Outraged Dungannon boss Dean Shiels believes Newry City and referee Raymond Crangle must ‘take responsibility’ for controversial goal

Newry City 1-0 Dungannon Swifts

Outraged Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels has slammed both Newry City and referee Raymond Crangle, following Lorcan Forde’s controversial winner at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

Just past the hour mark, Newry’s Thomas Lockhart went down with an injury, forcing referee Raymond Crangle to stop play.

Crangle restarted play, as per the laws of the game, with an unopposed drop ball. Dungannon expected Newry to pass them the ball, but instead Darren Mullen’s men went on the offensive.

The move led to Lorcan Forde’s winning goal, and Shiels was not best pleased with the actions of the Newry players.

“Obviously the goal is the big talking point; I honestly don’t know what happened,” ranted Shiels.

“We were waiting for Newry to pass the ball back, and they didn’t. We weren’t even looking towards our own goal. Raymond Crangle said that what Newry did was absolutely disgusting.

“We weren’t set to defend, and they’ve played the ball and chipped it over our left back, when we were expecting it back. There was no intent from Newry to play the ball back to us, and that decided the game.

“The situation was not in control, nobody knew what was happening, and Newry tried to take advantage of a situation where we were expecting the ball back, and it’s disgusting really.

“Between the referee or Newry, who is going to hold their hands up and take responsibility? From the looks of it neither of them.”

However, Newry’s actions were within the laws of the game and referee Crangle had no choice but to let the goal stand.

Outside of that decisive moment, Shiels believed that his team did enough to win the game, but once again his side, who have scored three goals in six games, weren’t clinical enough.

“I thought that we missed too many chances,” Shiels conceded. “We got into so many good areas in both the first and second half, and we’ve got to be more ruthless in front of goal. I thought that we limited them to very little, and we should have won the game.

“We have to pick up points sooner rather than later, but there’s enough there to get the points. I firmly believe in the group, but we needed to take more responsibility tonight in all areas of the pitch. On the whole, we have to do better in these moments against the teams around us.”

For the victors Newry, a first league clean sheet of the season helped them to pick up their second win of the new campaign, and with away trips to Coleraine and Cliftonville on the horizon, the importance of the win wasn’t lost on manager Darren Mullen.

“We’re delighted with the win; we knew it was a big game, as they’re one of the teams around us,” he explained.

“It puts a wee bit of a gap there between us, and even though it’s still early days in the season, that was an important win for us. We needed to start off with a solid base and keep a clean sheet, and they didn’t really trouble us an awful lot I thought.”