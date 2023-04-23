‘Outsider’ boss can bring Northern Ireland to new level, insists ex-international Ashley Hutton

Ashley Hutton believes Northern Ireland would be wise to look abroad in the search for a new manager — © William Cherry/Press Eye

Northern Ireland legend Ashley Hutton has urged the Irish FA to replace Kenny Shiels with an ‘outsider’.

The Linfield defender, who retired following Euro 2022 having won 114 caps for the national team, believes that if the Irish FA don’t act soon, the Northern Ireland Women’s team will lose momentum.

Interim manager Andrew Waterworth oversaw a 4-1 friendly defeat to Wales earlier this month.

Hutton said: “I would go for someone from outside Northern Ireland. Someone neutral with no connections to our League or our players who play in England and Scotland.

“I think that would give everyone involved a fresh start and a clean slate. I don’t have a name in mind, but a new face with fresh ideas would be great.

“I think it’s irrelevant whether they are male or female. Of course, we have all seen what a fantastic job Sarina Wiegman has done for England, and I’m delighted to see that Gail Redmond has got the Under-17s and Under-19s job. She will be a real assist for those age groups.

“But the important thing is the Irish FA get the right person.

“I think it’s important an appointment is made soon. There’s a stalemate now without a senior manager. We don’t want to lose momentum after the success we had qualifying for the Euros.”

Earlier this week, Hutton was one of 11 Linfield players to sign a professional contract.

She believes the move from amateur status to semi-pro is a positive step for women’s football in Northern Ireland.

“It’s a small step forward. The money itself is small, it’s more about pushing things forward and making it as professional as possible with things like strength and conditioning programmes,” Hutton insisted.

“That’s something I didn’t have the benefit of at the start of my career. It’s important the young ones coming through now have that, to give them the best chance possible.

“Players like Keri Halliday and Abi Sweetlove have the ability to make it across the water.

“That’s good for the club too if that happens as there are transfer fees involved. That money can then be invested back in the women’s team. The more professional we can be, the better it is for everyone.”

Today, Linfield kick-start their Sports Direct Women’s Premiership campaign against Champions Cliftonville at Solitude (4.00pm).

The Bangor woman added: “It’s a new season and a new start. We have a lot of young players at Linfield and they all gained a year of experience last season.

“They can now take that experience into this season. They now must grow and push on.

“There’s places up for grabs in the Northern Ireland senior team, so there’s lots to play for. It’s a big chance for them.

“Our aim for this year is to improve on last season. Third is a realistic target, whilst also closing the gap on Cliftonville and Glentoran. We drew 2-2 with the Glens towards the end of last season which is something to build on.

“We’ve nothing to fear. Our young players maybe felt a little inferior against the Reds and the Glens last year as their girls have a lot more senior experience. Now is time for them to step up.”