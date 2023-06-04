Old Bleach taking nothing for granted in IBA Senior Cup, says Michael Nutt
Holders Old Bleach yesterday marched into round three of the IBA Connected Health Senior Cup with a home win over Provincial rivals Cookstown, but now face a daunting examination against Dunbarton in a fortnight’s time.
Having lifted the game’s most coveted knockout prize for only the second time last season, the Randalstown boys will not be overawed when their Private Greens League rivals leave a calling card on June 17.
Old Bleach are unbeaten in the League this season — joint top with Belmont on 34 points after six starts — and will look to enhance their impressive start when they host Ballymena in midweek.
But they have courted a romance with the Irish Cup since their maiden victory in 2014, which was very much evident as they turned up the heat in the sunny conditions against Colin Hogg’s side, winning by 30 shots.
“It was always going to be a tricky tie against our Provincial rivals,” said Old Bleach veteran Michael Nutt. “It was a matter of keeping our focus.
“We’ve settled into the season well and have had some good results in the League, particularly against Belmont and Dunbarton.
“We defeated Dunbarton last month (in the League), but the result will count for nothing in the next round of the Cup, a special tournament for any team.
“If anything, they’ll probably come looking for revenge. We’ve a few big games before that, so we’ll take one game at a time.”
Although Old Bleach triumphed on all four rinks, it was the combinations skipped by Neil Mulholland and Robert Kirkwood that did most damage.
Mulholland defeated his Ireland international colleague Mark Wilson by 10 shots in a 23-13 triumph, while Kirkwood romped home 25-14 against Billy Johnston.
In the two remaining rinks, Marty McHugh inched home 21-10 against Damien McElroy and Stephen Kirkwood defeated Colin Hogg 17-9.
IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION
CONNECTED HEALTH
SENIOR CUP
SECOND ROUND
SYDENHAM 82 DUNLUCE 80
Rink 1: L Carson 18 B Kane 26
Rink 2: T McClean 22 R kane 19
Rink 3: S McDonald 18 M McKeown 17
Rink 4: G McKee 24 U McKeeman 18
OLD BLEACH 86 COOKSTOWN 56
Rink 1: M McHugh 21 D McElroy 20
Rink 2: S Kirkwood 17 C Hogg 9
Rink 3: N Mulholland 23 M Wilson 13
Rink 4: R Kirkwood 25 B Johnston 14
DUNDONALD 72 LIMAVADY 85
Rink 1: N Larne 17 R McMullan 22
Rink 2: J Frazer 17 J Rankin 20
Rink 3: C Irwin 14 A Rankin 22
Rink 4: D McBride 24 R Brown 21
CITY OF DERRY 77 ARDS 91
Rink 1: L Graham 20 W Angus 16
Rink 2: J Hamilton 13 D Erskine 27
Rink 3: S Donaghy 22 G McKee 26
Rink 4: M Thompson 22 M Caughey 22
LETTERKENNY 72 CYM 88
Rink 1: J Jacob 25 I Wilson 13
Rink 2: W McGeehan 15 F McCarthy 25
Rink 3: C Mabon 27 M Brown 13
Rink 4: C O’Kane 5 D McCarthy 37
LARNE 88 CARRICKFERGUS 66
Rink 1: D Witherspoon 23 C Mullan 12
