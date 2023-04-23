Old Bleach make a statement in season opening victory over champions Belmont
Old Bleach yesterday sent out a message of intent by pocketing five points at the home of NI Private Greens League champions Belmont on the opening day of the outdoor bowls season.
They may have been missing international pair, Sam Barkley and Adam McKeown, who are both bowling in Australia, but the Randalstown boys, who have never won the League title, still got off to a flyer, racking up an 88-71 victory.
“They don’t come much more difficult than visiting the home of the title holders in the first game of the season,” said Marty McHugh. “I think we adapted to the conditions well.
“It was a battle, but we knew what to expect. There are no easy games in this League, we’ve Belmont B, Larne and Dunbarton all coming up over the next few weeks, but we are thrilled with the start.”
It was the rink skipped by Neil Mulholland who turned the game in favour of the visitors. The Ireland international roared to a jaw-dropping 23-6 win over Stuart Bennett. Stephen Kirkwood also chipped in with an important 28-21 success against Raymond Barr.
Belmont hit back through Simon Martin and Mark Foster, who defeated Robert Kirkwood (24-20) and McHugh (20-17) respectively.
Meanwhile, dethroned champions Dunbarton stumbled at the first hurdle, beaten 79-64 at Ballymena, who had veteran Jim Baker back in action.
Barry Browne, making his debut for the Gilford side, was the only rink winner for the visitors, beating Stephen Coleman by two shots (17-15).
Baker battled out a 21-21 result with Alan Paul, but it was the rinks skipped by Nigel Robinson and Andy Duncan that did the damage, with wins against DJ Wilson (24-16) and Conor McCartan (19-10).
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE
DIVISION ONE
BELMONT 71 (2) OLD BLEACH 88 (5)
Rink 1: S Martin 24 R Kirkwood 20
Rink 2: R Barr 21 S Kirkwood 28
Rink 3: M Foster 20 M McHugh 17
Rink 4: S Bennett 6 N Mulholland 23
LARNE 90 (6) NICS 52 (1)
Rink 1: M Petticrew 25 S Bailie 15
Rink 2: A Kyle 29 A Montgomery 8
Rink 3: D Witherspoon 27 C Bailie 10
Rink 4: A McClean 9 G Childs 19
ARDS 59 (1) SALISBURY 80 (6)
Rink 1: B Thompson 6 T Crawford 20
Rink 2: G McKee 16 G Eaton 15
Rink 3: N Dorman 9 B Power 24
Rink 4: D Erskine 19 G McGleave 21
BALLYMENA 79 (5.5) DUNBARTON 64 (1.5)
Rink 1: N Robinson 24 DJ Wilson 16
Rink 2: J Baker 21 A Paul 21
Rink 3: A Duncan 19 C McCartan 10
Rink 4: S Coleman 15 B Browne 17
MOSSLEY 82 (2) BELMONT B 83 (5)
Rink 1: E Crawford 20 S Walker 23
Rink 2: R Bell 23 A Logan 21
Rink 3: G Bell 24 W Thompson 14
Rink 4: D Thompson 15 W Cronie 25
PGL DIVISION TWO
CLIFTONVILLE 107 (6.5) FALLS 49 (0.5)
Rink 1: G Robinson 38 M Morgan 8
Rink 2: M McKenna 23 P Rooney 12
Rink 3: E McKenna 18 G McGetterick 18
Rink 4: P Neeson 28 P McEwan 11
DUNBARTON B 82 (6) HILDEN 62 (1)
Rink 1: M Adamson 11 H McMullan 25
Rink 2: G Feeney 24 K Morrison 11
Rink 3: O Breen 24 J Gray 10
Rink 4: G Magennis 23 F Marsden 16
ULSTER TRANSPORT 81 (6) LARNE B 68 (1)
Rink 1: J Shannon 15 L King 25
Rink 2: M Devlin 23 R Liddle 14
Rink 3: M Trew 23 P McRandall 10
Rink 4: D McCartney 20 A McCord 19
OLD BLEACH B 90 (6) PICKIE 62 (1)
Rink 1: R McCune 25 P Davey 21
Rink 2: T Rainey 24 N Belch 13
Rink 3: D Elliott 25 D Kennedy 11
Rink 4: N McNally 16 R Irwin 17
PGL DIVISION THREE
PICKIE B 49 (0) BALMORAL 115 (7)
Rink 1: J McCoy 13 M Albert 26
Rink 2: R McAteer 13 M Sproule 35
