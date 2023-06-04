Old Bleach taking nothing for granted in IBA Senior Cup, says Michael Nutt

Barry Kane bowls for Dunluce against Sydenham during their game at Inverary Park in Belfast

Holders Old Bleach yesterday marched into round three of the IBA Connected Health Senior Cup with a home win over Provincial rivals Cookstown, but now face a daunting examination against Dunbarton in a fortnight’s time.

Having lifted the game’s most coveted knockout prize for only the second time last season, the Randalstown boys will not be overawed when their Private Greens League rivals leave a calling card on June 17.

Old Bleach are unbeaten in the League this season — joint top with Belmont on 34 points after six starts — and will look to enhance their impressive start when they host Ballymena in midweek.

But they have courted a romance with the Irish Cup since their maiden victory in 2014, which was very much evident as they turned up the heat in the sunny conditions against Colin Hogg’s side, winning by 30 shots.

“It was always going to be a tricky tie against our Provincial rivals,” said Old Bleach veteran Michael Nutt. “It was a matter of keeping our focus.

“We’ve settled into the season well and have had some good results in the League, particularly against Belmont and Dunbarton.

“We defeated Dunbarton last month (in the League), but the result will count for nothing in the next round of the Cup, a special tournament for any team.

“If anything, they’ll probably come looking for revenge. We’ve a few big games before that, so we’ll take one game at a time.”

Although Old Bleach triumphed on all four rinks, it was the combinations skipped by Neil Mulholland and Robert Kirkwood that did most damage.

Mulholland defeated his Ireland international colleague Mark Wilson by 10 shots in a 23-13 triumph, while Kirkwood romped home 25-14 against Billy Johnston.

In the two remaining rinks, Marty McHugh inched home 21-10 against Damien McElroy and Stephen Kirkwood defeated Colin Hogg 17-9.

