Once I heard Portsmouth were interested I knew it was the club for me, says NI star Gavin Whyte

Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte had a laugh at his new team-mate’s expense this week after signing for League One club Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park after being released by Cardiff City last month.

He joins fellow Northern Ireland international Paddy Lane at Pompey,

In a Q & A session with Portsmouth website, Whyte was quick-witted when asked tongue in cheek who he would prefer to play with, Lane or Lionel Messi.

“I’d prefer Messi, to come in on his right foot,” replied the former Crusaders star..

“Paddy Lane only uses his right foot to get on the bus.”

The move to Pompey sees Whyte hook up with manager John Mousinho, a team-mate at Oxford United.

The Markets man revealed that this relationship was one of a number of factors that enticed him to sign for Portsmouth.

“They seemed to be the team that was most interested in me. I’ve been speaking to Pompey for about six or seven weeks.

“To be fair when I heard (about the interest), I couldn’t wait to join.

“Portsmouth are a hard team, well-drilled, at Fratton Park the crowd was mad, one of the best atmospheres I’ve probably ever played in, they’re all on top of you.

“I remember beating Pompey 4-0 when I played for Hull City, and I remember my first game, when I was at Oxford. It ended 1-1 and it was a good game.”

Mousinho revealed his delight at landing the international winger as he hailed Whyte’s talents.

“Gavin is a pacy and direct winger, who can carry the ball and is someone who really catches the eye when he’s on the pitch.

“Out of all the players we’ve signed, he is the first one that I actually played with and he’s a great character.

“He had an outstanding first season when he came over to Oxford from Northern Ireland and went to Cardiff off the back of that. He’s someone that we believe will really excite everybody at Fratton Park and be an excellent addition to our side.”

Meanwhile, Whyte’s experiences of playing for Northern Ireland came to the fore when asked to name the best player he has ever played with and his favourite goal.

“Jonny Evans. Hands down”, said Whyte. “He just reads the game so well and he has played at the top level for 10 or 15 years now. He’s such a good pro.

“Favourite goal? My debut goal for Northern Ireland (against Israel in September 2018).

“ I was on the pitch for like 35 seconds at Windsor Park in Belfast and it was a special night.

“It was probably the most memorable for me.”