Paddy McLaughlin demands even more goals from Cliftonville’s prolific goalscorers

Portadown 1-2 Cliftonville

Paddy McLaughlin is demanding even more from his prolific strikers, even though two of his more productive marksmen fired Cliftonville to a fourth successive victory.

Ronan Hale and Ryan Curran netted in the first-half but, after seeing Portadown hit back and giving the Reds a real scare, McLaughin is challenging his front men to increase their output if they are to sustain another challenge for the Danske Bank Premiership title.

McLaughlin rightly pointed out that his team could have comfortably won the game if they had taken even half of the glut of further chances they created.

Their failure to score again — Sean Moore and Joe Gormley twice spurning great opportunities in the last 15 minutes alone — did, however, leave Cliftonville vulnerable to having two points nicked away from them and that is where alarm bells are ringing for the boss.

“I’m delighted to get out with the win, Portadown pushed us to the last minute of the game,” said McLaughlin.

“When we went 2-0 up, we were thinking that if we scored the next goal the game is over.

“Our ratio of the chances that we are creating to what we are taking, if we could improve that it would be a lot more comfortable.

“We do create so many chances and our forward play has really been super so far this season. We are creating loads of chances and our front men are lively. They are always chipping in with goals.

“That’s four games out of five that Ryan Curran has scored in, Ronan Hale has three or four — it’s a brilliant start for two of them — and Joe Gormley will always be around the top marksmen by the end of the season.

“It’s important that we do score goals, but I think if we we were more ruthless — we definitely have to be more ruthless defensively — but if we were more ruthless at the top end with the chances we are creating, we are going to be a strong force this year.”

Just two weeks after scoring with only eight seconds gone, Hale was quick off the mark again — although this time it took him until the third minute to strike.

Jamie McDonagh sent the ball across the 18 yard box with a first time cross and, after taking one touch to control, Hale sent a curling effort past Jethren Barr.

Curran pounced to score the second on 26 minutes when the ball dropped over his shoulder after Barr failed to hold McDonagh’s corner; his shot on the turn going through Lee Upton’s legs on the line.

Just over a minute later, the Ports grabbed a lifeline when Jordan Jenkins neatly tucked the ball into the bottom corner after great chest control from Leo Donnellan’s lofted pass.

Portadown then looked the team most likely to score and Donnellan may have equalised if he could have found any power in his shot after Katlego Mashigo panicked goalkeeper Nathan Gartside into giving the ball away.

Oisin Conaty’s glanced header wide was as close at the Ports came to grabbing a first point of the season, but the overall performance was enough to draw praise from encouraged manager Paul Doolin — who, in contrast to McLaughlin, is lacking a finisher.

“I thought after we got the goal, we were outstanding,” said Doolin.

“We probably just don’t have that striker to finish those chances — like the header Oisin had.

“All in all, there is a lot to be positive about and I think it is the best that we have played since I have been here.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Teggart 6 (Tlou, 73 mins, 6), Upton 6, McNally 7, Akiotu 6, Mashigo 7 (Archer, 60 mins, 6), Donnellan 6 (Stedman, 78 mins, 6), Russell 6, Moore 6 (Mitchell, 60 mins, 6), Conaty 6, Jenkins 6. Unused subs: McKenna, Beverland, Tantale.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, C Curran 6, Lowe 7, Addis 7, Turner 6, Gallagher 6 (Moore, 60 mins, 6), Doherty 6, McDonagh 7 (Gormley, 60 mins, 6), Rory Hale 7 (Coates, 85 mins, 6), Ronan Hale 8 (Casey, 88 mins, 5), R Curran 6. Unused subs: Talley, Robinson, Traynor.

Referee: Declan Hassan (Limavady) 7.