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

CONNECTED HEALTH

SENIOR CUP

SECOND ROUND

SYDENHAM 82 DUNLUCE 80

Rink 1: L Carson 18 B Kane 26

Rink 2: T McClean 22 R kane 19

Rink 3: S McDonald 18 M McKeown 17

Rink 4: G McKee 24 U McKeeman 18

OLD BLEACH 86 COOKSTOWN 56

Rink 1: M McHugh 21 D McElroy 20

Rink 2: S Kirkwood 17 C Hogg 9

Rink 3: N Mulholland 23 M Wilson 13

Rink 4: R Kirkwood 25 B Johnston 14

DUNDONALD 72 LIMAVADY 85

Rink 1: N Larne 17 R McMullan 22

Rink 2: J Frazer 17 J Rankin 20

Rink 3: C Irwin 14 A Rankin 22

Rink 4: D McBride 24 R Brown 21

CITY OF DERRY 77 ARDS 91

Rink 1: L Graham 20 W Angus 16

Rink 2: J Hamilton 13 D Erskine 27

Rink 3: S Donaghy 22 G McKee 26

Rink 4: M Thompson 22 M Caughey 22

LETTERKENNY 72 CYM 88

Rink 1: J Jacob 25 I Wilson 13

Rink 2: W McGeehan 15 F McCarthy 25

Rink 3: C Mabon 27 M Brown 13

Rink 4: C O’Kane 5 D McCarthy 37

LARNE 88 CARRICKFERGUS 66

Rink 1: D Witherspoon 23 C Mullan 12

Rink 2: A Kyle 23 R Anderson 19

Rink 3: A McClean 18 J Boyd 19

Rink 4: M Petticrew 17 D Mullan 16

BANBRIDGE 71 BELMONT 84

Rink 1: S Kelly 16 S Bennett 20

Rink 2: K Blakely 13 M Foster 30

Rink 3: G Blakely 23 S Martin 19

Rink 4: P Cromie 19 R Barr 15

CYM B 55 SALISBURY 104

Rink 1: B Vaughan 15 G McGleave 19

Rink 2: P Hamill 14 P O’Neill 30

Rink 3: H Barry 14 B Power 22

Rink 4: M Meade 12 P McCafferty 33

DONAGHADEE 105 BRAY 50

Rink 1: R Humphreys 20 W Doyle 17

Rink 2: C Dorman 19 C Fenton 22

Rink 3: E Kennedy 33 T Cahall 5

Rink 4: C Gaw 33 N Shelly 6

NICS 106 LISNAGARVEY 56

Rink 1: G Childs 24 McNevison 11

Rink 2: C Bailie 37 B Carroll 12

Rink 3: S Bailie 23 G McCloughlin 12

Rink 4: F Murdock 22 A Johnston 21

BALLYMONEY 88 COLERAINE 52

Rink 1: B McAlary 24 R Miller 17

Rink 2: W McCaw 27 V Dallas 14

Rink 3: B Smyth 17 J Calvin 19

Rink 4: A Tennant 20 D Gaile 6

BALLYMENA 108 CURRAN 56

Rink 1: N Robinson 16 R Gingles 20

Rink 2: J Baker 30 M Lindsay 7

Rink 3: A Duncan 40 R Wallace 10

Rink 4: S Coleman 22 I Gingles 19

BANGOR 88 BELMONT B 71

Rink 1: M Crawford 29 A Sloan 21

Rink 2: G Scott 22 W Thompson 10

Rink 3: M Shannon 16 W Orr 25

Rink 4: K Taylor 21 W Cronie 15

PORTRUSH 75 LURGAN 69

Rink 1: I McClure 23 A Roberts 20

Rink 2: G McCloy 18 S McCombes 19

Rink 3: R Allen 28 J Gilliland 13

Rink 4: E Curran 17 R Cregan 17

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

CONNECTED HEALTH

INTERMEDIATE CUP

SECOND ROUND

NORTH DOWN 76 WHITEHEAD B 74

Rink 1: R Kayes 13 K Walker 27

Rink 2: P McMeekin 24 J Burns 13

Rink 3: S Bewley 24 A Thom 15

Rink 4: N Swindle 15 S Moran 19

ANNALONG 93 DUNGANNON 75

Rink 1: J Stevenson 30 J O’Neill 12

Rink 2: J Newell 30 J A Rafferty 25

Rink 3: J McConnell 22 A Wright 13

Rink 4: N Gordon 22 K Wright 25

LARNE B 96 BANBRIDGE B 73

Rink 1: T Liddell 20 J Major 20

Rink 2: A McCord 25 I Wright 17

Rink 3: C Millar 24 B McArdle 15

Rink 4: P McRandal 27 W Steenson 21

FALLS 94 BALLYMONEY B 60

Rink 1: P McEwan 23 A Steele 13

Rink 2: M Leckey 18 R Milliken 16

Rink 3: P Rooney 35 T Smith 13

Rink 4: G McGetterick 18 C Jones 18

BALLYCASTLE 40 DUNBARTON B 84

Rink 1: J Keegan 12 G Feeney 17

Rink 2: F Morrow 5 M Adamson 25

Rink 3: J McCorry 10 S Breen 26

Rink 4: S Molloy 13 O Breen 16

LIMAVADY B 95 DUNGIVEN 58

Rink 1: S Clyde 27 G Mullan 15

Rink 2: W Elder 19 D McMacken 15

Rink 3: M Cunningham 17 A Thompson 17

Rink 4: S Martin 32 JJ McElmoyle 11

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

CONNECTED HEALTH

JUNIOR CUP

SECOND ROUND

ALBERT FOUNDRY 56 NEWCASTLE 79

Rink 1: R Rodgers 6 J Cummings 21

Rink 2: K Joy 19 R McKeown 21

Rink 3: K Stewart 13 D Scarlett 23

Rink 4: R Morrison 18 A McHugh 20

EWARTS B 108 WILLOWFIELD B 51

Rink 1: D Smyth 18 D Hamilton 13

Rink 2: A Bailie 19 K Cockcroft 18

Rink 3: I Robinson 35 M Cockroft 12

Rink 4: T Holland 28 J Graham 8

MALONE 72 BROOKGREEN 59

Rink 1: B Hanna 17 B Graham 11

Rink 2: J Finlay 11 J Lees 15

Rink 3: D Nelson 12 N McMullan 20

Rink 4: I McKay 32 R Rosborough 13

DIVIS 76 FORTH RIVER 81

Rink 1: W Ward 20 F Elliot 17

Rink 2: I Cullen 13 S Toy 25

Rink 3: E Templeton 24 C Burns 14

Rink 4: L Wright 19 G McGlenaghan 25

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION

STAIRLFIT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

CARRICKFERGUS 85 (5)

DONAGHADEE 75 (2)