Rink 2: A Kyle 23 R Anderson 19
Rink 3: A McClean 18 J Boyd 19
Rink 4: M Petticrew 17 D Mullan 16
BANBRIDGE 71 BELMONT 84
Rink 1: S Kelly 16 S Bennett 20
Rink 2: K Blakely 13 M Foster 30
Rink 3: G Blakely 23 S Martin 19
Rink 4: P Cromie 19 R Barr 15
CYM B 55 SALISBURY 104
Rink 1: B Vaughan 15 G McGleave 19
Rink 2: P Hamill 14 P O’Neill 30
Rink 3: H Barry 14 B Power 22
Rink 4: M Meade 12 P McCafferty 33
DONAGHADEE 105 BRAY 50
Rink 1: R Humphreys 20 W Doyle 17
Rink 2: C Dorman 19 C Fenton 22
Rink 3: E Kennedy 33 T Cahall 5
Rink 4: C Gaw 33 N Shelly 6
NICS 106 LISNAGARVEY 56
Rink 1: G Childs 24 McNevison 11
Rink 2: C Bailie 37 B Carroll 12
Rink 3: S Bailie 23 G McCloughlin 12
Rink 4: F Murdock 22 A Johnston 21
BALLYMONEY 88 COLERAINE 52
Rink 1: B McAlary 24 R Miller 17
Rink 2: W McCaw 27 V Dallas 14
Rink 3: B Smyth 17 J Calvin 19
Rink 4: A Tennant 20 D Gaile 6
BALLYMENA 108 CURRAN 56
Rink 1: N Robinson 16 R Gingles 20
Rink 2: J Baker 30 M Lindsay 7
Rink 3: A Duncan 40 R Wallace 10
Rink 4: S Coleman 22 I Gingles 19
BANGOR 88 BELMONT B 71
Rink 1: M Crawford 29 A Sloan 21
Rink 2: G Scott 22 W Thompson 10
Rink 3: M Shannon 16 W Orr 25
Rink 4: K Taylor 21 W Cronie 15
PORTRUSH 75 LURGAN 69
Rink 1: I McClure 23 A Roberts 20
Rink 2: G McCloy 18 S McCombes 19
Rink 3: R Allen 28 J Gilliland 13
Rink 4: E Curran 17 R Cregan 17
IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION
CONNECTED HEALTH
INTERMEDIATE CUP
SECOND ROUND
NORTH DOWN 76 WHITEHEAD B 74
Rink 1: R Kayes 13 K Walker 27
Rink 2: P McMeekin 24 J Burns 13
Rink 3: S Bewley 24 A Thom 15
Rink 4: N Swindle 15 S Moran 19
ANNALONG 93 DUNGANNON 75
Rink 1: J Stevenson 30 J O’Neill 12
Rink 2: J Newell 30 J A Rafferty 25
Rink 3: J McConnell 22 A Wright 13
Rink 4: N Gordon 22 K Wright 25
LARNE B 96 BANBRIDGE B 73
Rink 1: T Liddell 20 J Major 20
Rink 2: A McCord 25 I Wright 17
Rink 3: C Millar 24 B McArdle 15
Rink 4: P McRandal 27 W Steenson 21
FALLS 94 BALLYMONEY B 60
Rink 1: P McEwan 23 A Steele 13
Rink 2: M Leckey 18 R Milliken 16
Rink 3: P Rooney 35 T Smith 13
Rink 4: G McGetterick 18 C Jones 18
BALLYCASTLE 40 DUNBARTON B 84
Rink 1: J Keegan 12 G Feeney 17
Rink 2: F Morrow 5 M Adamson 25
Rink 3: J McCorry 10 S Breen 26
Rink 4: S Molloy 13 O Breen 16
LIMAVADY B 95 DUNGIVEN 58
Rink 1: S Clyde 27 G Mullan 15
Rink 2: W Elder 19 D McMacken 15
Rink 3: M Cunningham 17 A Thompson 17
Rink 4: S Martin 32 JJ McElmoyle 11
IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION
CONNECTED HEALTH
JUNIOR CUP
SECOND ROUND
ALBERT FOUNDRY 56 NEWCASTLE 79
Rink 1: R Rodgers 6 J Cummings 21
Rink 2: K Joy 19 R McKeown 21
Rink 3: K Stewart 13 D Scarlett 23
Rink 4: R Morrison 18 A McHugh 20
EWARTS B 108 WILLOWFIELD B 51
Rink 1: D Smyth 18 D Hamilton 13
Rink 2: A Bailie 19 K Cockcroft 18
Rink 3: I Robinson 35 M Cockroft 12
Rink 4: T Holland 28 J Graham 8
MALONE 72 BROOKGREEN 59
Rink 1: B Hanna 17 B Graham 11
Rink 2: J Finlay 11 J Lees 15
