Omagh CBS’ hard work will pay off in Hogan Cup Final: Diarmaid McNulty

When the Omagh CBS team assembled for their first training session of the new school year last September, they did not allow the grass to grow under their feet in outlining their sporting ambitions.

The yearning hunger within the school to see the coveted MacRory Cup captured has surfaced on an annual basis for some time now but coach Diarmaid McNulty has a clear recollection of the honesty and passion that highlighted the squad’s initial get-together.

“We set our stall out early in September that we wanted to go all the way in the MacRory Cup. The players as a group pledged to be as competitive as they possibly could be and the fact that they delivered on this promise is why they are in next Friday’s Hogan Cup Final against Summerhill College, Sligo,” points out McNulty.

Croke Park could not have been further from the minds of the players last autumn but right now it is centre stage in their thinking as they prepare to take on a Summerhill side who rapped out a defiant challenge at the All-Ireland Semi-Final stage by overcoming St Brendan’s College, Killarney, the long-time aristocrats of colleges’ football, in spectacular style.

The Omagh team’s cohesion, energy and commitment scaled a new high in their domination of the MacRory Cup competition but coach McNulty is in no doubt that there is another peak to be reached at Headquarters on St Patrick’s Day.

“Only the four provincial champions get to compete for the Hogan Cup and while we had an easy victory over Naas CBS (4-15 to 0-7) in the All-Ireland Semi-Final, we are aware it will be a different story altogether against Summerhill College,” admits McNulty. “We know they will have been fired up by that win over St Brendan’s and we have got to put our best foot forward in this game.

“The fact is that it’s all down to two teams in an Ulster v Connacht clash and while we are looking forward to the match, we know that Summerhill will be very much on their toes.”

The Omagh side’s zealous work ethic has been a feature of their journey into the All-Ireland decider and McNulty quickly points out that there is no magic formula in this connection.

“This was achieved by players turning up consistently to training and working hard when they got there. One of the great features with this squad is that the players are very comfortable in each other’s company. Along with the other members of the management team, Ciaran McBride and Pat McNabb, I have been very impressed with the players’ attitude and their utter dedication in training,” stresses McNulty.

“This is transferred onto the pitch on match days when the players work for each other. It’s very important that when they are out there on the pitch that they trust each other and this only comes from a lot of hard work in training.”

Indeed, the level of self-sacrifice that the players have made since last September has helped to persuade McNulty that they are now fully primed for an assault on All-Ireland colleges’ glory.

“The boys trained over Halloween, they trained again during the Christmas holidays and they went away on a bonding exercise. In fact, they did everything they were asked to do and that’s why there is a mood of cautious optimism within the camp,” states McNulty.

Skipper Eoin McElholm embodies the team spirit while Barry McMenamin and Callum Daly are pillars of a defiant reargurad, Conor Owens, Ruairi McCullagh, Liam Óg Mossey and Caolan Donnelly are other key players.

“The support we have got from within the Omagh CBS community has been unbelievable with people helping to look after the players in every sense on a voluntary basis,” reveals McNulty. “I think people have been impressed by the effort that the lads have been putting in so they decided to lend a helping hand wherever they could and I can tell you that this has been very much appreciated.”

“We have had past pupils and former teachers coming and chatting to us and this is very heartening. Hopefully the boys will bring a little extra sunshine into everyone’s life on St Patrick’s Day.”