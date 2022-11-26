Paddy McLaughlin hails birthday boy Joe Gormley as Cliftonville down Newry City

Cliftonville 2 Newry City 0

Paddy McLaughlin said he was delighted to see Joe Gormley bag a birthday goal as a reward for his efforts in recent weeks.

Cliftonville’s all-time leading scorer marked turning 33 by touching in his 251st strike for the club to end any threat of a Newry City response to Ryan Curran’s first-half opener.

The Reds were good value for the win and, while they risked paying the price for not making the most of the raft of opportunities they had fashioned, Gormley’s 88th minute strike ensured that Larne’s lead at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership was reduced to two points.

“It’s good to stay in touch with the leaders for as long as you can,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s already the third time we’ve played Newry this season, so they know a lot about us and we know a lot about them, so it was important we just dealt with what we had to deal with today.

“Our two goals were good. We could have scored a lot more but to beat a side as good as Newry three times in such a short period takes a lot of doing because they know our strengths and weaknesses.”

On Gormley’s contribution, the Cliftonville boss added: “The strikers at this club are ruthless and they want to score all the time.

“Sean Moore showed great maturity in squaring the pass to Joe Gormley for a tap-in. If he takes the strike on and misses it or the keeper saves it — which, in the form he was in, there’s every chance he could have — it’s a nervous ending to the game and you never know what can happen. But Sean showed great awareness to play the pass and let Joe put the game to bed.

“Fair play to Joe, it’s his birthday too so we’re delighted for him to have scored. He’s playing well for us and has led the line really well over the last few weeks. I think he’s been a bit annoyed that he hasn’t been scoring goals, but his performances have been superb.”

It took the Reds a little while to get into their groove and they were fortunate not to fall behind on five minutes when former Solitude frontman Daniel Hughes seized on Kris Lowe’s undercooked backpass but was unable to find the target from a narrow angle.

Once McLaughlin’s men hit their stride, they put Newry under all sorts of pressure with Gormley and Ronan Hale being kept at bay by goalkeeper Steven Maguire before Curran popped up to convert Gormley’s delicious 21st minute delivery.

Goal-line clearances by Ryan McGivern and Thomas Lockhart, as well as some further Maguire heroics, kept City in the game in the first-half, while the second period saw Cliftonville likewise frustrated in their attempts to kill the tie off.

That being the cae, Newry were still very much in contention to nick something late on until the hosts wrapped things up with a fine team move that ended with Gormley setting off in celebration.

Aside from his natural disappointment at losing the game, Darren Mullen had positives to herald from injury-ravaged City’s display.

“It’s not a pre-made excuse but we’re light on the ground, there’s no point in saying anything different,” he stated.

“We started well and got a bit ragged after conceding but the message at half-time was just to stay in the game. Anything can happen when it’s 1-0, especially in the last 10 or 15 minutes, and we were pushing for it at the end.

“We changed our shape to go for it and just got caught out but there’s loads of positives. We knew it was going to be very difficult against a team that’s challenging for the League title and you don’t get any points for playing well but if we can take that level of performance into next weekend, we’ll be alright.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Addis 7, Gallagher 8, Rory Hale 6 (Moore, 74 mins, 6), R Curran 7, Lowe 7, Robinson 7, Doherty 7, Gormley 7 (C Curran, 90 mins, 5), Turner 7, Ronan Hale 6 (McDonagh, 90 mins, 5). Unused subs: Donnelly, Storey, Casey, Coates.

NEWRY: Maguire 8, King 7 (Kwelele, 77 mins, 5), N Healy 6, McGivern 7, Omrore 6 (B Healy, 68 mins, 5), Hughes 6 (McCaul, 90 mins, 5), Lockhart 6 (Clarke, 77 mins, 6), Teelan 6, Martin 7, Moan 6, Montgomery 6. Unused subs: Brady, McParland, McNamee.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey) 7