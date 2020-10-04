One-legged tie against Bosnians will suit us in quest for back-to-back Euro appearances, claims Baraclough

Optimistic Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is confident his players can record a one-hit wonder in Sarajevo on Thursday night and be just 90 minutes away from a place at next summer's Euro Finals.

Baraclough accepts his men in green are the underdogs against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Euro Play-Off Semi-Final at the Grbavica Stadium - a game which has been 11 months in the making due to the Covid-19 pandemic - but believes the format may just suit Northern Ireland.

Already this season there have been major surprises in one-legged affairs, with Celtic crashing out to Ferencvaros at home in the Champions League while League Two Newport stunned two Championship clubs in the Carabao Cup and nearly claimed the scalp of Premier League Newcastle United.

"A one-off game gives anyone a chance," admits Baraclough ahead of the winner-takes-all duel.

"We saw that with Newport and Newcastle, the Welsh side only losing on penalties after giving as good as they got. All expectations were that Newcastle would wipe the floor with them. It didn't happen. We have no fears going into Sarajevo."

Play-Offs usually encapsulate home and away fixtures, but last November, in an effort to get the Semi-Finals and Final played within the March window, UEFA ordered one-off games.

Bosnia, playing in Sarajevo and with top-class stars across Europe, will be the favourites, but Baraclough has been planning for this game long before he was given the managerial role and believes his men have the firepower to sink the home team.

"I think it will be a cagey affair, a nervous affair. Whoever deals with the pressure best will probably come out on top," stresses Baraclough, who will anxiously watch the games his players are involved in today hoping nobody picks up an injury.

"Will it be an open game? Who knows. Will there be a bundle of chances? Who knows. Hopefully we get it right on the night and put the chances away when they come along, and if we can defend to the best of our ability we've got as good a chance as Bosnia.

"In a one-off game, it's who deals with it best on the night will come out on top. Both teams have got their strengths, both teams have got their weaknesses, so hopefully the 11 that I pick, plus the impact from the bench, can go and compete to the best of their abilities, and then we've got a hell of a chance to get through."

Baraclough has watched Bosnia's last two games against Italy and Poland intently, where they were set up defensively and pressed from deep, but he believes new coach Dusan Bajevic could offer a different approach to counter Northern Ireland.

"They sat back and pressed from the halfway line against Italy," concedes Baraclough. "They could come into the game against us and try and press us from high up. It's something we have to be prepared for and be wary of what gaps they leave when they do that.

"But what we must do is concentrate on ourselves and what we bring to the table, and hopefully that will be good enough on the night and the players play to their potential. If they do then I've got no fear we can come away with a positive result."

Meanwhile, the Irish FA expect to find out tomorrow from the Northern Ireland Executive if they are permitted to have 600 fans at Windsor Park for next Sunday's Nations League match against Austria.