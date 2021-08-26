Paddy McLaughlin on why it was ‘easy’ decision to turn down Derry City and stay at Cliftonville

Paddy McLaughlin has no regrets about rejecting advances from his hometown club, admitting he has unfinished business to address at Cliftonville.

The former Derry City defender was high on the wishlist of Ruaidhri Higgins when he took over at the Brandywell back in April.

When Higgins succeeded local favourite Declan Devine, he embarked on a backroom reshuffle and McLaughlin fitted the bill.

Even though the lure of returning to his former club was tempting, McLaughlin admits the prospect of leading the Reds into a new era excited him even more.

Derry came knocking just when Cliftonville lost a Europa Conference League Play-Off Final against Larne. He may have been vulnerable, but he soon got over that disappointment.

“We were all gutted because I knew how important it was for the club and the players,” says the former Institute manager.

“They worked so hard against all the odds right up to the final day of the season.

“Although the club wasn’t desperate, there is no doubt the financial rewards that came with that Euro qualifier would have been so beneficial.

“I was really disappointed for everyone that we couldn’t manage to get it over the line.

“Once the dust settled and you assessed things, in terms of pondering the opportunity to go elsewhere, I sat back and realised what was really going on at Cliftonville and what we are trying to do.”

McLaughlin was heavily involved in the transfer market in January, bring in boys like Rory Hale, Kris Lowe, Daniel Kearns and Paul O’Neill, while he was also busy over the summer, bolstering his squad by adding Glentoran pair Chris Gallagher and Jamie McDonagh, while goalkeeper Luke McNicholas arrived from Sligo Rovers, with Jonny Addis moving from Ballymena United.

“The club was very fair and has worked with me over the two transfer windows,” adds McLaughlin. “So, in terms of the Derry City interest, there was no decision to be made. It was easy enough for me to say, ‘Right, let’s go again’.

“I had to repay the club’s faith and loyalty. The club has been brilliant with me, letting me bring in some top-quality players. I think my decision has already paid off.

“There has been a big turnaround in personnel. So far, the signs have been good. The boys we brought in in January have been excellent and we brought in a few more in the summer window to give us a real strong group of players. There is going to be a lot of expectation on us and rightly so.

“There is a lot of expectation of me and the players, but we are prepared for that, we understand that because they are top players and it’s right to expect things of them.

“They are good enough. People are predicting where we’ll finish even before a ball is kicked, but we don’t know where we will finish.

“We’ve dusted ourselves down after the Euro result, we’ve recharged the batteries and we are ready to go again.

“All we can do is perform at a high level on a consistent basis. With the high calibre of player we have brought in in both transfer windows, it’s exciting times ahead for us.”