Rink 3: D Nelson 12 N McMullan 20
Rink 4: I McKay 32 R Rosborough 13
DIVIS 76 FORTH RIVER 81
Rink 1: W Ward 20 F Elliot 17
Rink 2: I Cullen 13 S Toy 25
Rink 3: E Templeton 24 C Burns 14
Rink 4: L Wright 19 G McGlenaghan 25
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING
ASSOCIATION
STAIRLFIT SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
CARRICKFERGUS 85 (5)
DONAGHADEE 75 (2)
Rink 1: C Mullan 30 C Gaw 21
Rink 2: J Boyd 17 D Ball 20
Rink 3: D Mullan 23 R Humphreys 15
Rink 4: R Anderson 15 D Corman 19
BANBRIDGE 102 (6) SYDENHAM 68 (1)
Rink 1: G Blakely 35 G McKee 12
Rink 2: P Cromie 22 L Carson 13
Rink 3: J Kelly 25 T McClean 17
Rink 4: K Blakely 20 T Carson 26
NIBA DIVISION THREE A
DROMORE 79 (2) LURGAN B 85 (5)
Rink 1: R Malcomson 11 M Parr 25
Rink 2: D Graham 21 P McGrail 18
Rink 3: A Malcomson 28 B Strain 22
Rink 4: N Shaw 19 E Quinn 20
ORMEAU 121 (6) LISNAGARVEY B 59 (1)
Rink 1: J Hill 20 C Corry 24
Rink 2: G Porter 34 A McIlroy 16
Rink 3: R Pauley 32 J Neill 7
Rink 4: B McMullan 35 B Hobson 12
NIBA DIVISION THREE B
NEWCASTLE B 57 (1.5)
LONDONDERRY PARK 68 (5.5)
Rink 1: E McGrady 17 J Marshall 12
Rink 2: A Tolan 15 J Marshall jnr 15
Rink 3: S Brown 17 T Dickson 20
Rink 4: J Kelly 8 G Kearney 15
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION
SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL
WHITEHEAD 66 SYDENHAM 64
Rink 1: C Todd 20 T Carson 16
Rink 2: S Wallace 15 S McDonald 15
Rink 3: J Caldwell 15 G McKee 23
Rink 4: S Moran 16 T McClean 10
LURGAN 64 BANBRIDGE 58
Rink 1: J Gilliland 15 K Blakely 14
Rink 2: R Cregan 14 G Blakely 15
Rink 3: A Roberts 20 C Dennison 14
Rink 4: S McCombes 15 P Cromie 15
BANGOR 84 CURRAN 44
Rink 1: M Shannon 20 R Wallace 9
Rink 2: K Taylor 20 R Gingles 5
Rink 3: G Scott 22 M Lindsay 17
Rink 4: M Crawford 22 I Gingles 13
NIBA INTERMEDIATE CUP
QUARTER-FINAL
ANNALONG 84 RATHRILAND 73
Rink 1: N Gordon 20 D Blakely 21
Rink 2: H McDowell 13 J Niblock 26
Rink 3: J Chambers 23 H Malcomson 15
Rink 4: J McConnell 28 B Collom 11
NIBA JUNIOR CUP
QUARTER-FINAL
HOLYWOOD 78 ANTRIM LAWN 59
Rink 1: T Roberts 17 R Walker 14
Rink 2: P Getty 21 R McCullough
Rink 3: P Douglas 19 T Evans 13
Rink 4: B McCoy 21 M Teer 21
ORMEAU 86 DROMORE 35
Rink 1: G Porter 22 W Clinghan 10
Rink 2: J Hill 25 A Malcomson 8
Rink 3: R Pauley 17 D Graham 9
Rink 4: B McMillan 22 R Malcomson 8
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE
GREENS LEAGUE
HAFFEY SPORTS GROUND
DIVISION ONE
NICS 59 (0) DUNBARTON 81 (7)
Rink 1: A Montgomery 12 B Browne 20
Rink 2: C Childs 15 J Moffett 21
Rink 3: C Bailie 18 C McCartan 21
Rink 4: S Bailie 14 DJ Wilson 19
ARDS 86 (7) BALLYMENA 56 (0)
Rink 1: D Erskine 18 J Baker 11
Rink 2: M Caughey 22 A Morrison 18
Rink 3: G McKee 22 S Coleman 16
Rink 4: W Angus 24 N Robinson 11
LARNE 81 (5) MOSSLEY 64 (2)
Rink 1: A Kyle R Bell 22
Rink 2: A McLean 16 D Thompson 12
Rink 3: D Witherspoon 29 E Crawford 12
