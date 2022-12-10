Padraig McCrory and Kurt Walker claim wins on Michael Conlan undercard

Boxing

Padraig McCrory closed out 2022 with a points win over Dmytro Fedas (80-72) at the SSE Arena on Saturday night despite falling short of the heights hit earlier this year.

The IBO light-heavyweight champion had a quick turnaround from his victory over Leon Bunn in October and although a nasty cut over the left eye was an unwanted souvenir of this outing that saw him move to 16-0, he was still a very worthy winner.

'The Hammer' appeared to have little respect for the Ukrainian's threat, lunging with shots from the off and even switching southpaw on occasion, perhaps trying too hard for the one-punch KO early on.

Getting back to boxing in the second, he was setting up his attacks much better and a left to the ribs early in the fifth seemed to make a dent, but a nasty cut appeared over McCrory's eye in the sixth.

The Belfast man was in control without ever seeming likely to continue his stoppage streak, but can be happy with another win that puts him in place for some big opportunities in 2023.

Kurt Walker improved to 5-0 with a hugely impressive 60-54 points win over Yader Cardoza, his boxing acumen on point to jab, move and punish with his lead left hook particularly effective.

This began to open the door to right hands as the Lisburn man had solved the puzzle and put on an exhibition in the sixth and final round, landing that left at will and closing out his debut year as a pro in fine style.

Fearghus Quinn dethroned Graham McCormack to claim the BUI Celtic middleweight title with a sixth-round stoppage.

Quinn bloodied the nose of the Limerick man in the first and his southpaw jab was effective to create the openings.

By the second, it was apparent Quinn's power was making a dent and he was varying his work, switching to body and head with the defending champion looking uncomfortable when tagged.

McCormack dug in, but the punishment was accumulating and the towel came in from McCormack's corner to signal the end.

The opening bout of the night saw Belfast's flyweight prospect Conor Quinn improve to 4-0-1 with a 60-54 points win over Stephen Jackson and Kieran Molloy's development continued apace with a second-round stoppage of Alexander Zeladon.