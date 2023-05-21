Padraig McCrory: I’ll stay focused to avoid a shock defeat and remain on track

Padraig McCrory is wary of a potential banana skin at the SSE Arena — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

He may be a big favourite to take care of business against Diego Ramirez on Saturday night, but Padraig McCrory is aware his Argentinian opponent has previous for causing shocks on the road and he is determined not to be the latest victim.

‘The Hammer’ is back at his natural super-middleweight having claimed IBO light-heavyweight honours last year and knows he must keep on winning to land a huge fight in the 12-stone division.

There was talk of Yamaguchi Falcao being the man in the opposite corner this week, but the Brazilian got a late call-up to face WBA super-middleweight ‘regular’ champion David Morrell on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas recently — a fight that was won by the Cuban in emphatic style within the opening round.

The search was on to find an opponent for McCrory and Ramirez, who holds a record of 25-9-1, answered the call.

The Argentine may look like modest opposition but he is also dangerous, as evidenced by his stoppage win over Bradley Skeete in a WBO International title fight in 2018 and he then floored Nathan Heaney last year to underline his punching threat despite going on to lose that bout on the cards.

Therefore, with so much noise swirling about a potential world title opportunity in the near future, McCrory is staying grounded and sticking to what has served him so well in a perfect 16-fight career.

“This is an opportunity for him to come and cause an upset that will put him in a great position,” said McCrory.

“He’s done that before when he beat Bradley Skeete and he also dropped Nathan Heaney last year, an unbeaten fighter, so he has previous and I know I need to be switched on.

“He’ll be hungry to come and take my slot.

“I just missed out on a massive fight on this card but nevertheless this is a potential banana skin, so I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”