Rink 1: C Mullan 30 C Gaw 21

Rink 2: J Boyd 17 D Ball 20

Rink 3: D Mullan 23 R Humphreys 15

Rink 4: R Anderson 15 D Corman 19

BANBRIDGE 102 (6) SYDENHAM 68 (1)

Rink 1: G Blakely 35 G McKee 12

Rink 2: P Cromie 22 L Carson 13

Rink 3: J Kelly 25 T McClean 17

Rink 4: K Blakely 20 T Carson 26

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

DROMORE 79 (2) LURGAN B 85 (5)

Rink 1: R Malcomson 11 M Parr 25

Rink 2: D Graham 21 P McGrail 18

Rink 3: A Malcomson 28 B Strain 22

Rink 4: N Shaw 19 E Quinn 20

ORMEAU 121 (6) LISNAGARVEY B 59 (1)

Rink 1: J Hill 20 C Corry 24

Rink 2: G Porter 34 A McIlroy 16

Rink 3: R Pauley 32 J Neill 7

Rink 4: B McMullan 35 B Hobson 12

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

NEWCASTLE B 57 (1.5)

LONDONDERRY PARK 68 (5.5)

Rink 1: E McGrady 17 J Marshall 12

Rink 2: A Tolan 15 J Marshall jnr 15

Rink 3: S Brown 17 T Dickson 20

Rink 4: J Kelly 8 G Kearney 15

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION

SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL

WHITEHEAD 66 SYDENHAM 64

Rink 1: C Todd 20 T Carson 16

Rink 2: S Wallace 15 S McDonald 15

Rink 3: J Caldwell 15 G McKee 23

Rink 4: S Moran 16 T McClean 10

LURGAN 64 BANBRIDGE 58

Rink 1: J Gilliland 15 K Blakely 14

Rink 2: R Cregan 14 G Blakely 15

Rink 3: A Roberts 20 C Dennison 14

Rink 4: S McCombes 15 P Cromie 15

BANGOR 84 CURRAN 44

Rink 1: M Shannon 20 R Wallace 9

Rink 2: K Taylor 20 R Gingles 5

Rink 3: G Scott 22 M Lindsay 17

Rink 4: M Crawford 22 I Gingles 13

NIBA INTERMEDIATE CUP

QUARTER-FINAL

ANNALONG 84 RATHRILAND 73

Rink 1: N Gordon 20 D Blakely 21

Rink 2: H McDowell 13 J Niblock 26

Rink 3: J Chambers 23 H Malcomson 15

Rink 4: J McConnell 28 B Collom 11

NIBA JUNIOR CUP

QUARTER-FINAL

HOLYWOOD 78 ANTRIM LAWN 59

Rink 1: T Roberts 17 R Walker 14

Rink 2: P Getty 21 R McCullough

Rink 3: P Douglas 19 T Evans 13

Rink 4: B McCoy 21 M Teer 21

ORMEAU 86 DROMORE 35

Rink 1: G Porter 22 W Clinghan 10

Rink 2: J Hill 25 A Malcomson 8

Rink 3: R Pauley 17 D Graham 9

Rink 4: B McMillan 22 R Malcomson 8

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE

GREENS LEAGUE

HAFFEY SPORTS GROUND

DIVISION ONE

NICS 59 (0) DUNBARTON 81 (7)

Rink 1: A Montgomery 12 B Browne 20

Rink 2: C Childs 15 J Moffett 21

Rink 3: C Bailie 18 C McCartan 21

Rink 4: S Bailie 14 DJ Wilson 19

ARDS 86 (7) BALLYMENA 56 (0)

Rink 1: D Erskine 18 J Baker 11

Rink 2: M Caughey 22 A Morrison 18

Rink 3: G McKee 22 S Coleman 16

Rink 4: W Angus 24 N Robinson 11

LARNE 81 (5) MOSSLEY 64 (2)

Rink 1: A Kyle R Bell 22

Rink 2: A McLean 16 D Thompson 12

Rink 3: D Witherspoon 29 E Crawford 12

Rink 4: M Petticrew 16 G Bell 18

OLD BLEACH 89 (6) SALISBURY 59 (1)

Rink 1: N Mulholland 27 P McCafferty 13

Rink 2: R Kirkwood 26 B Power 19

Rink 3: S Kirkwood 13 T Crawford 18

Rink 4: M McHugh 23 G McGleave 9

BELMONT 103 (6) BELMONT B 56 (1)

