Graham 21

Rink 2: J Hill 19 M McGreevy 18

Rink 3: R Pauley 29 A Malcomson 23

Rink 4: G Porter 27 R Malcomson 10

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

LONDONDERRY PARK 84 (7)

CARRICKFERGUS B 31 (0)

Rink 1: J Marshall 33 J Carson 2

Rink 2: J Marshall sen 27 J Oliver 9

Rink 3: W Sweetlove 17 J Campbell 16

Rink 4: G Kearney 7 G Hawthorne 4

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL BOWLING ASSOCIATION

PREMIER DIVISION

LETTERKENNY 91 (5.5) DUNLUCE 69 (1.5)

Rink 1: W McGeehan 22 B Kane 22

Rink 2: C O’Kane 30 U McKeeman 8

Rink 3: C Mabon 17 R Kane 22

Rink 4: J Jacob 22 A Walker 17

PORTRUSH 84 (5.5) COLERAINE 69 (1.5)

Rink 1: J Quinn 21 V Dallas 11

Rink 2: G McCloy 17 D Gaile 25

Rink 3: R Allen 21 A Irwin 21

Rink 4: I McClure 25 J Calvin 12

CITY OF DERRY 56 (0) LIMAVADY 103 (7)

Rink 1: L Graham 11 R McMullan 29

Rink 2: R Donaghy 15 J Rankin 19

Rink 3: K McConomy 14 R Brown 25

Rink 4: J Hamilton 16 J Kerr 30