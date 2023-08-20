Orchard County stalwart Aidan Forker looks to set the tone for Maghery in Armagh clash with Ballymacnab

Long-serving Orchard County defender Aidan Forker has special reason for looking forward to Sunday’s home Armagh Senior Football Club Championship tie between his club Maghery and Ballymacnab (4.00pm).

Three years ago Maghery stunned the critics when they roared to the county title and now 32-year-old Forker is particularly keen to see the side make another decisive impact in the county’s premier competition.

Forker, vice-principal of Our Lady’s PS, Tullysaran, is hoping to set the tone for his team’s performance against a Ballymacnab side that will include his long-time county colleague Ruairi Grugan.

Forker will be joined by two of his Maghery colleagues in his team’s pursuit of glory with midfield ace Ben Craeley and the versatile Ciaran Higgins anxious to bolster the team’s bid to make it a second title within three years.

Crealey created an impact while lining out at midfield at intervals for Armagh this year and certainly caught the eye in the Ulster Championship.

Higgins had a more restricted role but is known to be a tenacious, hard-working player who can make himself at home in several different positions.

Grugan, meanwhile, who is on the staff of St Macartan’s College, Monaghan, is regarded as a creative force in the Armagh side given the influence he wields from the centre-half-forward position, a slot in which he has excelled in recent seasons.

And making a bold bid to replicate a recent title triumph this year will be Lurgan side Clann Eireann. The team rose to the occasion in style in 2021 by soaring to the county crown in spectacular style.

On Sunday they will face their Lurgan neighbours St Peter’s in what should prove an interesting local derby.

Clann Eireann’s recent progress in the championship sphere has seen players such as Tiernan Kelly and Conor Turbitt sparkle and they will certainly be expected to provide leadership today.

Meanwhile Grange will be without Ethan Rafferty for their home duel with Granemore (2.15pm) while neighbours Dromintee and Killeavy will clash at the former venue (1.00pm) in what should prove to be a lively affair.