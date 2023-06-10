Padraig McCrory ready to take on any world champion, says coach Dee Walsh

Padraig McCrory and coach Dee Walsh, who believes his man can reach the next level

Whether it’s WBA super-middleweight champion David Morrell or the winner of the June 24 meeting between Donegal’s Jason Quigley and Edgar Berlanga, Padraig McCrory’s head coach Dee Walsh believes his man will relish the challenge.

McCrory is well placed for a big fight next having taken care of business against Diego Ramirez at the SSE Arena.

The undefeated west Belfast man may not have produced another highlight-reel stoppage against the Argentinian, but came through to improve to 17-0.

Perhaps the fear factor of previous big wins against Leon Bunn, Marco Antonio Periban and Sergei Gorokhov was absent for McCrory during his latest win, but Walsh feels the bigger the challenge, the better ‘The Hammer’ will be.

“The bigger, the better,” said Walsh. “Me and ‘Pody’ relish those type of fights. I’d prefer Berlanga, but Morrell is the WBA champion so either is good. Once he’s back and as long as he is injury free, we’ll start to get ready for a big one. If Quigley wins, then it’s a huge all-Irish fight but if it’s Berlanga, fingers crossed he can get that.

“‘Pody’ didn’t have that fear (against Ramirez) as anything he would take, he knew he would give back 10 times more. You will see the best of him when up against it or in a 50-50.”

Walsh is a busy man as he guides the fortunes of both amateurs and professionals.

On the same night McCrory defeated Ramirez, another of his fighters, Conor Quinn, took a huge step forward when beating Juan Hinostroza.

The super-flyweight is a real prospect to lead the charge of the newest generation of Belfast boxing and proving the skill and toughness to better a man who recently drew in a European title fight in just his seventh pro outing is a measure of his talent.

Walsh was delighted with how Quinn came through his toughest test to date and predicts the former Clonard amateur is only getting started.

“Conor won every round (on referee Eamonn Magill’s card) but there were times he had to dig deep, take shots and fire back,” he noted. “That is the type of fight he needs and it was perfect timing.

“There isn’t as much competition (at the lower weights domestically) so you get these tough men over.

“When I see Conor in the gym, you can tell how good he is and he is going to the top.

“We need that new crop of fighters to come through and Conor is someone who can bring big nights to Belfast.”

Quinn will return to action at the Europa Hotel on July 1 on a night when Walsh will also have Gerard Hughes and Owen O’Neill in action, as well as Colm Murphy, who is set for an eagerly-anticipated rematch against Liam Gaynor.

The pair met at Girdwood Hub last November for the BUI Celtic title that was won by south Belfast’s ‘Posh Boy’ and this time they will move up to 10 rounds for the vacant Irish super-featherweight strap.

Walsh feels his man has already shown big improvements.

“Colm won by a few rounds but this time it’s over 10 rounds,” said Walsh, a former Irish champion before he hung up his gloves with a 12-0 record in 2015.

“I think we will see Murphy times 10 in this one.”