Rink 4: M Petticrew 16 G Bell 18
OLD BLEACH 89 (6) SALISBURY 59 (1)
Rink 1: N Mulholland 27 P McCafferty 13
Rink 2: R Kirkwood 26 B Power 19
Rink 3: S Kirkwood 13 T Crawford 18
Rink 4: M McHugh 23 G McGleave 9
BELMONT 103 (6) BELMONT B 56 (1)
Rink 1: S Bennett 20 W Cronie 21
Rink 2: R Barr 39 A Sloan 6
Rink 3: M Foster 24 W Orr 14
Rink 4: S Martin 20 W Thompson 15
NIPGL DIVISION TWO
PICKIE 70 (6) SAINTFIELD 66 (1)
Rink 1: I Neil 10 M Foreman 24
Rink 2: J McCoy 23 D Matchett 14
Rink 3: N Henderson 25 R Copes 9
Rink 4: R Nesbitt 22 G McMullan 19
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
ARDS B 84 (6) BALLYMENA B 50 (1)
Rink 1: P Thompson 26 D McCullough 17
Rink 2: D Savage 13 R Torrington 15
Rink 3: G Rodgers 28 T Hill 10
Rink 4: C Ralph 17 F Gilchrist 8
NIPGL SENIOR CUP FIRST ROUND
BALLYMENA 62 BELMONT B 66
Rink 1: J Baker 26 D Mills 12
Rink 2: N Robinson 12 W Orr 24
Rink 3: S Coleman 15 W Cronie 9
Rink 4: A Morrison 9 W Thompson 21
NIPGL JUNIOR CUP FIRST ROUND
ARDS B 51 DOWNPATRICK 56
Rink 1: D Savage 16 N Brown 19
Rink 2: G Rodgers 17 K McMullan 21
Rink 3: P Thompson 18 D McCann 16
CI-KNOCK 72 BALMORAL B 17
Rink 1: D McCluskey 26 K Pearson 6
Rink 2: C Campbell 24 T Craig 8
Rink 3: T Wilson 22 M Albert 3
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL
BOWLING ASSOCIATION
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIMAVADY 8 (5) DUNLUCE 68 (2)
Rink 1: J Rankin 21 M McKeown 14
Rink 2: A Rankin 18 B Kane 24
Rink 3: R McMullan 24 R Kane 12
Rink 4: R Brown 16 U McKeeman 18
LETTERKENNY 45 (1) COLERAINE 95 (6)
Rink 1: W McGeehan 12 V Dallas 26
Rink 2: J Jacob 18 B Kennedy 16
Rink 3: C Mahon 8 A Irwin 22
Rink 4: C O’Kane 7 J Calvin 21
BALLYMONEY 95 (7) CITY OF DERRY 55 (0)
Rink 1: B McAlary 19 R Kincaid 15
Rink 2: A Tennant 30 J Hamilton 14
Rink 3: B Smyth 21 L Graham 14
Rink 4: W McCaw 25 M Thompson 12
COOKSTOWN 83 (4.5) PORTRUSH 80 (2.5)
Rink 1: D McElroy 17 I McClure 23
Rink 2: C Hogg 31 R Allen 19
Rink 3: A Evans 19 E Curran 22
Rink 4: M Wilson 16 G McCloy 16
NIPBA DIVISION ONE
BALLYMONEY 71 (5) KILREA 61 (2)
Rink 1: A Steele 16 T McCart 20
Rink 2: S McLean 13 S O’Neill 16
Rink 3: T Smith 19 K McNamee 13
Rink 4: C Jones 23 D McCann 12
NIPBA DIVISION TWO
BROOKE PARK 95 (7) BROOKGREEN 34 (0)
Rink 1: J Hagan 16 J Graham 10
Rink 2: A Hagan 28 N McMullan 10
Rink 3: J Cuthbert 29 R Rosborough 4
Rink 4: K McMenamin 22 J Lees 10
NIPBA DIVISION THREE
KILREA B 66 (5) BALLYCASTLE B 61 (2)
Rink 1: A O’Neill 13 A McGarry 14s
Rink 2: J Hunter 20 T Grainger 15
Rink 3: W Knight 13 M McKeegan 21
Rink 4: D Wilson 20 T McKeegan 11
ROE VALLEY 118 (7) PORTSTEWART 36 (0)
Rink 1: G Stewart 32 J McConaghie 6
Rink 2: U Galbraith 43 T Wilson 9
Rink 3: T O’Brien 19 G McIntyre 144
Rink 4: R Gamble 24 P Fulcher 7
NIPBA SUTHERLAND CUP
QUARTER-FINAL
Rink 1: J Logan 11 A Thompson 13
Rink 2: D Reilly 32 JJ McElmoyle 9
Rink 3: N Vauls 33 J McGlone 10
Rink 4: J Elder 12 G Mullan 16