Rink 3: J Magill 6 A Harrison 34
Rink 4: N Henderson 19 C Craig 20
FORTH RIVER 69 (2) BALLYMENA B 71 (5)
Rink 1: G McClenaghan 19 D Hill 15
Rink 2: S Toy 19 F Gilchrist 15
Rink 3: C Burns 18 R Torrington 20
Rink 4: B Anderson 13 D McCullough 21
WILLOWFIELD 62 (2) ARDS B 66 (5)
Rink 1: M Cockcroft 16 C Ralph 17
Rink 2: K Cockcroft 16 N Morrison 14
Rink 3: J Moore 15 D Savage 21
Rink 4: J Millar 15 G Rodgers 14
CI-KNOCK 74 (5) COMBER 58 (2)
Rink 1: P Reynolds 10 B Boal 15
Rink 2: C Campbell 29 P Orr 10
Rink 3: T Wilson 18 T Harvey 11
Rink 4: D McCluskey 17 M Livings 22
PGL DIVISION FOUR
SHAFTESBURY 77 (5) MOSSLEY B 50 (2)
Rink 1: J Hinds 16 M Little 17
Rink 2: F Simpson 30 G Hall 4
Rink 3: D McConkey 11 C Mackender 20
Rink 4: D Scott 20 M Blair 9
CAVEHILL 59 (5) ULSTER TRANSPORT B 48 (2)
Rink 1: M Lambert 10 B May 15
Rink 2: M Mitchell 12 R Trew 13
Rink 3: G Martin 23 B Beveridge 8
Rink 4: J Martin 13 J Hammond 12
PGL DIVISION FIVE
BALMORAL B 56 (5) ULSTER TRANSPORT C 48 (1)
Rink 1: H Gibb 21 D Madden 13
Rink 2: K Pearson 21 L Brown 13
Rink 3: G Downey 14 T Thornbury 22
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
DONAGHADEE 97 (7) LISNAGARVEY 46 (0)
Rink 1: C Gaw 39 A O’Rourke 8
Rink 2: C Dorman 21 A Johnston 10
Rink 3: R Humphreys 20 B Carroll 17
Rink 4: D Ball 17 G McCloughlin 11
BANGOR 104 (7) WHITEHEAD 51 (0)
Rink 1: M Shannon 20 S Moran 14
Rink 2: G Scott 25 D Hill 13
Rink 3: M Crawford 30 CT odd 12
Rink 4: K Taylor 29 S Wallace 12
CURRAN 68 (6) LURGAN 54 (1)
Rink 1: R Gingles 24 A Roberts 12
Rink 2: M Lindsay 15 R Cregan 11
Rink 3: R Wallace 17 S McCombes 15
Rink 4: I Gingles 12 J Gilliland 16
CARRICKFERGUS 71 (0.5) DUNDONALD 84 (6.5)
Rink 1: C Mullen 19 D McBride 19
Rink 2: D Mullen 17 N Large 18
Rink 3: R Anderson 18 C Irwin 26
Rink 4: A Cromie 17 J Frazer 21
NIBA DIVISION TWO
BETS 89 (6) PORTADOWN 55.5 (1)
Rink 1: R Beattie 18 W Martin 14
Rink 2: P Canning 31 P Malcomson 13
Rink 3: A Neill 12 E McCartney 21
Rink 4: S Curran 28 K Mulholland 7.5
WHITEHEAD B 83 (5.5) NORTH DOWN 67 (1.5)
Rink 1: J Crooks 17 R Kayes 17
Rink 2: J Burns jnr 24 A Bailie 16
Rink 3: J Burns sen 17 S Bewley 18
Rink 4: C Knox 25 J McMeekin 16
NIBA DIVISION THREE A
58TH OLD BOYS WARRENPOINT
HOLYWOOD 45 (1) DIVIS 72 (6)
Rink 1: P Getty 9 W Ward 24
Rink 2: P Douglas 15 L Wright 11
Rink 3: T Gordon 11 L Cullen 16
T Roberts 10 S Templeton 21
LISNAGARVEY B 83 (6) DONAGHADEE B 58 (1)
Rink 1: B Hobson 24 T Smyth 10
Rink 2: M Wilson 14 D Williamson 13
Rink 3: C Corry 31 T Thompson 8
Rink 4: S McDowell 4 C Williamson 27
ORMEAU 89 (6) DROMORE 72 (1)
Rink 1: B McMillan 14 D Graham 21
Rink 2: J Hill 19 M McGreevy 18
Rink 3: R Pauley 29 A Malcomson 23
Rink 4: G Porter 27 R Malcomson 10
NIBA DIVISION THREE B
LONDONDERRY PARK 84 (7)
CARRICKFERGUS B 31 (0)
Rink 1: J Marshall 33 J Carson 2
Rink 2: J Marshall sen 27 J Oliver 9
Rink 3: W Sweetlove 17 J Campbell 16
Rink 4: G Kearney 7 G Hawthorne 4
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL BOWLING ASSOCIATION
PREMIER DIVISION
LETTERKENNY 91 (5.5) DUNLUCE 69 (1.5)
Rink 1: W McGeehan 22 B Kane 22
Rink 2: C O’Kane 30 U McKeeman 8
Rink 3: C Mabon 17 R Kane 22
Rink 4: J Jacob 22 A Walker 17
PORTRUSH 84 (5.5) COLERAINE 69 (1.5)
Rink 1: J Quinn 21 V Dallas 11
Rink 2: G McCloy 17 D Gaile 25
Rink 3: R Allen 21 A Irwin 21
Rink 4: I McClure 25 J Calvin 12
CITY OF DERRY 56 (0) LIMAVADY 103 (7)
Rink 1: L Graham 11 R McMullan 29
Rink 2: R Donaghy 15 J Rankin 19
Rink 3: K McConomy 14 R Brown 25
Rink 4: J Hamilton 16 J Kerr 30