Rink 1: S Bennett 20 W Cronie 21

Rink 2: R Barr 39 A Sloan 6

Rink 3: M Foster 24 W Orr 14

Rink 4: S Martin 20 W Thompson 15

NIPGL DIVISION TWO

PICKIE 70 (6) SAINTFIELD 66 (1)

Rink 1: I Neil 10 M Foreman 24

Rink 2: J McCoy 23 D Matchett 14

Rink 3: N Henderson 25 R Copes 9

Rink 4: R Nesbitt 22 G McMullan 19

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

ARDS B 84 (6) BALLYMENA B 50 (1)

Rink 1: P Thompson 26 D McCullough 17

Rink 2: D Savage 13 R Torrington 15

Rink 3: G Rodgers 28 T Hill 10

Rink 4: C Ralph 17 F Gilchrist 8

NIPGL SENIOR CUP FIRST ROUND

BALLYMENA 62 BELMONT B 66

Rink 1: J Baker 26 D Mills 12

Rink 2: N Robinson 12 W Orr 24

Rink 3: S Coleman 15 W Cronie 9

Rink 4: A Morrison 9 W Thompson 21

NIPGL JUNIOR CUP FIRST ROUND

ARDS B 51 DOWNPATRICK 56

Rink 1: D Savage 16 N Brown 19

Rink 2: G Rodgers 17 K McMullan 21

Rink 3: P Thompson 18 D McCann 16

CI-KNOCK 72 BALMORAL B 17

Rink 1: D McCluskey 26 K Pearson 6

Rink 2: C Campbell 24 T Craig 8

Rink 3: T Wilson 22 M Albert 3

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL

BOWLING ASSOCIATION

PREMIER LEAGUE

LIMAVADY 8 (5) DUNLUCE 68 (2)

Rink 1: J Rankin 21 M McKeown 14

Rink 2: A Rankin 18 B Kane 24

Rink 3: R McMullan 24 R Kane 12

Rink 4: R Brown 16 U McKeeman 18

LETTERKENNY 45 (1) COLERAINE 95 (6)

Rink 1: W McGeehan 12 V Dallas 26

Rink 2: J Jacob 18 B Kennedy 16

Rink 3: C Mahon 8 A Irwin 22

Rink 4: C O’Kane 7 J Calvin 21

BALLYMONEY 95 (7) CITY OF DERRY 55 (0)

Rink 1: B McAlary 19 R Kincaid 15

Rink 2: A Tennant 30 J Hamilton 14

Rink 3: B Smyth 21 L Graham 14

Rink 4: W McCaw 25 M Thompson 12

COOKSTOWN 83 (4.5) PORTRUSH 80 (2.5)

Rink 1: D McElroy 17 I McClure 23

Rink 2: C Hogg 31 R Allen 19

Rink 3: A Evans 19 E Curran 22

Rink 4: M Wilson 16 G McCloy 16

NIPBA DIVISION ONE

BALLYMONEY 71 (5) KILREA 61 (2)

Rink 1: A Steele 16 T McCart 20

Rink 2: S McLean 13 S O’Neill 16

Rink 3: T Smith 19 K McNamee 13

Rink 4: C Jones 23 D McCann 12

NIPBA DIVISION TWO

BROOKE PARK 95 (7) BROOKGREEN 34 (0)

Rink 1: J Hagan 16 J Graham 10

Rink 2: A Hagan 28 N McMullan 10

Rink 3: J Cuthbert 29 R Rosborough 4

Rink 4: K McMenamin 22 J Lees 10

NIPBA DIVISION THREE

KILREA B 66 (5) BALLYCASTLE B 61 (2)

Rink 1: A O’Neill 13 A McGarry 14s

Rink 2: J Hunter 20 T Grainger 15

Rink 3: W Knight 13 M McKeegan 21

Rink 4: D Wilson 20 T McKeegan 11

ROE VALLEY 118 (7) PORTSTEWART 36 (0)

Rink 1: G Stewart 32 J McConaghie 6

Rink 2: U Galbraith 43 T Wilson 9

Rink 3: T O’Brien 19 G McIntyre 144

Rink 4: R Gamble 24 P Fulcher 7

NIPBA SUTHERLAND CUP

QUARTER-FINAL

Rink 1: J Logan 11 A Thompson 13

Rink 2: D Reilly 32 JJ McElmoyle 9

Rink 3: N Vauls 33 J McGlone 10

Rink 4: J Elder 12 G Mullan 16