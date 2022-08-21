Oran Kearney pays tribute as Coleraine ace Gareth McConaghie is forced to retire

McConaghie joined the club in 2016 and made 144 appearances, scoring seven times. The 34-year-old has struggled with injury for the last 18 months and has now decided to hang up his boots.

The big defender was named in the NIFWA Team of the Year in 2018 and was man of the match when Coleraine beat Cliftonville in the Irish Cup Final. He also netted from the penalty spot when the Bannsiders famously overcame NK Maribor in the Europa League two years ago.

“I think the last 12 or even 18 months have been highly frustrating for Gareth,” Kearney explained.

“We’ve tried everything and he’s tried everything to try and get back and train and play regularly, but sadly it hasn’t happened. Particularly in the last two months, he’s been at that point where he’s been close to pulling the plug and to bring yourself to that point where you’re going to retire is extremely tough to do for any sportsman.

“Gareth has been a big, big part of the growth of our club and the success of the last six years.

“We will all remember Maribor and Gareth was frustrated with the knee at that point, he was probably not meant to be on that trip at all but we decided to bring him across to keep him moving and training. We had an injury elsewhere and Gareth was named on the bench and we needed someone to play in front of the back four in extra-time and he put his hand up.

“He came on and kicked everything that moved for 15 minutes and the whistle hadn’t gone and him and Ian Parkhill were the first two guys to say that they were hitting a penalty.

“He rattled in a penalty that’s as good as you’ll see and that epitomises Gareth as a leader by action on the pitch and he’ll be someone who will be fondly remembered by everyone involved at the club.”