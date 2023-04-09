Padraig McCrory in line for huge Madison Square Garden clash: Jamie Conlan

Hard-hitting Padraig McCrory is on the cusp of a career-defining fight at Madison Square Garden, according to manager Jamie Conlan.

Conlan has revealed that he is in deep talks with Matchroom Boxing about matching super-middleweight McCrory with unbeaten, rising Puerto Rican star Edgar Berlanga on June 24 in a headline event at the iconic Garden.

McCrory, ranked four by the WBA, is currently lined up to face Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcao on May 27 on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s IBF world featherweight title clash with Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena but manager Jamie is keen to seal the mouthwatering clash with Berlanga, which would earn the Belfast man the biggest purse of his career.

“The Berlanga fight would be a world title eliminator but also it’s the chance of a lifetime to headline at Madison Square Garden which for me is still the pinnacle of our sport — the place where every fighter wants to box,” said Conlan.

“We are in talks and I am confident that we can agree terms and get it across the line. We have proposed a deal and it would just cap an incredible journey from the Devenish to Madison Square Garden.

“I’m hoping we can get the deal done over the next week but it’s good that we have the big fight with Falcao, which would also be a world title eliminator as a back-up. It would be a huge night in New York with an unbeaten Puerto Rican facing an unbeaten Irish fighter. It just shows you how Pody’s stock has risen that he is now being mentioned alongside some very big names in the sport.

“He has built up a very good reputation as an exciting, dangerous fighter who’s always in exciting fights and he has never ducked a challenge. Every time he rises to the occasion.”

Whether it is the Berlanga fight or the Falcao duel, Conlan believes this is going to be an exciting and lucrative year for the 34-year-old.

“I think the opportunities for Pody could be phenomenal for his career. One fight that I’m very keen to make is him and Jason Quigley. That’s an all-Irish fight that would be a huge attraction,” added Conlan.

“Jason has been to the top, fighting for a world title, and a fight with Pody is one that I believe could headline at the Falls Park.”

In regard to the May 27 show, Conlan confirmed that former Armagh GAA player Jamie Freeman will make his debut on the bill and has already caused a stir with his ticket sales.

“Jamie has personally sold 600 tickets and has already come back for more so it shows the interest in him and it’s a great stage for him to make his debut,” added Conlan.

Conor Quinn has also been added to the card.

• LEWIS Crocker will finally get back into the ring this Friday night in Glasgow.

Unbeaten Belfast welterweight Crocker’s career has stalled over the past 16 months and he will be hoping to kick-start his drive for a major title in this Friday’s six-rounder.